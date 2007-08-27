Chicago - Dec. 10, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Weather Derby
Tribune: 51/37
Sun-Times: Ferro/McKinney
Weather Channel: 44/41
Ntl Weather Service: 54/43
BWM*: 82/12
Beachwood Bookmarks
K-Tel Classics
WKRP in Cincinnati
So You've Decided To Be Evil
St. Paul Saints
Nye's Polonaise Room
The Arcata Eye
Roadside USA
This Day In . . .
Onion History
Weird Al History
Baseball History
Beachwood History
History History
Spy Magazine History
#OnThisDate History
Chicago
Indicted!
Under Suspicion
Find Your Towed Car
Cable TV Complaints
Freedom of Information
The Expired Meter
The Mob & Friends
Stolen Bike Registry
O'Hare Music Tracker
Rats
Report Corruption (city)
Report Corruption (state)
Beyond
Scoundrels, State
Scoundrels, Federal
The Odds
Random Flight Tracker
Casting Calls
Cosmic Log
Buy Stamps
Beachwood Blogroll
A Handy List
Beachwood Ethics Statement
How We Roll
Today's Horoscope
Liberties will be taken.
Do We Sudoku?
No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.
Losing Lottery Numbers
8, 25, 39
Daily Affirmation
I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)
Ellie
Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.
Now Playing
Psychodrama/Marshall Law
Letters to the Editors
FAQ
About
Tip Line
"The Papers" archive
RSS
Beachwood Link Buttons
Media Kit/Advertising
 

The [Thursday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

Hola, amigos! Been a long time since I rapped at ya.

The hiatus is going okay, but you never get as much done as you think you will.

Anyway, here's some stuff we've posted since last week . . .

Chicago Music Poster History
With a workshop including Steve Albini.

*

Lack Of Internet Access A Driver In Chicago COVID Cases
"We originally expected that air quality and use of public transportation would be drivers, but we found that heightened barriers to being able to social distance, such as low or lack of internet access, was a more significant driver of COVID-19-related deaths, possibly through a higher risk of infection in those without internet access."

*

How James Baker (Dishonestly) Made George W. Bush President
A remarkable breach in the confidentiality of a court's internal deliberations coupled with sheer dishonesty and gamesmanship put the loser in the White House against the will of the people and the Electoral College. It's nothing to be commended for.

*

A Series Of Fortunate Events
Seth MacFarlane, Eric Idle and the most important day on Earth in the last 100 million years explain how our lives are ruled by chance.

This is super cool, people. Highly recommended - you won't be sorry.

*

Subway Art Returns To NYC
Bomb the city.

*

Mr. Pringle All Glowed Up
He's single. He's Pringle. He's ready to mingle.

-

And from the Beachwood Sports Desk . . .

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #333: Area Family Holding Football Team Hostage
It's Next McCaskey Up. Plus: No Joy In Cubrock.

*

No Fitzmas For Bears, Please
Mr. Smoke meet Mr. Mirrors.

*

The Real Reasons Why Len Kasper Left The Cubs For The Sox
Could no longer resist the siren call of Guaranteed Rate Field.

*

Breakdancing Just The Latest Wacky Olympic Sport
Joins cannon firing, fishing, pigeon racing, firefighting, hot air ballooning, kite flying, and five categories of art.

-

ChicagoReddit

Tenant rights - showings during covid from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Talking Heads - Stay Hungry (Live In Chicago)

-

BeachBook

Blue Tits And The Truth

*

The Tyranny Of .99 Works

*

When Italian Futurists Tried To Ban Pasta

-

TweetWood

*

-

The Beachwood Tip Line: Hiatable.



Permalink

Posted on December 10, 2020
MUSIC - Chicago Music Poster History.
TV - Newsmax On Fox News's Betrayal.
POLITICS - Internet Access & Chicago COVID.
SPORTS - Breakdancing Latest Wacky Olympic Sport.

BOOKS - How Chance Rules Our World.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Data Historian Market Heating Up.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!





© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company