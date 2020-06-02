The [Tuesday] Papers

Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
I wonder if David Brown's remarks this morning were cleared by the mayor's office. No one wants to hear right now how professional CPD officers have behaved when we've all seen quite clearly the opposite.
David Brown denying reality right now stating that there is no insult or assault you can hurl at a Chicago police officer that will cause unprofessional behavior. Then again, maybe an insult/assault isn't necessary (see Laquan McDonald et al).
one of my clearest memories from my time contracting on the social media team @MSNBC was the gymnastics they required of their editors (me) to avoid placing any kind of blame on police when they killed Black people. https://t.co/xY55EYrNVs
Reuters deleted its fundamentally inaccurate tweet, borne out of lazy, "both sides," pre-existing narrative, "objective" thinking.
This is wrong. There were no "violent clashes." The police fired tear gas to clear the area for a Trump photo-op, and the protesters fled as the police advanced. The protesters didn't fight back. I was there. And that's what you see in this video. https://t.co/ZvZzJpiFJD
Chicago Lawyers vs. CPD
'Several sources have shared horrifying accounts of CPD officers pepper-spraying apparently peaceful protestors and known journalists, pushing people to the ground and beating them with batons, ramming crowds with police vehicles, assaulting reporters, and much more.'
Against Germophobia
'The lesson of this pandemic is not that we, as individuals, must do a better job of avoiding germs. It's that we, as a society, must be better prepared for the next big public health threat.'
Want to clarify something: The @WhiteHouse said protestors were given three verbal warnings before they released tear gas. I was standing at the metal barriers with rows of other protestors behind me and did not hear a single warning. https://t.co/972ZohDANK