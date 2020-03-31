Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Tuesday] Papers

"Much of Chicago is shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, but a North Side company with a long history of pollution problems is still shredding flattened cars, twisted rebar and used appliances every day," the Tribune reports.

"Neighbors are livid."



As they should be.

*

"[Neighbors] have been complaining for years about metallic odors from General Iron Industries, a scrap yard sandwiched between the densely populated Bucktown and Lincoln Park neighborhoods. With Chicagoans under orders to stay home until at least April 7, many are worried their exposure to air pollution could make people more susceptible to a dangerous coronavirus that attacks the lungs and upper-respiratory tract."

This is, obviously, infuriating.

*

What's more:

"Heightened concerns about the scrap shredder come as the Trump administration relaxes enforcement of environmental laws in response to the pandemic, a move that allows industries nationwide to determine for themselves if they are able to monitor and report the release of hazardous air pollution."

In response to the pandemic, the Trump administration is making it worse for those who may be struck by the pandemic.

*

"Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration agrees that scrap yards can stay open, even though the city has cited General Iron with health code violations seven times since December."

Why? The Trib doesn't say.

But General Iron does:

"The facility's new owner warned last week of 'dire consequences' if General Iron stopped shredding scrap metal, including a surge of appliances piled up in alleys and the lack of a market for low-income peddlers who line up daily next to semitrailers carrying wrecked vehicles.

"GII's products are necessary raw materials used by steel manufacturers and iron and nonferrous foundries in the production of all manner of metal goods," Steve Joseph, the chief executive of Ohio-based Reserve Management Group, wrote in a March 24 letter to the city's assistant health commissioner. "Limiting the supply of raw materials will result in a corresponding reduction of overall manufacturing capacity."

The presiding alderman, Brian Hopkins, calls bullshit:

"It shouldn't even be a point of discussion given what we already know," Hopkins told the Trib. "There is plenty of capacity for metal shredding in the Midwest. The truckloads of scrap coming into our neighborhood every day can go somewhere else where people don't live close by."

There's more; go read it.

-

Who's Gouging Who

"The City of Chicago has received 235 complaints of price gouging since March 15," WGN-TV reports.

"About one-third of those reports came during a recent five-day span.

"The city received just two calls about price gouging in 2019."

That's pretty much the whole report. So much for "WGN Investigates."

*

The biggest unasked/unanswered question: Were those complaints validated?

And if so, have fines been levied?

*

"One grocer is accused of asking $80 for a pack of one-ply toilet paper rolls."

If true, name that fucking grocer.

*

Name all the gougers.

-

Construction Junction

"Following outcry from workers, Gov. Andrew Cuomo nixed most residential and commercial building projects in New York City - but that's unlikely to happen in Illinois, officials say," Block Club Chicago reports.

"At the moment, construction projects in Illinois are considered 'essential business' during the state's stay-at-home order. Gov. JB Pritzker said Sunday that's unlikely to change."

*

Is construction deemed an "Essential Service" in the Stay at Home order issued by @GovPritzker ? Yes. @ChicagoDOB explains more on this issue here ~~~> https://t.co/1Vm8jclF8r pic.twitter.com/S1zGfDyxRl — 311 (@CHI311) March 30, 2020

*

But it doesn't make sense. Those workers go home to families. NYC finally ended construction work last week, Chicago should follow suit. It's not safe. Workers' health is public health. https://t.co/QvZuQsZTNE — Ann Neumann (@otherspoon) March 29, 2020

*

"The federal government hasn't issued specific mandates to the construction industry, so states and cities are enacting their own policies," Curbed reports in a deep dive into policies around the country.

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Boeing vs. Public Broadcasting

"The media have been engaged big time in the 'numbers without context' game."

*

The John Oliver Coronavirus Chronicles

Journalism done right.

*

Sim Game: Blackhawks vs. Oilers

"It looked like we were headed to overtime, but a late face-off win and a beautiful set play clinched the win for the . . . "

*

A First: Comic Book Industry Shut Down

"This week, for the first time, no new comic books will ship to shops, and production is on hold into the foreseeable future."

*

Chicago Drill vs. Brooklyn Drill vs. UK Drill

With Queenz Flip, Young Chop and Jojo Capone.

*

Testing The Chicago Electric Drill Bit Sharpener Against Its Competitors

Yeah, not so good.

-

-

-

1991 McCormick Place Fur Sale Commercial.

-

Could The Swedish Lifestyle Help Fight Coronavirus?

*

A Life-Size Statue Of Bob And Doug McKenzie Unveiled In Edmonton.

-

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

Trump held rallies on:

--Jan 9th

--Jan 14th

--Jan 28th

--Jan 30th

--Feb 10th

--Feb 19th

--Feb 20th

--Feb 21st

--Feb 28th



He golfed on:

--Jan 18th

--Jan 19th

--Feb 1st

--Feb 15th

--Mar 7th

--Mar 8th



But sure, impeachment (ended Feb 5th) is what stopped him from responding to the coronavirus 🙄 — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) March 31, 2020

*

Cuomo: "The situation that I just explained with purchasing. Did you really have to learn that 50 states shouldn't compete against 50 states? And then FEMA shouldn't come in late and compete with 50 states? It's not like you had to go to the Harvard Kennedy School to learn this." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 31, 2020

*

Trump told states they were on their own to purchase medical equipment, so that's what MA tried to do. But then the federal government outbid MA at least 3 times - and reports show two of our orders were seized by federal authorities. This is unacceptable. https://t.co/QlyFUpkdpf — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 31, 2020

*

If only there was some kind of role in society, some sort of profession, whose role it was to determine the facts of a political dispute. pic.twitter.com/HpT4YA0wCk — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) March 31, 2020



*

Margins in the newspaper business have always been far higher than in most industries - even as corporate owners began shutting them down decades ago. Some of us have spent those decades trying to tell our colleagues that to no avail. The internet is not the problem. https://t.co/UoppOFnyr6 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 31, 2020

-

