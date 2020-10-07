Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Thursday] Papers

Last I heard, we had seven cases left in our census zone. We'll probably be done by the time I get this posted.

That's not to say the work is over; we're sending enumerators to several states that need help, and there's a zone (or two) in Chicago that we'd like to aid, if only they would have us.

But the end is near.

Technically, we have until October 31. That's when the entire operation nationwide is scheduled to end. Lots of housekeeping - administrative tasks - to complete before then, too.

And then we'll see. As always, I have a ton of projects I'd like to pursue - if only anyone was buying. And supervising two-dozen enumerators under difficult circumstances has only bolstered the confidence I have in my management and leadership skills - and that I should be leading a reporting team and/or newsroom somewhere. It's way past time, but let's just say the industry doesn't hire people like me to do the kind of work I do best. That was proven long ago.

Anyway, here are a few things I'd like to bring to your attention.



-

New (and newish) on the Beachwood . . .

White Castle Inducts 3 Chicago Music Titans Into Cravers Hall Of Fame

"Their devotion to the Crave knows no bounds and serves as a shining example for Cravers everywhere."

You'll have to click through to see who won such acclaim.

Personal note: It probably won't surprise longtime readers to learn that I love White Castle. Can't remember the last time I had some - it's probably been years. Too bad, that. Logan Square could use one.

*

The LA Dodgers As Easy Hollywood Sitcom Plot Line

I love Herman Munster - such a sweet man. Fred Gwynne's portrayal was true genius.

And I also love Mister Ed, even though he's not a very nice horse.

I understand there is a conspiracy theory - a few, in fact - that Ed was really a zebra more amenable to mimicking the mouth motions of talking. My conspiracy theory is that he really could talk.

Anyway, here's the piece and you'll see what I'm talking about.

*

The Pentagon Took PPE Money And Bought Weapons

The world is full of outrage-provoking behavior, which makes it hard to get through the day, much less know how to continually express outrage and anger in a productive way. So I'll say no more here because the awfulness is so self-evident.

And make no mistake, the problem is people. Most people are truly awful.

*

How American Criminalizes Immigrants

From eugenics to Obama.

Think you already know how? Think again. The history is (darkly) fascinating - the real history we are rarely taught.

*

From The World's First Stuffed Animal To American Girl, Our 2021 Toy Industry Hall Of Fame Inductees Made Incredible Mark On Toys & Business Of Play

It's almost like it's Hall of Fame Week here at the Beachwood. Chicago connections here, natch.

The stories behind these people and their inventions/innovations teach us that so much in life is random - being in the right place at the right time with the right idea and the elements available to carve a path to make it all come true. Bad ideas, too.

*

Trump Will Not Recognize His Own Re-Election

After all, if the election is rigged, why should he accept any results?

*

The Chicago Immigrant Orchestra

A 12-piece ensemble. Check it out!

*

Trump Let MBS Get Away With Murdering Jamal Khashoggi

"So long as U.S. leaders continue to coddle the Saudis, it's difficult not to ask who is more evil - the maniacal Saudi crown prince or the mendacious Western governments and businesspeople who support him."

*

Brushing Scam

We all love surprises and gifts, but when these seemingly harmless free items come from a company or retailer, they may come with a higher cost than you realize.

*

Heed The Lessons Of The Wilmette Man Who Translated The Nazis To Death

Peter Less wanted it understood that Germany was not tricked into giving power to Hitler. It was not duped into the Holocaust. Hitler knew where the darkness was, and knew how to rouse it for his own uses.

*

What FBG Duck's Mother Says

"She started out speaking about her personal life growing up in Chicago and becoming a mother as a teenager with FBG Duck's older brother, the late FBG Brick. LaSheena then spoke about FBG Duck's childhood and their family centering around their matriarch, the rapper's late great-grandmother, who had a hand in raising LaSheena and FBG Duck."

*

Bust 'Em All: De-Monopolize Tech, Telecoms And Entertainment

"In boolean terms, trustbusting tech, entertainment, and cable is an AND operation, not a XOR operation."

*

Charles "Entertainment" Cheese's Halloween Boo-Tacular

Not-So-Scary Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Theme Kids Masks available for sale individually or with the Halloween Boo-tacular Bundle.

*

The Unlikely Endurance Of The Rubik's Cube

The impact of the cube has been "much more interesting than the cube itself," Rubik said in an interview. His new book, he said, is about trying to understand its popularity and "why people love it."

*

The Final Confession Of A Chicago Tour Guide

Real News: Sometimes customers actually complain when you don't sling the bullshit.

-

And from the Beachwood Sports Desk . . .

Don't Blame Trubisky. Blame Bears' Schulz.

The organization's ineptitude stems from a genetic code.

*

Bears Bust

The offense sucks, for sure. The defense? Jury out.

*

Black Colleges Join eSports Bandwagon

Video games are lucrative - and not just for the players.

*

The End Of An Era That Passed Chicago By

So much for a "great sports town."

*

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #324: The Core Is Rotten

Theo can build a team, but he can't really hold a team. Plus: Rickey Rentamanager's Lease Will Be Renewed; Central Sucking Time; Nick McCown; Red Stars & Fire.

*

They Go, He Goes

When the players make the manager.

*

Tweeting Foles

The Joe Biden of Bears quarterbacks, for some reason.

*

Easton's Iconic Green Bat Is Back

A game-changer - again!

-

-

-

"Still Pimpin" / J-Gigolo (Chicago, 1994)

-

Immigrants In COVID America.

*

An Art Collective Turned Three Americans' Medical Bills Into Paintings and Then Sold Them to Erase $73,000 Worth of Debt.

-

-

