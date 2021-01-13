Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.

Liberties will be taken.

The [Thursday] Papers

Hola, amigos! Been a long time since I rapped at ya.

Well, since Monday.



What have I been up to?

Oh, just making moves and starting grooves.

Break it down for me, fellas.

But don't make me break this shit all the way down.

Now, check out the hook while my DJ revolves it . . .

Me: Shazam but for smells.@chi_luce: QR codes but for bug bites. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) January 14, 2021

Overton Window

"Chicago rapper Vic Mensa's nonprofit is raising money after roughly $40,000 worth of shoes, medical supplies and other items were stolen from the organization's storage space at Overton Elementary School in Bronzeville," Block Club Chicago reports.

Trapp Door

"Chicagoans are stepping up to help the Luceros, the city's 'von Trapp' musical family, from being evicted," Block Club Chicago reports.

"The Luceros - father Juan, mother Susy and seven children - make up Cielito Lindo, a mariachi folk band that has performed everywhere from Alcala's Western Wear in West Town to Nickelodeon's stage in Los Angeles."

As featured in the Beachwood in March 2018.

Temperature Check

Rep. Peter Meijer, one of the Republicans who voted to impeach, tells @HallieJackson on @MSNBC that he's buying body armor and altering his daily routines because his life is in danger. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) January 14, 2021

ChicagoReddit

ChicagoGram

Programming Note

I had to remove some content because something in the coding is messed up. The YouTube and Facebook embeds I tried showed up perfectly in preview, but once posted showed as a totally different video and swapped the Facebook embed with the Soundcloud badge on the right rail.

I really don't want to do this anymore. The site is broken and I'm sick of it.

The Beachwood Tip Line: Collaborative.

