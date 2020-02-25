Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Tuesday] Papers

Preparing for The Move continues.



Box-supplying heroes, in no particular order, include: Logan Bar, Revolution Brewery, Colectivo Cafe, Furious Spoon, Victory Grill and Vas Liquors.

And no, boxes were not supplied in exchange for being mentioned. I just thought I'd mention them to make the point that boxes are easily scavenged from participating local establishments (it helps if you frequent them).

More later.

Good Job, Everybody

Trump shut down the NSC's entire global health security unit, eliminated the NSC and DHS's epidemic teams, gutted the global health section of the CDC, and proposed huge cuts to both the CDC and the National Institutes of Health as recently as two weeks ago https://t.co/hwlBErzc2T — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2020

New on the Beachwood . . .

The Cook County Soda Tax Worked

Just as it has in various other cities, states and countries.

Girls Are Reaching New Heights In Basketball, But Huge Pay Gaps Await Them As Professionals

"Despite massive changes in attitudes toward women who excel at sports overall, with few exceptions we've observed that the disparity between what adolescent boys and girls can aspire to accomplish in professional basketball today remains enormous."

Vader at Reggies last week.

The Library Of Congress Acquires 100,000 Images By Harlem Photographer Shawn Walker.

Why The Media Keeps Handing Over Their Wallets For Inspection: https://t.co/6ML0lS3uUR pic.twitter.com/ytCBCDbwaN — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) February 26, 2020

"I actually got Margaret Sullivan, then the New York Times public editor, to completely agree with me on this point. In her column, she also enlisted the enthusiastic agreement of then Washington editor David Leonhardt. But then nothing changed." https://t.co/EQ9RBttmFa — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) February 26, 2020

When these journos see Bernie Sanders on TV looking through their specially issued Pundit Filters, he's wearing green Army fatigues and a beret while carrying a copy of the Anarchist's Cookbook. 🙄 https://t.co/4IdggamFef — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) February 25, 2020

