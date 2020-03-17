Chicago - Mar. 17, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Weather Derby
Tribune: 51/37
Sun-Times: Ferro/McKinney
Weather Channel: 44/41
Ntl Weather Service: 54/43
BWM*: 82/12
Beachwood Bookmarks
K-Tel Classics
WKRP in Cincinnati
So You've Decided To Be Evil
St. Paul Saints
Nye's Polonaise Room
The Arcata Eye
Roadside USA
This Day In . . .
Onion History
Weird Al History
Baseball History
Beachwood History
History History
Spy Magazine History
#OnThisDate History
Chicago
Indicted!
Under Suspicion
Find Your Towed Car
Cable TV Complaints
Freedom of Information
The Expired Meter
The Mob & Friends
Stolen Bike Registry
O'Hare Music Tracker
Rats
Report Corruption (city)
Report Corruption (state)
Beyond
Scoundrels, State
Scoundrels, Federal
The Odds
Random Flight Tracker
Casting Calls
Cosmic Log
Buy Stamps
Beachwood Blogroll
A Handy List
Beachwood Ethics Statement
How We Roll
Today's Horoscope
Liberties will be taken.
Do We Sudoku?
No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.
Losing Lottery Numbers
8, 25, 39
Daily Affirmation
I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)
Ellie
Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.
Now Playing
Psychodrama/Marshall Law
Letters to the Editors
FAQ
About
Tip Line
"The Papers" archive
RSS
Beachwood Link Buttons
Media Kit/Advertising
 

The [Tuesday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

As of this writing, around 10:30 a.m., voting does not appear to be going well. Now the blame game begins - as it should! - and Governor Pritzker could lose much of the capital he's built with his coronavirus performance.

-

Adding responses, 12:19 p.m.:

*

*

Fire up the FOIAs.

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

TrackNotes: Indictment Of An Industry
"It's a dark story with more than enough stink to be spread on a lot of people, with enough left to pave over the slop at Churchill Downs."

*

Recall! Chicago Indoor Garden Red Clover Sprouts Products
The products were distributed to Whole Foods throughout the Midwest; Coosemans Chicago Inc.; Battaglia Distributing; and Living Waters Farms.

-

Today's Coronavirus Novel

*

*

*

*

*

*

-

ChicagoReddit

IT'S YA GIRL -- Heartfelt Grocery Store Clerk, let's talk again from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Chicago Artist Roiz On Immigrating From Mexico To Chicago And His Passion For Painting

-

BeachBook

France Fines Apple $1.2 Billion For Antitrust Issues.

*

Think Cheating In Baseball Is Bad? Try Chess.

*

AB InBev-Backed Machine Allows Consumers To Brew Their Own Beers Instantly At Home.

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

-

The Beachwood Tip Line: We're not even close to being the champions.



Permalink

Posted on March 17, 2020
MUSIC - "Chicago Freestyle" Explained.
TV - Day In The Life Of A Chicago TV Repairman.
POLITICS - Stop Comparing This To The Flu.
SPORTS - Indictment Of An Industry.

BOOKS - Coronavirus Books Sell Fear.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Red Clover Sprouts Recall.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company