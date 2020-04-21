Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)

No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.

Liberties will be taken.

The [Tuesday] Papers

A busy day offline, so "just" this stuff.



-

New on the Beachwood . . .

Plea To Pritzker: Act On Nursing Facility Deaths

About a quarter of all Cook County COVID deaths were persons in long-term care facilities.

*

For Jason

Paying tribute to Detroit Transit Authority veteran Jason Hargrove, who died in late March from COVID-19 complications after posting an impassioned plea for public safety via Facebook. Part of a larger "Black is Human" campaign responding to the devastating impact that COVID-19 is having on African-American communities.

*

The John Oliver Coronavirus Chronicles Continued

The only coronavirus newscast you need. Two new installments!

*

The New Rand McNally Road Atlas Is Out

Now in its 97th edition, the 2021 Road Atlas also includes new inset maps of the more recently named national parks, such as the Indiana Dunes.

-

ChicagoReddit

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Chicago's Battered Beaches.

-

BeachBook

The NCAA Saved Money In Case Of A Canceled March Madness. Then They Spent It.

*

Major League Baseball Players Pitch In For A Major COVID-19 Study.

-

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

THE NEW YORK TIMES: We can't call Trump a liar, or call his lies lies, because we can't read his mind.



ALSO THE NEW YORK TIMES:

https://t.co/QX9bVcmdLq pic.twitter.com/6RAsQyAf2p — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) April 21, 2020

*

It's like Hilco on a national level - every day, everywhere. https://t.co/VQUl7qR1ya — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) April 21, 2020

*

A malaria drug widely touted by Pres Trump for treating the new coronavirus showed no benefit in a large analysis of its use in US veterans hospitals. There were more deaths among those given hydroxychloroquine versus standard care, researchers reported.

https://t.co/l85dMZuAiw — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) April 21, 2020

*

Newly declassified Senate Intelligence Cmte study affirms the intelligence community assessment that Russia's 2016 election manipulation operation was specifically geared at helping Trump win, and finds the Steele dossier played no role in that analysis. https://t.co/XWrK6H3uVv pic.twitter.com/jn2oRRjAg9 — Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) April 21, 2020

*

'The pandemic has forced students to return home, take online classes & say farewell to friends. But Loyola President Jo Ann Rooney can't come to the phone to talk about it. Interview requests over the phone & through email on several occasions but have been rejected.' https://t.co/7sRW6xxnXy — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) April 21, 2020

*

Unpopular opinion? "Manic Monday" is an even worse song than "We Built This City." — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) April 21, 2020

-

The Beachwood Q-Tip Line: Not my fun day.

