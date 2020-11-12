Chicago - Nov. 12, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Weather Derby
Tribune: 51/37
Sun-Times: Ferro/McKinney
Weather Channel: 44/41
Ntl Weather Service: 54/43
BWM*: 82/12
Beachwood Bookmarks
K-Tel Classics
WKRP in Cincinnati
So You've Decided To Be Evil
St. Paul Saints
Nye's Polonaise Room
The Arcata Eye
Roadside USA
This Day In . . .
Onion History
Weird Al History
Baseball History
Beachwood History
History History
Spy Magazine History
#OnThisDate History
Chicago
Indicted!
Under Suspicion
Find Your Towed Car
Cable TV Complaints
Freedom of Information
The Expired Meter
The Mob & Friends
Stolen Bike Registry
O'Hare Music Tracker
Rats
Report Corruption (city)
Report Corruption (state)
Beyond
Scoundrels, State
Scoundrels, Federal
The Odds
Random Flight Tracker
Casting Calls
Cosmic Log
Buy Stamps
Beachwood Blogroll
A Handy List
Beachwood Ethics Statement
How We Roll
Today's Horoscope
Liberties will be taken.
Do We Sudoku?
No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.
Losing Lottery Numbers
8, 25, 39
Daily Affirmation
I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)
Ellie
Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.
Now Playing
Psychodrama/Marshall Law
Letters to the Editors
FAQ
About
Tip Line
"The Papers" archive
RSS
Beachwood Link Buttons
Media Kit/Advertising
 

The [Thursday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

"Indiana reported 6,654 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, shattering the previous record for daily cases, while also reaching a new record for hospitalizations statewide," CBS2 Chicago reports.

+

"The spread of COVID-19 across Wisconsin is off the charts, literally," WMTV(!) reports.

"So many counties are so far past the Dept. of Health Services' highest classification for case activity, that it needed to create a brand new category. And, although its minimum cutoff is nearly three times higher than the old top category."

+

"Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin reported nearly 25,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which equates to roughly 1,000 new cases each hour - or a new case every four seconds - in those three states alone over the previous 24 hours," NBC5 Chicago reports.

"Each of the three states has set new records in their coronavirus metrics in recent days as the Midwest and the U.S. as a whole face what officials are warning could be the worst wave of the pandemic yet this winter.

"Illinois reported 12,657 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Wednesday, setting a record for the highest single-day report of new cases for the second consecutive day and lifting the statewide total number of cases to 523,840 since the pandemic began. Wednesday marked the sixth day in a row that Illinois has seen more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases each day.

"The state also reported 145 additional deaths Wednesday, the highest-one day loss since May 27, bringing the death toll to 10,434."

*

*

*

*

*

-

Meanwhile . . .

"The Chicago Medical Society wrote a strongly worded letter saying their health is at stake if gyms are not allowed greater hours of operation," WGN-TV reports.

-

And . . .

-

Real Chicago police, too.

-

See also . . .

* The Atlantic: How I Mastered The Art Of Ventilating My Home.

-

On This Day . . .

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Lake Forest's Historic Midshipman
Meet Sydney Barber.

-

ChicagoReddit

There should be an ordinance that prevents Starbucks from being built on corner lots. from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Chicago Artist Spotlight: Jenny Lam

-

BeachBook

Only One Factory In North America Still Makes Washboards, And They Are Flying Off Of Shelves.

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

-

The Beachwood Anti-Tipline: Whatever you've got, we're against it.



Permalink

Posted on November 12, 2020
MUSIC - No Border Blues.
TV - Fox News 2016 vs. 2020.
POLITICS - Nerds On The Bus.
SPORTS - Formula One's Dirty Saudi Deal.

BOOKS - When Prophecy Fails.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Lake Forest's Historic Midshipman.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company