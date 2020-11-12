Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Thursday] Papers

"Indiana reported 6,654 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, shattering the previous record for daily cases, while also reaching a new record for hospitalizations statewide," CBS2 Chicago reports.

"The spread of COVID-19 across Wisconsin is off the charts, literally," WMTV(!) reports.

"So many counties are so far past the Dept. of Health Services' highest classification for case activity, that it needed to create a brand new category. And, although its minimum cutoff is nearly three times higher than the old top category."

"Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin reported nearly 25,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which equates to roughly 1,000 new cases each hour - or a new case every four seconds - in those three states alone over the previous 24 hours," NBC5 Chicago reports.

"Each of the three states has set new records in their coronavirus metrics in recent days as the Midwest and the U.S. as a whole face what officials are warning could be the worst wave of the pandemic yet this winter.

"Illinois reported 12,657 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Wednesday, setting a record for the highest single-day report of new cases for the second consecutive day and lifting the statewide total number of cases to 523,840 since the pandemic began. Wednesday marked the sixth day in a row that Illinois has seen more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases each day.

"The state also reported 145 additional deaths Wednesday, the highest-one day loss since May 27, bringing the death toll to 10,434."



This is useful and scary. At a gathering of 10 in Chicago, chance one person has Covid: 29% https://t.co/layKpiSVBz — Allison Scott (@seriouslygood) November 12, 2020

This just in from the Minnesota Department of Health...all 18 to 35-year-olds are asked to get tested for COVID-19 to learn if they are asymptomatic. Everyone planning to have Thanksgiving in someone else's home is also asked to get tested. — Jess Abrahamson (@abrahamson_kttc) November 12, 2020

Trump megadonors Dick and Liz Uihlein contract COVID-19: "The prolific conservative political contributors have been outspoken opponents of COVID-19 restrictions, with Mrs. Uihlein arguing in the spring that the media is 'overblowing' the threat..." https://t.co/WsRHev8FXr — TinaSfon (@TinaSfon) November 12, 2020

NEW - Corey Lewandowski, Trump adviser who's been working on efforts to bring lawsuits alleging illegal election activity in specific states, tested positive for COVID yesterday per a person briefed. Lewandowski had been in Philly for days and believes he contracted it there. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 12, 2020

Amid White House COVID-19 outbreak, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner asked to pul their 3 kids from a DC Jewish school https://t.co/0V3WbopRlu — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) November 12, 2020

Meanwhile . . .

"The Chicago Medical Society wrote a strongly worded letter saying their health is at stake if gyms are not allowed greater hours of operation," WGN-TV reports.

-

And . . .

#ChicagoFire Shuts Down Production in Wake of Multiple Positive COVID Tests https://t.co/3B4YR6y9Xq — TVLine.com (@TVLine) November 12, 2020

-

Real Chicago police, too.

See also . . .

* The Atlantic: How I Mastered The Art Of Ventilating My Home.

-

On This Day . . .

#OTD No. 12, 1940: "Hansberry vs Lee" the U.S. Supreme Court rules that Black Americans cannot be barred from moving into white neighborhoods. Carl Hansberry, father of author & playwright Lorraine Hansberry, was allowed to move into Washington Park, a suburb of Chicago.#History pic.twitter.com/4BcYSsOq5h — JazzieeB (@Bdwal359) November 12, 2020

