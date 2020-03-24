Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Tuesday] Papers

At the Jewels on Clybourn this morning.

TIL what kind of pasta people don't like: pic.twitter.com/JjmJdG6SLq — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 24, 2020

The Gouge Economy

"Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Monday his office has received more than 525 price gouging complaints statewide and said businesses found to be marking up prices to a unrealistic amount are being asked to sign agreements with the attorney general's office agreeing not to engage in further gouging," Block Club Chicago reports.

"Businesses who violate their agreements can be sued under the state's Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Practices Act, can be fined up to $50,000 and ordered to shut down, Raoul said.

"In Chicago, Block Club Chicago has learned of several suspected price gouging examples at stores across the city."

Click through to see who some of the offenders are. And thank you, Block Club, for naming names. Please keep doing so.

The Gig Economy

"Eighteen percent of Illinois' workforce are part of the so-called gig economy, according to ADP Research Institute, which published its newest report on the gig economy last month, according to The Daily Line," Block Club notes. "Illinois is tied for third place among states with the largest segments of work carried out by gig workers, according to the report."

So, as you can imagine: "With no income, no paid time off and no unemployment benefits, 1099 workers in Illinois . . . are 'unbelievably stressed.'"

Bear Market

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers announced they would fund COVID-19 community relief funds to the tune of $1.5 million.

The Cleveland Browns also announced Monday that they would pony up $1.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds for Ohioans.

The New York Jets just wrote a $1 million check.

The Vikings' Kyle Rudolph is personally funding 82,000 meals for COVID families. Let's say a meal cost $10 each. That's $820,000.

I'm sure the story is much the same all around the league.

Which brings to mind this item from just two days ago:



GraNd Old ParTY

Oh good, Illinois Republicans have finally come to their senses and are calling out Donald Trump: "Illinois Republicans Call For An End To 'Finger-Pointing And Name Calling' In Coronavirus Crisis."

Oh.

New on the Beachwood today . . .

What Is A Chicagoan Anyway?

"As a generality, the burbs do care about 'Chicago' but only when it involves cultural/sports/recreational activities, not the lives of people. There are the people who live in Chicago and then everybody else who objectively is a spectator of that life. Except for the cost of real estate, the spectators all occupy the cheap seats," our very own David Rutter writes in a must-read.

"Those I knew who grew up in Chicago and then moved to the suburbs invariably framed that experience as an escape. A lucky escape . . . [But] if you ask, they uniformly proclaim love for Chicago in all its splendid grandness. But live there? Not on your life. That poses a more philosophical question: How do you love a home you mostly wanted to flee?"

Jonathan Pie On Lockdown

"What the fuck is a VPN? Why does everyone in IT think that everyone else works in IT? I don't work in IT, you work in IT. That's what you're for. You work in IT so I don't have to."

2002 FSN Bulls/Bucks Promo.

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

This, from @politico is unreal. He is obviously wrong and speaking to even one economic or public health expert would've confirmed that he is.



Do. Better. pic.twitter.com/vbQxXanBZz — Angela Hanks (@AngelaHanks) March 24, 2020

DEMOCRATS: We need to actually do our job and help people.



REPUBLICANS: Okay, here's a bill where poor people all get to share one single hot dog and rich people each get to print as much money as they want.



DEMOCRATS: No



MEDIA: Bill Fails to Pass Due to Partisan Squabbling — Nat Cassidy is Rewriting His Book; Leave Him Alone (@natcassidy) March 23, 2020

WH is asking reporters not to report on what has happened: "I don't think it's appropriate right now for the press to be going backwards. There's no reason to go backwards and figure out tick-tocks of what happened when. We've got a crisis on our hands..." https://t.co/LopoRP6PdO — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) March 24, 2020

Life without a federal government. https://t.co/ju7fFN42It — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 24, 2020

1/ NEW: @FEC sends Trump campaign a letter citing 342 pages worth of contributions from January that it deems "excessive," "prohibited" or "impermissible."



Full list: https://t.co/YG3NBrTaZK pic.twitter.com/MesLIEod8m — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) March 24, 2020

Adult Swim posts all episodes of Metalocalypse online, for free https://t.co/hOLHExGevw — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 24, 2020

There'll only 78 people left to live there. pic.twitter.com/V0XR9hffmB — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 24, 2020

The jerk store called and they're out of Trump. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 24, 2016

My health and safety is the top priority of so many brands I never even knew had my personal email address. — Christopher Doyle (@chrisdoyle) March 14, 2020

