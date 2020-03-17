Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)

No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.

The [Tuesday] Papers

As of this writing, around 10:30 a.m., voting does not appear to be going well. Now the blame game begins - as it should! - and Governor Pritzker could lose much of the capital he's built with his coronavirus performance.

BREAKING: For the first time, @ChicagoElection spokesperson Jim Allen says his agency urged @GovPritzker to prohibit voting in person and go to a fully vote-by-mail election. That recommendation was rejected. — Heather Cherone (@HeatherCherone) March 17, 2020

-

Adding responses, 12:19 p.m.:

This is a lie. And frankly, given what we are dealing with in this moment, I'm disgusted that Jim Allen would lie like this. We offered them the national guard, young volunteers and assistance with keeping polling places clean. Statement coming in a few minutes from our office. https://t.co/2oqLvJ8mlw — Anne Caprara (@anacaprana) March 17, 2020

*

Full statement from @ILGovernorPress in response to #Chicago elections board lashing out at @GovPritzker for not trying to postpone today's primary: pic.twitter.com/k9uTeBz8uq — Amanda Vinicky (@AmandaVinicky) March 17, 2020

*

Fire up the FOIAs.

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

TrackNotes: Indictment Of An Industry

"It's a dark story with more than enough stink to be spread on a lot of people, with enough left to pave over the slop at Churchill Downs."

*

Recall! Chicago Indoor Garden Red Clover Sprouts Products

The products were distributed to Whole Foods throughout the Midwest; Coosemans Chicago Inc.; Battaglia Distributing; and Living Waters Farms.

-

Today's Coronavirus Novel

That's a pretty shitty God we have. https://t.co/9RkePON18y — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 17, 2020

*

This seems like a good time to name names -- or share them with colleagues so they can name them. https://t.co/shqmGfZ8ij — emptywheel (@emptywheel) March 17, 2020

*

*

What Did People Use Before Toilet Paper? https://t.co/11KyYaBxTP — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 17, 2020

*

Einstein called it "spooky action at a social distance." — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 17, 2020

*

Disgraced Mayor Who Covered Up Murder, Closed 50 Schools To No Gain And Expanded Inequity In Nation's Third Largest City Asked Opinion Again About Issues Of National Import. pic.twitter.com/twsWqEalxL — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 17, 2020

*

The biggest U.S. airlines spent 96% of free cash flow over the last decade to buy back shares of their own stock in order to boost executive bonuses and please wealthy investors.



Now, they expect taxpayers to bail them out to the tune of $50 billion. It's the same old story. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 17, 2020

-

ChicagoReddit

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Chicago Artist Roiz On Immigrating From Mexico To Chicago And His Passion For Painting

-

BeachBook

France Fines Apple $1.2 Billion For Antitrust Issues.

*

Think Cheating In Baseball Is Bad? Try Chess.

*

AB InBev-Backed Machine Allows Consumers To Brew Their Own Beers Instantly At Home.

-

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

OTD in Music History, via Songfacts: pic.twitter.com/9cmL47uJwp — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 17, 2020

-

The Beachwood Tip Line: We're not even close to being the champions.

