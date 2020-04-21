Chicago - Apr. 21, 2020
The [Tuesday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

A busy day offline, so "just" this stuff.

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

Plea To Pritzker: Act On Nursing Facility Deaths
About a quarter of all Cook County COVID deaths were persons in long-term care facilities.

*

For Jason
Paying tribute to Detroit Transit Authority veteran Jason Hargrove, who died in late March from COVID-19 complications after posting an impassioned plea for public safety via Facebook. Part of a larger "Black is Human" campaign responding to the devastating impact that COVID-19 is having on African-American communities.

*

The John Oliver Coronavirus Chronicles Continued
The only coronavirus newscast you need. Two new installments!

*

The New Rand McNally Road Atlas Is Out
Now in its 97th edition, the 2021 Road Atlas also includes new inset maps of the more recently named national parks, such as the Indiana Dunes.

-

Apartment hunting during a pandemic, any advice? from r/chicago

-

-

ChicagoTube

Chicago's Battered Beaches.

-

The NCAA Saved Money In Case Of A Canceled March Madness. Then They Spent It.

*

Major League Baseball Players Pitch In For A Major COVID-19 Study.

-

*

*

*

*

*

The Beachwood Q-Tip Line: Not my fun day.



Posted on April 21, 2020
