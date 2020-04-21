The [Tuesday] Papers

Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
For Jason
Paying tribute to Detroit Transit Authority veteran Jason Hargrove, who died in late March from COVID-19 complications after posting an impassioned plea for public safety via Facebook. Part of a larger "Black is Human" campaign responding to the devastating impact that COVID-19 is having on African-American communities.
*
The John Oliver Coronavirus Chronicles Continued
The only coronavirus newscast you need. Two new installments!
*
The New Rand McNally Road Atlas Is Out
Now in its 97th edition, the 2021 Road Atlas also includes new inset maps of the more recently named national parks, such as the Indiana Dunes.
A malaria drug widely touted by Pres Trump for treating the new coronavirus showed no benefit in a large analysis of its use in US veterans hospitals. There were more deaths among those given hydroxychloroquine versus standard care, researchers reported. https://t.co/l85dMZuAiw
Newly declassified Senate Intelligence Cmte study affirms the intelligence community assessment that Russia's 2016 election manipulation operation was specifically geared at helping Trump win, and finds the Steele dossier played no role in that analysis. https://t.co/XWrK6H3uVvpic.twitter.com/jn2oRRjAg9
'The pandemic has forced students to return home, take online classes & say farewell to friends. But Loyola President Jo Ann Rooney can't come to the phone to talk about it. Interview requests over the phone & through email on several occasions but have been rejected.' https://t.co/7sRW6xxnXy