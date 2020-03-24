|
The [Tuesday] Papers
At the Jewels on Clybourn this morning.
The Gouge Economy
"Businesses who violate their agreements can be sued under the state's Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Practices Act, can be fined up to $50,000 and ordered to shut down, Raoul said.
"In Chicago, Block Club Chicago has learned of several suspected price gouging examples at stores across the city."
Click through to see who some of the offenders are. And thank you, Block Club, for naming names. Please keep doing so.
The Gig Economy
So, as you can imagine: "With no income, no paid time off and no unemployment benefits, 1099 workers in Illinois . . . are 'unbelievably stressed.'"
Bear Market
The Cleveland Browns also announced Monday that they would pony up $1.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds for Ohioans.
The New York Jets just wrote a $1 million check.
The Vikings' Kyle Rudolph is personally funding 82,000 meals for COVID families. Let's say a meal cost $10 each. That's $820,000.
I'm sure the story is much the same all around the league.
Which brings to mind this item from just two days ago:
GraNd Old ParTY
Oh.
What Is A Chicagoan Anyway?
"Those I knew who grew up in Chicago and then moved to the suburbs invariably framed that experience as an escape. A lucky escape . . . [But] if you ask, they uniformly proclaim love for Chicago in all its splendid grandness. But live there? Not on your life. That poses a more philosophical question: How do you love a home you mostly wanted to flee?"
Jonathan Pie On Lockdown
Illinois values testicles more than any other state (according to workers' compensation). from r/illinois
2002 FSN Bulls/Bucks Promo.
