Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)

No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.

The [Tuesday] Papers

This morning . . .

Chicago police chief David Brown quoting from Marvin Gaye's "What's Goin' On" forgets the line "Don't punish me with brutality." — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) June 2, 2020

*

I wonder if David Brown's remarks this morning were cleared by the mayor's office. No one wants to hear right now how professional CPD officers have behaved when we've all seen quite clearly the opposite. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) June 2, 2020

*

David Brown denying reality right now stating that there is no insult or assault you can hurl at a Chicago police officer that will cause unprofessional behavior. Then again, maybe an insult/assault isn't necessary (see Laquan McDonald et al). — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) June 2, 2020

*

*

David Brown is in over his head.

-

Media Malpractice

one of my clearest memories from my time contracting on the social media team @MSNBC was the gymnastics they required of their editors (me) to avoid placing any kind of blame on police when they killed Black people. https://t.co/xY55EYrNVs — Bridget Todd 💁🏿 (@BridgetMarie) June 1, 2020

*

We all have our stories. It's well past time to tell them.

-

More Media Malpractice

*

And:

Reuters deleted its fundamentally inaccurate tweet, borne out of lazy, "both sides," pre-existing narrative, "objective" thinking.

This is wrong. There were no "violent clashes." The police fired tear gas to clear the area for a Trump photo-op, and the protesters fled as the police advanced. The protesters didn't fight back. I was there. And that's what you see in this video. https://t.co/ZvZzJpiFJD — Edward Wong (@ewong) June 2, 2020

-

Ricketts Rhymes With Racists

Omaha pastor walks out on meeting with Gov. Pete Ricketts after comment: https://t.co/HOoyYCNhL8; Todd Ricketts is RNC Finance Chair. #Cubs https://t.co/Wu6NgsP2md — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) June 2, 2020

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Chicago Lawyers vs. CPD

'Several sources have shared horrifying accounts of CPD officers pepper-spraying apparently peaceful protestors and known journalists, pushing people to the ground and beating them with batons, ramming crowds with police vehicles, assaulting reporters, and much more.'

*

Jonathan Pie On Lockdown: Back To School

"Politics is all about who rules the world for their own personal gain at the expense of everybody else, and how they hoodwink everybody else into letting them get away with it."

*

How The Post Office United America

Ben Franklin was a game changer.

*

Against Germophobia

'The lesson of this pandemic is not that we, as individuals, must do a better job of avoiding germs. It's that we, as a society, must be better prepared for the next big public health threat.'

-

ChicagoReddit

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Assembling A 6.5-Tiered Wedding Cake At The Art Institute Of Chicago.

-

BeachBook

"If I hear one more person say Chicago is better than this I will scream! Are we talking about the same city?"

-

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

Don't you guys insist you need guns for this literal situation https://t.co/YJ8Iidl9T3 — feminist next door (@emrazz) June 2, 2020

*

Want to clarify something: The @WhiteHouse said protestors were given three verbal warnings before they released tear gas. I was standing at the metal barriers with rows of other protestors behind me and did not hear a single warning. https://t.co/972ZohDANK — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) June 2, 2020

*

Covid-19 misinformation: pro-Trump and QAnon Twitter bots found to be worst offenders https://t.co/AuKHAny9d8 — Center for Inquiry (@center4inquiry) June 2, 2020

-

The Beachwood Tipping Point Line: No Quarter.

