Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Tuesday] Papers

"Two weeks ago, French doctors published a provocative observation in a microbiology journal. In the absence of a known treatment for COVID-19, the doctors had taken to experimentation with a potent drug known as hydroxychloroquine," the Atlantic reports.

For decades, the drug has been used to treat malaria - which is caused by a parasite, not a virus. In six patients with COVID-19, the doctors combined hydroxychloroquine with azithromycin (known to many as "Z-Pak," an antibiotic that kills bacteria, not viruses) and reported that after six days of this regimen, all six people tested negative for the virus. The report caught the eye of the celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, who has since appeared on Fox News to talk about hydroxychloroquine 21 times. As Oz put it to Sean Hannity, "This French doctor, [Didier] Raoult, a very famous infectious-disease specialist, had done some interesting work at a pilot study showing that he could get rid of the virus in six days in 100 percent of the patients he treated." Raoult has made news in recent years as a pan-disciplinary provocateur; he has questioned climate change and Darwinian evolution. On January 21, at the height of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Raoult said in a YouTube video, "The fact that people have died of coronavirus in China, you know, I don't feel very concerned." Last week, Oz, who has been advising the president on the coronavirus, described Raoult to Hannity as "very impressive." Oz told Hannity that he had informed the White House as much. Anthony Fauci is not among the impressed. The day the study came out, Fauci, the leading infectious-disease expert advising the White House's coronavirus task force, downplayed the findings as "anecdotal." The report was not a randomized clinical trial - one in which many people are followed to see how their health fares, not simply whether a virus is detectable. And Oz's "100 percent" interpretation involves conspicuous omissions. According to the study itself, three other patients who received hydroxychloroquine were too sick to be tested for the virus by day six (they were intubated in the ICU). Another had a bad reaction to the drug and stopped taking it. Another was not tested because, by day six, he had died. Nonetheless, the day after Raoult's study was published, Donald Trump tweeted about it: "HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine." In the days since, Trump has repeatedly returned to this claim. On Saturday, he said that the term game changer wouldn't even adequately describe the drug: "It will be wonderful. It will be so beautiful. It will be a gift from heaven, if it works." After downplaying the value of ventilators and social distancing, measures that experts overwhelmingly agree are needed to overcome the virus, Trump said the country would procure 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine for a national stockpile. He said he may start taking the drug himself. Over the course of these two weeks, the president of the United States has become the world's most prominent peddler of medical misinformation.

So when the media keep citing that French study they should tell the truth.

And every media mention of Dr. Oz should note that he's a fraud. To wit:



Fox News reporter: "Testing is still a big issue in this country. When can hospitals expect to receive a quick turnaround of these test results?"



Trump: Not my job. Stop being so horrid. pic.twitter.com/XYmV2ii77S — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) April 6, 2020

*

The inspector general report Trump summarily dismissed because it's from an inspector general was based on accounts from 323 hospitals in 46 states. https://t.co/hdzBa3IOBq — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 6, 2020

*

No, people getting on planes aren't being tested.



No, Trump didn't inherit old tests.



No, there's no evidence of bias by the HHS deputy IG.



No, it's not true Obama barely even noticed H1N1.



No, China didn't just start spending money in the US. https://t.co/t6e0VDM7EB — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 7, 2020

*

Gov @GovPritzker confirms that the federal 'Air Bridge' flights from China, organized by the White House taskforce, are bringing PPE back from China which are then turned over to private companies. The states then have to bid against each other to purchase from those companies. pic.twitter.com/QG62dWtQuc — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 7, 2020

*

Texas begins coronavirus-related checkpoints on all roadways into state from Louisiana https://t.co/1djD6q7nQ8 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) April 7, 2020

*

Bosses Ordered Hollywood Reporter Chief To Be Nicer to J-Lo https://t.co/4vQ0u0QLrT via @thedailybeast — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) April 7, 2020

*

Chicago animal shelter says it has no dogs up for adoption for the first time ever https://t.co/B1pm54TDuk via @KHOU — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) April 7, 2020

*

Jay Cutler is stranded in the Bahamas and may have pooped his swim trunks https://t.co/44SKx7q6G1 via @sbnation — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) April 7, 2020

