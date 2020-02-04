Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Tuesday] Papers

News from @BSHQ: "Waco Brothers Announce Protest Album RESIST!, Out On February 28" https://t.co/R3w2CV2lMx From the suburbs of Babylon: Hard times call for hard country. Commit to something drastic. pic.twitter.com/82ReYIdXEg — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) February 4, 2020

Pot Pot

"Customers spent $39.2 million on recreational marijuana during the first month of legal weed sales in Illinois, and operators say they don't expect sales to slow down any time soon," the Tribune reports.

"Sales to Illinois residents totaled more than $30.6 million, according to numbers from the state. Out-of-state residents spent more than $8.6 million. Tax revenues have not been released."

As expected, though . . .

"Marijuana shops are still contending with statewide product shortages that keep many customers from buying what they want the most: Flower, the popular dried marijuana buds that can be smoked.

"The product shortage, which is expected to last months, shut down recreational sales at some dispensaries in early January. Buying limits remain in place at many shops, and others have limited recreational sales to two or three days a week."

Our very own J.J. Tindall weighs in, under the e-mail heading "One Month Into It:"

Short version: to me, "pot" is a SMOKE-ABLE LEAF. Period. Now, it's called "Flower," and they're OUT OF IT, and have been most of the month. They're even out of many of the USELESS to long-time users "alternatives." I swear to God it's like this:

Joyce Kenner's Pool

"Police reports in the case newly obtained by the Tribune provide further details about the alleged scheme, including that school officials told authorities they'd agreed to allow [Andrew] Parro's private team to use the school pool for about $1,500 a year," the paper reports.

A school administrator told police he "did not consider the hourly rate" of the rental agreement and was "surprised to learn" it was about $1.25, according to the report. Parro had not only allegedly stopped paying those bills after the first year, but had begun renting out the pool for $75 an hour without turning those fees over to the school, a police report states. A real estate attorney for Chicago Public Schools later told police that even the sublease rate Parro was allegedly charging was "far below the market value," according to a police report. The administrator "related he did not consider any oversight was needed on his part to ensure Parro had made his payments or that he had followed the terms of the contract," states the police reports, which add "he expected the (Board of Education) would follow up on the payments."

Here's the part that really got me:

"Kenner told the Tribune via e-mail in early January that she 'had no knowledge' of Parro allegedly 'renting out the pool to a third party' and 'would never have approved this type of transaction.'

"Kenner added: 'Should I have known yes as the principal of the school. Did I know absolutely not.'

"Kenner did not respond to a request for further comment Thursday."

So Kenner has yet to answer a single question from a reporter - at least a Tribune reporter.

For background and more on the multi-Today's Worst Person In Chicago winner, see the item That's Joyce!

-

That's Danny!

"Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill, on Sunday endorsed Joe Biden for president, framing the establishment Democrat as the candidate most likely to oust President Donald Trump in November's general election," the Sun-Times reports.

"Flanked by fellow Democrats, including Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), Davis said voters are backing Biden 'because they know him,' adding that he actively polled constituents ahead of his endorsement."

Okay, but how does that explain his initial endorsement of Kamala Harris?

FYI, Davis endorsed Toni Preckwinkle for mayor. If you want a reminder of what a bad campaign Preckwinkle ran, re-read this Sun-Times article that includes Davis's endorsement. My god, on several levels.

-

ChicagoReddit

ChicagoGram

ChicagoTube

Celia Rose with Wesli Band at the Old Town last month.

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

Awaiting the first of what I'm sure will be many John Kass columns about this.

Almost as bad as the Jussie Smollett fiasco. Of course, the @ILGOP is equally upset! https://t.co/P45Bc9uFwn — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) February 4, 2020

Another way "Team Trump" is rewriting things. Media: this is not a presser, this is a propaganda stunt and should be covered as such. @jayrosen_nyu https://t.co/2dICcaSQxB — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) February 3, 2020

Apparently who is in charge matters.

When the @Chiefs get invited to the White House, they should travel to Washington State just to troll him. — Bethany Albertson (@AlbertsonB2) February 3, 2020

