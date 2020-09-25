Chicago - Sep. 24, 2020
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
The [Thursday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

Start here.

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

WGN Now Trump TV
World's Greatest Nexstar completes transformation.

*

President Trump Has 3,400 Conflicts Of Interest
Averaging more than two conflicts of interest per day, Donald Trump continues to be the most corrupt president in history, new report shows.

*

The Big Ten's Blood Money
There is no appropriate compensation paid for the risks assumed by the student-athletes.

*

New Mop Shaped Like Taco
It's not just a gimmick, people.

-

Does anyone know where to buy Paw Paw Fruits in Chicago? from r/chicago

-

-

ChicagoTube

Skate Outta Quarantine/Glenwood (Not Chicago).

The answer to your inevitable question is: I don't know.

-

*

*

The Beachwood Tip Line: While you still can.



Posted on September 24, 2020
Beachwood Radio!






