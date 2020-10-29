|
The [Thursday] Papers
"Illinois set another daily record high Thursday for newly confirmed cases of COVID-19," the Tribune reports.
"The state reported 6,363 newly diagnosed cases and 56 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. That raises the statewide totals to 395,458 known cases and 9,675 deaths throughout the course of the pandemic, according to state data. The previous daily high for new cases was 6,161 last Saturday."
-
Pricey Pot
"But since persistent supply shortages marred the rollout of recreational pot, cultivators have scaled up their operations to meet Illinois' growing demand for legal weed. Now, 10 months later, pot store shelves are consistently stocked with flower.
"But another issue remains: prices are still sky high."
Or, as the homepage refer puts it:
"Illinois pot shops are now rolling in bud, so why does an eighth of weed still cost $80?"
That's your lead.
*
"According to industry analysts, Illinois has the most expensive pot in the country."
After skimming the story, it's not clear to me why.
Assigment Desk, reactivate!
*
This article has more than 300 comments on Reddit, though I didn't check to see how many of them were by the same four people.
-
Bob's Birdies
-
-
Always looking for someone to blame from r/chicago
-
-
Opening Of New Chicago Firehouse Delayed By COVID Outbreaks.
-
#PressSafety2020.
*
CHIRP Record Fair: Couch Edition.
-
-
The Beachwood LaTipline: LaRusty.
Posted on October 29, 2020
