Chicago - Mar. 24, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Weather Derby
Tribune: 51/37
Sun-Times: Ferro/McKinney
Weather Channel: 44/41
Ntl Weather Service: 54/43
BWM*: 82/12
Beachwood Bookmarks
K-Tel Classics
WKRP in Cincinnati
So You've Decided To Be Evil
St. Paul Saints
Nye's Polonaise Room
The Arcata Eye
Roadside USA
This Day In . . .
Onion History
Weird Al History
Baseball History
Beachwood History
History History
Spy Magazine History
#OnThisDate History
Chicago
Indicted!
Under Suspicion
Find Your Towed Car
Cable TV Complaints
Freedom of Information
The Expired Meter
The Mob & Friends
Stolen Bike Registry
O'Hare Music Tracker
Rats
Report Corruption (city)
Report Corruption (state)
Beyond
Scoundrels, State
Scoundrels, Federal
The Odds
Random Flight Tracker
Casting Calls
Cosmic Log
Buy Stamps
Beachwood Blogroll
A Handy List
Beachwood Ethics Statement
How We Roll
Today's Horoscope
Liberties will be taken.
Do We Sudoku?
No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.
Losing Lottery Numbers
8, 25, 39
Daily Affirmation
I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)
Ellie
Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.
Now Playing
Psychodrama/Marshall Law
Letters to the Editors
FAQ
About
Tip Line
"The Papers" archive
RSS
Beachwood Link Buttons
Media Kit/Advertising
 

The [Tuesday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

At the Jewels on Clybourn this morning.

-

The Gouge Economy
"Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Monday his office has received more than 525 price gouging complaints statewide and said businesses found to be marking up prices to a unrealistic amount are being asked to sign agreements with the attorney general's office agreeing not to engage in further gouging," Block Club Chicago reports.

"Businesses who violate their agreements can be sued under the state's Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Practices Act, can be fined up to $50,000 and ordered to shut down, Raoul said.

"In Chicago, Block Club Chicago has learned of several suspected price gouging examples at stores across the city."

Click through to see who some of the offenders are. And thank you, Block Club, for naming names. Please keep doing so.

-

The Gig Economy
"Eighteen percent of Illinois' workforce are part of the so-called gig economy, according to ADP Research Institute, which published its newest report on the gig economy last month, according to The Daily Line," Block Club notes. "Illinois is tied for third place among states with the largest segments of work carried out by gig workers, according to the report."

So, as you can imagine: "With no income, no paid time off and no unemployment benefits, 1099 workers in Illinois . . . are 'unbelievably stressed.'"

-

Bear Market
On Monday, the Green Bay Packers announced they would fund COVID-19 community relief funds to the tune of $1.5 million.

The Cleveland Browns also announced Monday that they would pony up $1.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds for Ohioans.

The New York Jets just wrote a $1 million check.

The Vikings' Kyle Rudolph is personally funding 82,000 meals for COVID families. Let's say a meal cost $10 each. That's $820,000.

I'm sure the story is much the same all around the league.

Which brings to mind this item from just two days ago:

Screen Shot 2020-03-24 at 10.49.18 AM.png
-

GraNd Old ParTY
Oh good, Illinois Republicans have finally come to their senses and are calling out Donald Trump: "Illinois Republicans Call For An End To 'Finger-Pointing And Name Calling' In Coronavirus Crisis."

Oh.

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

What Is A Chicagoan Anyway?
"As a generality, the burbs do care about 'Chicago' but only when it involves cultural/sports/recreational activities, not the lives of people. There are the people who live in Chicago and then everybody else who objectively is a spectator of that life. Except for the cost of real estate, the spectators all occupy the cheap seats," our very own David Rutter writes in a must-read.

"Those I knew who grew up in Chicago and then moved to the suburbs invariably framed that experience as an escape. A lucky escape . . . [But] if you ask, they uniformly proclaim love for Chicago in all its splendid grandness. But live there? Not on your life. That poses a more philosophical question: How do you love a home you mostly wanted to flee?"

*

Jonathan Pie On Lockdown
"What the fuck is a VPN? Why does everyone in IT think that everyone else works in IT? I don't work in IT, you work in IT. That's what you're for. You work in IT so I don't have to."

-

ChicagoReddit

Illinois values testicles more than any other state (according to workers' compensation). from r/illinois

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

2002 FSN Bulls/Bucks Promo.

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

-

The Beachwood Tip Line: Shrimpy.



Permalink

Posted on March 24, 2020
MUSIC - Kenny Rogers In The Beachwood.
TV - Jonathan Pie Shelters In Place.
POLITICS - U.S. War Crimes In Afghanistan.
SPORTS - Beachwood Sports Radio: Foles Gold.

BOOKS - Poles In Illinois.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - What Is A Chicagoan Anyway?

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company