The [Thursday] Papers
Hola, amigos! Been a long time since I rapped at ya.
The hiatus is going okay, but you never get as much done as you think you will.
Anyway, here's some stuff we've posted since last week . . .
Chicago Music Poster History
Lack Of Internet Access A Driver In Chicago COVID Cases
How James Baker (Dishonestly) Made George W. Bush President
A Series Of Fortunate Events
This is super cool, people. Highly recommended - you won't be sorry.
Subway Art Returns To NYC
Mr. Pringle All Glowed Up
And from the Beachwood Sports Desk . . .
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #333: Area Family Holding Football Team Hostage
No Fitzmas For Bears, Please
The Real Reasons Why Len Kasper Left The Cubs For The Sox
Breakdancing Just The Latest Wacky Olympic Sport
ChicagoReddit
Tenant rights - showings during covid from r/chicago
ChicagoGram
ChicagoTube
Talking Heads - Stay Hungry (Live In Chicago)
BeachBook
Blue Tits And The Truth
The Tyranny Of .99 Works
When Italian Futurists Tried To Ban Pasta
TweetWood
Posted on December 10, 2020
