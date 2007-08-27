Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Thursday] Papers

Hola, amigos! Been a long time since I rapped at ya.



The hiatus is going okay, but you never get as much done as you think you will.

Anyway, here's some stuff we've posted since last week . . .

Chicago Music Poster History

With a workshop including Steve Albini.

*

Lack Of Internet Access A Driver In Chicago COVID Cases

"We originally expected that air quality and use of public transportation would be drivers, but we found that heightened barriers to being able to social distance, such as low or lack of internet access, was a more significant driver of COVID-19-related deaths, possibly through a higher risk of infection in those without internet access."

*

How James Baker (Dishonestly) Made George W. Bush President

A remarkable breach in the confidentiality of a court's internal deliberations coupled with sheer dishonesty and gamesmanship put the loser in the White House against the will of the people and the Electoral College. It's nothing to be commended for.

*

A Series Of Fortunate Events

Seth MacFarlane, Eric Idle and the most important day on Earth in the last 100 million years explain how our lives are ruled by chance.

This is super cool, people. Highly recommended - you won't be sorry.

*

Subway Art Returns To NYC

Bomb the city.

*

Mr. Pringle All Glowed Up

He's single. He's Pringle. He's ready to mingle.

-

And from the Beachwood Sports Desk . . .

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #333: Area Family Holding Football Team Hostage

It's Next McCaskey Up. Plus: No Joy In Cubrock.

*

No Fitzmas For Bears, Please

Mr. Smoke meet Mr. Mirrors.

*

The Real Reasons Why Len Kasper Left The Cubs For The Sox

Could no longer resist the siren call of Guaranteed Rate Field.

*

Breakdancing Just The Latest Wacky Olympic Sport

Joins cannon firing, fishing, pigeon racing, firefighting, hot air ballooning, kite flying, and five categories of art.

-

ChicagoReddit

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Talking Heads - Stay Hungry (Live In Chicago)

-

BeachBook

Blue Tits And The Truth

*

The Tyranny Of .99 Works

*

When Italian Futurists Tried To Ban Pasta

-

TweetWood

Wow, this is heartbreaking - my favorite label and one I've admired and respected since day one. Holy cow. https://t.co/vjZE3IIWlG — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 10, 2020

*

You Can Legally Drink Indoors Right Now At Chicago's Airports https://t.co/sq8Ac3CVYC via @BlockClubChi — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 10, 2020

-

The Beachwood Tip Line: Hiatable.

