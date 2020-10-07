|
The [Thursday] Papers
Last I heard, we had seven cases left in our census zone. We'll probably be done by the time I get this posted.
That's not to say the work is over; we're sending enumerators to several states that need help, and there's a zone (or two) in Chicago that we'd like to aid, if only they would have us.
But the end is near.
Technically, we have until October 31. That's when the entire operation nationwide is scheduled to end. Lots of housekeeping - administrative tasks - to complete before then, too.
And then we'll see. As always, I have a ton of projects I'd like to pursue - if only anyone was buying. And supervising two-dozen enumerators under difficult circumstances has only bolstered the confidence I have in my management and leadership skills - and that I should be leading a reporting team and/or newsroom somewhere. It's way past time, but let's just say the industry doesn't hire people like me to do the kind of work I do best. That was proven long ago.
Anyway, here are a few things I'd like to bring to your attention.
New (and newish) on the Beachwood . . .
White Castle Inducts 3 Chicago Music Titans Into Cravers Hall Of Fame
You'll have to click through to see who won such acclaim.
Personal note: It probably won't surprise longtime readers to learn that I love White Castle. Can't remember the last time I had some - it's probably been years. Too bad, that. Logan Square could use one.
The LA Dodgers As Easy Hollywood Sitcom Plot Line
And I also love Mister Ed, even though he's not a very nice horse.
I understand there is a conspiracy theory - a few, in fact - that Ed was really a zebra more amenable to mimicking the mouth motions of talking. My conspiracy theory is that he really could talk.
Anyway, here's the piece and you'll see what I'm talking about.
The Pentagon Took PPE Money And Bought Weapons
And make no mistake, the problem is people. Most people are truly awful.
How American Criminalizes Immigrants
Think you already know how? Think again. The history is (darkly) fascinating - the real history we are rarely taught.
From The World's First Stuffed Animal To American Girl, Our 2021 Toy Industry Hall Of Fame Inductees Made Incredible Mark On Toys & Business Of Play
The stories behind these people and their inventions/innovations teach us that so much in life is random - being in the right place at the right time with the right idea and the elements available to carve a path to make it all come true. Bad ideas, too.
Trump Will Not Recognize His Own Re-Election
The Chicago Immigrant Orchestra
Trump Let MBS Get Away With Murdering Jamal Khashoggi
Brushing Scam
Heed The Lessons Of The Wilmette Man Who Translated The Nazis To Death
*
What FBG Duck's Mother Says
Bust 'Em All: De-Monopolize Tech, Telecoms And Entertainment
Charles "Entertainment" Cheese's Halloween Boo-Tacular
The Unlikely Endurance Of The Rubik's Cube
The Final Confession Of A Chicago Tour Guide
And from the Beachwood Sports Desk . . .
Don't Blame Trubisky. Blame Bears' Schulz.
Bears Bust
*
Black Colleges Join eSports Bandwagon
*
The End Of An Era That Passed Chicago By
*
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #324: The Core Is Rotten
*
They Go, He Goes
Tweeting Foles
Easton's Iconic Green Bat Is Back
ChicagoReddit
Where do you see Chicago in 100 years? [nonSerious replies only] from r/chicago
-
ChicagoGram
ChicagoTube
"Still Pimpin" / J-Gigolo (Chicago, 1994)
BeachBook
Immigrants In COVID America.
An Art Collective Turned Three Americans' Medical Bills Into Paintings and Then Sold Them to Erase $73,000 Worth of Debt.
-
TweetWood
October 7, 2020
The Beachwood Grip It And Rip It Line: Inktober.
Posted on October 8, 2020
