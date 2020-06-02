Chicago - Jun. 2, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Weather Derby
Tribune: 51/37
Sun-Times: Ferro/McKinney
Weather Channel: 44/41
Ntl Weather Service: 54/43
BWM*: 82/12
Beachwood Bookmarks
K-Tel Classics
WKRP in Cincinnati
So You've Decided To Be Evil
St. Paul Saints
Nye's Polonaise Room
The Arcata Eye
Roadside USA
This Day In . . .
Onion History
Weird Al History
Baseball History
Beachwood History
History History
Spy Magazine History
#OnThisDate History
Chicago
Indicted!
Under Suspicion
Find Your Towed Car
Cable TV Complaints
Freedom of Information
The Expired Meter
The Mob & Friends
Stolen Bike Registry
O'Hare Music Tracker
Rats
Report Corruption (city)
Report Corruption (state)
Beyond
Scoundrels, State
Scoundrels, Federal
The Odds
Random Flight Tracker
Casting Calls
Cosmic Log
Buy Stamps
Beachwood Blogroll
A Handy List
Beachwood Ethics Statement
How We Roll
Today's Horoscope
Liberties will be taken.
Do We Sudoku?
No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.
Losing Lottery Numbers
8, 25, 39
Daily Affirmation
I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)
Ellie
Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.
Now Playing
Psychodrama/Marshall Law
Letters to the Editors
FAQ
About
Tip Line
"The Papers" archive
RSS
Beachwood Link Buttons
Media Kit/Advertising
 

The [Tuesday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

This morning . . .

*

*

*

*

David Brown is in over his head.

-

Media Malpractice

*

We all have our stories. It's well past time to tell them.

-

More Media Malpractice

*

And:

Reuters deleted its fundamentally inaccurate tweet, borne out of lazy, "both sides," pre-existing narrative, "objective" thinking.

-

Ricketts Rhymes With Racists

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Chicago Lawyers vs. CPD
'Several sources have shared horrifying accounts of CPD officers pepper-spraying apparently peaceful protestors and known journalists, pushing people to the ground and beating them with batons, ramming crowds with police vehicles, assaulting reporters, and much more.'

*

Jonathan Pie On Lockdown: Back To School
"Politics is all about who rules the world for their own personal gain at the expense of everybody else, and how they hoodwink everybody else into letting them get away with it."

*

How The Post Office United America
Ben Franklin was a game changer.

*

Against Germophobia
'The lesson of this pandemic is not that we, as individuals, must do a better job of avoiding germs. It's that we, as a society, must be better prepared for the next big public health threat.'

-

ChicagoReddit

How normal are some of the comments on police scanners lately? from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Assembling A 6.5-Tiered Wedding Cake At The Art Institute Of Chicago.

-

BeachBook

"If I hear one more person say Chicago is better than this I will scream! Are we talking about the same city?"

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

-

The Beachwood Tipping Point Line: No Quarter.



Permalink

Posted on June 2, 2020
MUSIC - A Plan To Pay Musicians.
TV - Jonathan Pie: Back To School.
POLITICS - Chicago Lawyers vs. CPD.
SPORTS - I've Had It.

BOOKS - How The Post Office United America.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Against Germophobia.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company