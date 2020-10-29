Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Thursday] Papers

"Illinois set another daily record high Thursday for newly confirmed cases of COVID-19," the Tribune reports.

"The state reported 6,363 newly diagnosed cases and 56 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. That raises the statewide totals to 395,458 known cases and 9,675 deaths throughout the course of the pandemic, according to state data. The previous daily high for new cases was 6,161 last Saturday."



Pricey Pot

"Customers waited in line for hours in January to buy legal pot for the first time, only to learn there were limits on purchases - and some stores weren't even selling smokeable cannabis flower to recreational customers," the Sun-Times reports.

"But since persistent supply shortages marred the rollout of recreational pot, cultivators have scaled up their operations to meet Illinois' growing demand for legal weed. Now, 10 months later, pot store shelves are consistently stocked with flower.

"But another issue remains: prices are still sky high."

Or, as the homepage refer puts it:

"Illinois pot shops are now rolling in bud, so why does an eighth of weed still cost $80?"

That's your lead.

"According to industry analysts, Illinois has the most expensive pot in the country."

After skimming the story, it's not clear to me why.

Assigment Desk, reactivate!

This article has more than 300 comments on Reddit, though I didn't check to see how many of them were by the same four people.

Bob's Birdies

Gotta hand it to @BNightengale; when he reported Joe Maddon was on the outs w/#Cubs front office, everyone (including me) laughed at him. And when he reported the #WhiteSox were pursuing Tony La Russa as their next manager, everyone (including me) laughed at him. I tip my cap. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) October 29, 2020

New on the Beachwood today . . .

A Simple Notion: U.S. Companies Complicit In Human Rights Abuses Abroad Should Be Held Accountable

They've gotten away with being "repression's little helpers" for too long.

How Journos Invented Wild Bill Hickok

"Mythologized and sensationalized, Hickok was turned into the deadliest gunfighter of all, a so-called moral killer, a national phenomenon even while he was alive."

Area Fans Stick Faces In Pans Of Hot Oil

Tony La Rusty Dusty, Crusty.

The Post Office Is Not Texting You

If you click on that link in the text message, you'll be inviting the scam artists into your life.

Do Not Shorten, Abbreviate Or Otherwise Misuse The Name Of Rawlings' New Team Defense Award

Or else.

Opening Of New Chicago Firehouse Delayed By COVID Outbreaks.

#PressSafety2020.

CHIRP Record Fair: Couch Edition.

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

He'll go into the Hall of Fame wearing a MAGA hat. https://t.co/QTYySplt7B — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) October 29, 2020

When Mr. Berman sat down with Mr. Barr, he was stunned to be presented with a settlement proposal that would give Mr. Erdogan a key concession. https://t.co/RdBHmEgIwS @EricLiptonNYT @BenWeiserNYT — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) October 29, 2020

This is perfect.

What a masterful piece of #aerosol communication.

This page takes all the complexity of this vitally important topic, & renders it understandable & accessible to the wider public. It gives us all control of over what we do & *why*https://t.co/Bec0urLOJz — ɪᴀɴ ᴍ. ᴍᴀᴄᴋᴀʏ, ᴘʜᴅ 🦠🤧🧬🥼🦟🧻 (@MackayIM) October 29, 2020

The Beachwood LaTipline: LaRusty.

