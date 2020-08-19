Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Thursday] Papers

A common response to Trump's lying is "well, they all lie." I think it's important to note how asymmetrical the lying is.



You have hours of numerous Democrats speaking with no objectively false claims. It's rare to get ten minutes falseness-free from this president. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 20, 2020

*

This new Trump campaign video is, as per usual, wildly dishonest. It accuses a procession of Democrats of lying for accurately saying that most protests have been peaceful. pic.twitter.com/iPaMvnKYbx — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 19, 2020

-

Programming Note

It's really go-time at the census. OT has been approved and I'll actually be in the field a couple hours a day the next few days, as will most supervisors, working some particularly tough cases alongside regular supervisor stuff.

I had planned to write about this today.

Now you will have to read and talk amongst yourselves.

*

P.S.: There was a late column Wednesday that also wasn't really a column.

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

U.S. Pandemic Funds Slow To Reach Public Health Agencies

As of June 30, Illinois had allocated just 14.4% of its federal dollars; Chicago 44.9% and Cook County just 5.3%.

*

Washington Football Team Hires University Of Chicago And Northwestern Grad To Be NFL's First Black President

"[Jason] Wright spent seven years as a running back in the NFL with stops in San Francisco, Atlanta, Cleveland and Arizona, where he was the Cardinals' team captain and union representative during the league's 2011 lockout.

"Upon his retirement from the gridiron, he received his MBA, graduating with high honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and building on his undergraduate studies in psychology at Northwestern University, where he was also an Academic All-American and captain of the football team."

*

Adults Need Vaccines, Too

"An estimated 40,000 to 50,000 adults in the United States die from vaccine-preventable infectious diseases or their complications each year."

-

-

-

Grant Wood's American Gothic

-

Photographer Reveals Unglamorous Behind-The-Scenes Shots Of Magical Instagram Photos.

-

*

Essential background reading on QAnon, by the two reporters who have owned this story from its insane beginnings https://t.co/WKkEt9MqSo — Blake News (@blakehounshell) August 20, 2020

*

Penguin chicks in Chicago take their first swim https://t.co/RNJLZDiFw2 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 20, 2020

*

You can't think about James Thompson without thinking about Illinois history. And this article takes you there as of the year 2000. As governor, he touched so many things. As former governor, he touched more things. Lots of old, familiar names, events and places here. https://t.co/cA6H0xj9s4 — Marie Carnes (@mariecarnes) August 18, 2020

-

