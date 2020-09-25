Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)

No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.

Liberties will be taken.

The [Thursday] Papers

Start here.

Dear @AP: Trump has succeeded in getting you (and others) to believe this is a valid proposition despite the polls not showing an election close enough to warrant it and every shred of evidence showing voter fraud does not exist. You've been had, again. pic.twitter.com/DQH6hy8YS3 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 24, 2020

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

WGN Now Trump TV

World's Greatest Nexstar completes transformation.

*

President Trump Has 3,400 Conflicts Of Interest

Averaging more than two conflicts of interest per day, Donald Trump continues to be the most corrupt president in history, new report shows.

*

The Big Ten's Blood Money

There is no appropriate compensation paid for the risks assumed by the student-athletes.

*

New Mop Shaped Like Taco

It's not just a gimmick, people.

-

ChicagoReddit

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Skate Outta Quarantine/Glenwood (Not Chicago).

The answer to your inevitable question is: I don't know.

-

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

Trump Pledges To Call For Violence Regardless Of Election's Outcome https://t.co/uMZeVjSiCO pic.twitter.com/QDw94Gk6Sn — The Onion (@TheOnion) September 24, 2020

*

The Bush campaign plotted to reject election results in 2000 https://t.co/bCFHtXACvk by @Schwarz (From 2016, featuring Illinois' Ray LaHood, Obama's choice for Transportation Secretary) #twill — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 24, 2020

*

What are you most likely to die of in the next year? — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 24, 2020

-

The Beachwood Tip Line: While you still can.

