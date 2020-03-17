|
|
|
The [Tuesday] Papers
As of this writing, around 10:30 a.m., voting does not appear to be going well. Now the blame game begins - as it should! - and Governor Pritzker could lose much of the capital he's built with his coronavirus performance.
-
Adding responses, 12:19 p.m.:
*
*
Fire up the FOIAs.
-
New on the Beachwood . . .
TrackNotes: Indictment Of An Industry
*
Recall! Chicago Indoor Garden Red Clover Sprouts Products
-
Today's Coronavirus Novel
*
*
*
*
*
*
-
ChicagoReddit
IT'S YA GIRL -- Heartfelt Grocery Store Clerk, let's talk again from r/chicago
-
ChicagoGram
-
ChicagoTube
Chicago Artist Roiz On Immigrating From Mexico To Chicago And His Passion For Painting
-
BeachBook
France Fines Apple $1.2 Billion For Antitrust Issues.
*
Think Cheating In Baseball Is Bad? Try Chess.
*
AB InBev-Backed Machine Allows Consumers To Brew Their Own Beers Instantly At Home.
-
TweetWood
-
The Beachwood Tip Line: We're not even close to being the champions.
Posted on March 17, 2020
|
|
© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company