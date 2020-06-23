|
The [Tuesday] Papers
"Former police officer Anthony Napolitano said on Tuesday that the notion of defunding the police is 'ridiculous' and communities, especially in Chicago, need to 'step up' to address crime in their own neighborhoods." Fox 32 Chicago reports.
"I want to see more outrage. Where is the outrage for the hundred-plus people shot in the street and these kids that have been killed?" Nothing. It is silent here," Napolitano told Fox & Friends First.
Such a well-worn trope of the right. Let me tell you something, Ald. Napolitano: If you don't see the outrage all around you, you aren't looking very hard. Maybe get out of the house - or stay in and read a newspaper or visit a website (and skip John Kass, who has propagated the same notion for years despite an exhausting number of marches, rallies, pleas and protests against gun violence and all manner of crime that courses through some of our neighborhoods). The outrage is in your face. The only way you can miss it is if you insist on turning away.
In fact, if Napolitano and Kass don't think the outrage of the current BLM protests extend to the kind of weekends we just saw in Chicago, they're missing the big picture, and particularly a big piece of what the 'defund the police' movement is all about.
I can't help but recall when Rahm, too, was on the no-outrage bandwagon, though maybe understandable because he was new to the city . . .
"Napolitano said that cops hold each other accountable, contrary to popular belief."
He's right - if by "holding each other accountable" he means accountable to the code of silence.
"This is on parents. Raise your kids. Teach them what is right and what is wrong."
Now he's making sense. I hope the parents of police officers do this and their kids follow their advice.
Meanwhile, here's Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White not being useful:
"I've experienced discrimination most of my life, but I've never bought into it and never let it keep me from doing what I wanted to do. Whenever I experienced it, I let it roll off my back."
Do you hear that, kids? Just let it roll of your back. Or your neck as it's being crushed. Or your back where you're being shot. Don't buy into it.
And here's someone else I'd rather not hear from, seeing as how he's the only police chief in U.S. history to leave two departments under federal consent decrees for widespread civil rights violations:
Former Chicago Police Commissioner Garry McCarthy told The Story Monday that he has heard from police officers who are "devastated" by the current anti-law enforcement climate in several cities across America, which has been accompanied by a surge in violence.
Looking forward to Rahm Emanuel's next ABC appearance to explain it all to us.
Revolving Door
I don't much care about that, but this:
"I asked the group's spokesperson Monique Garcia what the theaters were doing about the viral load issue," Rich Miller writes.
That would this Monique Garcia, who used to be this Monique Garcia.
I'm sorry, but if you're going to leave the business, go work for a homeless shelter or teach, don't do work that is hostile to journalism and its core values.
Beyond that, we should be immediately suspect of the work of those who are found acceptable and even desirous to be hired into such positions.
GOP vs. FOP
Fireworks Frenzy
"The numbers mirror increases in cities throughout the country, which those in the fireworks industry say can be traced to the cancellation of organized shows because of the coronavirus pandemic. There has been a surge in complaints about fireworks in New York, Boston and Hartford, Connecticut. Residents of other cities, including Los Angeles and Baltimore, have taken to social media to vent their frustration."
I'm glad the Trib included that national context, which is so often missing in stories that describe decidedly non-local phenomena, like, say, pothole season and overburdened unemployment offices.
Anyway, apparently the massive increase in fireworks use is due to cooped-up folks feeling stir crazy - which, by the way, is the reason behind the massive number of shootings last weekend, according to one alderman.
-
Illinois' Amazingly Awesome Unemployment Office
"The Illinois Department of Employment Security is opening up about the significant hurdles they faced with the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday was the first time the Illinois Employment Security Advisory Board met since Gov. J.B. Pritzker started the state's stay-at-home order," downstate WGEM-TV reports.
People filing for unemployment are frustrated by busy phone lines and a website prone to random crashes. IDES Acting Director Thomas Chan says the department wasn't staffed for such an event. Chan explains the federal government didn't provide funding for better staffing. He says IDES has also seen a large number of employees retire, meaning there are less experienced members working right now.
Nice of you to say so now, Director Chan. Almost two months ago Pritzker preposterously claimed there was no backlog at IDES.
See also, from CNN: Unemployed Kentucky Residents Descend On Capital, Demand Help After Months Of Waiting For Benefits.
New on the Beachwood today . . .
Dear High Schoolers And Recent Graduates . . .
How Grant Split The Confederate Nation At Vicksburg
Soul Survivors
40 Years Of Laibach
ChicagoReddit
Has anyone had success lowering their rent when they signed a new lease during the pandemic? from r/chicago
ChicagoGram
ChicagoTube
The $300 Million Cable Between New York City And Chicago.
BeachBook
Experts Call For Regulation After Latest Botched Art Restoration In Spain.
This can't be fucking real. Really?
TweetWood
Dear complainers: You've benefited mightily from intentional, structural racism for quite a long time. Think of how devastating this system has been to Black wealth . . .
Soda taxes are good and proper, though execution can be complicated.
*
I mean, there's a lot going on here . . .
-
