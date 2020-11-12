|
|
|
The [Thursday] Papers
"Indiana reported 6,654 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, shattering the previous record for daily cases, while also reaching a new record for hospitalizations statewide," CBS2 Chicago reports.
+
"The spread of COVID-19 across Wisconsin is off the charts, literally," WMTV(!) reports.
"So many counties are so far past the Dept. of Health Services' highest classification for case activity, that it needed to create a brand new category. And, although its minimum cutoff is nearly three times higher than the old top category."
+
"Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin reported nearly 25,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which equates to roughly 1,000 new cases each hour - or a new case every four seconds - in those three states alone over the previous 24 hours," NBC5 Chicago reports.
"Each of the three states has set new records in their coronavirus metrics in recent days as the Midwest and the U.S. as a whole face what officials are warning could be the worst wave of the pandemic yet this winter.
"Illinois reported 12,657 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Wednesday, setting a record for the highest single-day report of new cases for the second consecutive day and lifting the statewide total number of cases to 523,840 since the pandemic began. Wednesday marked the sixth day in a row that Illinois has seen more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases each day.
"The state also reported 145 additional deaths Wednesday, the highest-one day loss since May 27, bringing the death toll to 10,434."
*
*
*
*
*
-
Meanwhile . . .
"The Chicago Medical Society wrote a strongly worded letter saying their health is at stake if gyms are not allowed greater hours of operation," WGN-TV reports.
-
And . . .
-
Real Chicago police, too.
-
See also . . .
* The Atlantic: How I Mastered The Art Of Ventilating My Home.
-
On This Day . . .
-
New on the Beachwood today . . .
Lake Forest's Historic Midshipman
-
ChicagoReddit
There should be an ordinance that prevents Starbucks from being built on corner lots. from r/chicago
-
ChicagoGram
-
ChicagoTube
Chicago Artist Spotlight: Jenny Lam
-
BeachBook
Only One Factory In North America Still Makes Washboards, And They Are Flying Off Of Shelves.
-
TweetWood
*
*
-
The Beachwood Anti-Tipline: Whatever you've got, we're against it.
Posted on November 12, 2020
|
|
© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company