|
|
|
The [Tuesday] Papers
"Gov. Pritzker set aside about ten minutes for interviews with some political reporters last week," Rich Miller notes at Capitol Fax.
And we're seeing a spate of reporters from various news organizations produce stories from those 10-minute interviews.
But let me just say something: 10 minutes?
Please. You've been had.
*
The governor could've given an hour to five reporters one day and still had time to work half a shift.
Then maybe next month choose another five reporters.
Or, hell, do it once a week.
Ten-minute interviews are designed to give the appearance of access while only providing enough time to spew out talking points and let a reporter get in one or two of the most shallow questions on their list. It's not a serious effort to engage the press - though the press laps it up. The TV stations will probably bill their interviews as exclusives, which to them means nobody else was on the line or in the room when an official answered a question, even if the official answered the same question to a dozen others.
It's just PR, though we're already seeing stories framed around innocuous statements because no news organization has the guts to say there's nothing here, let's not publish or telecast anything.
-
Sources And Methods
"Just over a week after recreational pot sales kicked off statewide, regulators sent a letter saying they were aware of violations and investigating whether stores were sourcing more than 40% of their product from one grower. The law is aimed at preventing pot growers from entering into exclusive agreements with specific shops and making sure all stores have a diversity of products from different sources."
Geez, we can't go a single week of legal pot in Illinois without breaking the rules.
*
"The warning comes as some dispensaries grappling with the pervasive supply shortage said they were worried that some companies that own both dispensaries and cultivation sites were trying to control the market by limiting product available to competitors . . .
[State Sen. Heather Steans (Chicago-D)] said independent dispensaries have reported seeing a dropoff in deliveries from GTI and Cresco Labs, a pair of multi-state operators based in River North that run multiple grow operations and dispensaries across Illinois.
Jason Erkes, you are Today's Worst Person in Illinois.
-
Pot Strong
"One hundred of the roughly 130 workers at the facility are eligible to vote to join the United Food & Commercial Workers union, said Zach Koutsky, legislative and political director for Local 881 UFCW.
"The workers want higher wages, lower health care costs, more respect on the job and other requests, Koutsky said."
One week in and the recreational pot industry has truly arrived in Illinois.
*
Plus: Teamsters wanna get you high. Check out the logo/pin.
*
According to the Trib, the results of the union vote are due in tonight.
-
Martwick Is A Cop
You might remember Martwick, a property tax appeals lawyer who moonlights as a state representative, from the catalyzing moment he provided Lori Lightfoot during her campaign for mayor.
The irony is that a certain faction of Preckwinkle dead-enders liked (and still like) to say during the campaign that "Lori is a cop" because of her work as a federal prosecutor, as head of the CPD's office of professional standards, and as president of the Chicago Police Board. Perhaps her work at OEMC and as the chair of the police reform task force was also not to their liking.
And yet, the FOP won't be endorsing Lightfoot anytime soon.
They sure do like one of Preckwinkle's chief allies, though.
-
New on today's Beachwood . . .
Coffman: The Rules Were Clear
-
ChicagoReddit
King Day Festival: Tomorrow Is Today | The Art Institute of Chicago - January 20th Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. - Free with admission from r/chicago
-
ChicagoGram
-
ChicagoTube
"The Hopes, The Dreams, The Tears" / The Bushes (Chicago, 1969)
-
BeachBook
The First Fast Food Restaurant To Add A Dark Meat Option Will Win The Chicken Sandwich War.
-
TweetWood
*
*
*
*
This is still going on - just like undisclosed conflicts from Op-Ed authors. This is an easy fix, people! If the media wanted to fix it.
*
He could be a hero, but no.
January 14, 2020
*
The deficit will matter again when a Democrat becomes president.
*
-
The Beachwood Tip Line: Dust and broom.
Posted on January 14, 2020
|
|
© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company