Chicago - Feb. 25, 2020
The [Tuesday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

Preparing for The Move continues.

Box-supplying heroes, in no particular order, include: Logan Bar, Revolution Brewery, Colectivo Cafe, Furious Spoon, Victory Grill and Vas Liquors.

And no, boxes were not supplied in exchange for being mentioned. I just thought I'd mention them to make the point that boxes are easily scavenged from participating local establishments (it helps if you frequent them).

More later.

-

Good Job, Everybody

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

The Cook County Soda Tax Worked
Just as it has in various other cities, states and countries.

*

Girls Are Reaching New Heights In Basketball, But Huge Pay Gaps Await Them As Professionals
"Despite massive changes in attitudes toward women who excel at sports overall, with few exceptions we've observed that the disparity between what adolescent boys and girls can aspire to accomplish in professional basketball today remains enormous."

-

ChicagoReddit

Early Voting and Registration is NOW OPEN at the NEW Loop Super Site at 191 N. Clark St (SE corner of Clark & Lake) from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Vader at Reggies last week.

-

BeachBook

The Library Of Congress Acquires 100,000 Images By Harlem Photographer Shawn Walker.

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

-

The Beachwood Tip Line: Unfiltered.



Permalink

Posted on February 25, 2020
