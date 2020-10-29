Chicago - Oct. 29, 2020
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
The [Thursday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

"Illinois set another daily record high Thursday for newly confirmed cases of COVID-19," the Tribune reports.

"The state reported 6,363 newly diagnosed cases and 56 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. That raises the statewide totals to 395,458 known cases and 9,675 deaths throughout the course of the pandemic, according to state data. The previous daily high for new cases was 6,161 last Saturday."

-

Pricey Pot
"Customers waited in line for hours in January to buy legal pot for the first time, only to learn there were limits on purchases - and some stores weren't even selling smokeable cannabis flower to recreational customers," the Sun-Times reports.

"But since persistent supply shortages marred the rollout of recreational pot, cultivators have scaled up their operations to meet Illinois' growing demand for legal weed. Now, 10 months later, pot store shelves are consistently stocked with flower.

"But another issue remains: prices are still sky high."

Or, as the homepage refer puts it:

"Illinois pot shops are now rolling in bud, so why does an eighth of weed still cost $80?"

That's your lead.

*

"According to industry analysts, Illinois has the most expensive pot in the country."

After skimming the story, it's not clear to me why.

Assigment Desk, reactivate!

*

This article has more than 300 comments on Reddit, though I didn't check to see how many of them were by the same four people.

-

Bob's Birdies

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

A Simple Notion: U.S. Companies Complicit In Human Rights Abuses Abroad Should Be Held Accountable
They've gotten away with being "repression's little helpers" for too long.

*

How Journos Invented Wild Bill Hickok
"Mythologized and sensationalized, Hickok was turned into the deadliest gunfighter of all, a so-called moral killer, a national phenomenon even while he was alive."

*

Area Fans Stick Faces In Pans Of Hot Oil
Tony La Rusty Dusty, Crusty.

*

The Post Office Is Not Texting You
If you click on that link in the text message, you'll be inviting the scam artists into your life.

*

Do Not Shorten, Abbreviate Or Otherwise Misuse The Name Of Rawlings' New Team Defense Award
Or else.

-

Always looking for someone to blame from r/chicago

ChicagoGram

ChicagoTube

Opening Of New Chicago Firehouse Delayed By COVID Outbreaks.

BeachBook

#PressSafety2020.

Posted on October 29, 2020
