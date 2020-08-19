Chicago - Aug. 20, 2020
The [Thursday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

*

-

Programming Note
It's really go-time at the census. OT has been approved and I'll actually be in the field a couple hours a day the next few days, as will most supervisors, working some particularly tough cases alongside regular supervisor stuff.

I had planned to write about this today.

Now you will have to read and talk amongst yourselves.

*

P.S.: There was a late column Wednesday that also wasn't really a column.

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

U.S. Pandemic Funds Slow To Reach Public Health Agencies
As of June 30, Illinois had allocated just 14.4% of its federal dollars; Chicago 44.9% and Cook County just 5.3%.

*

Washington Football Team Hires University Of Chicago And Northwestern Grad To Be NFL's First Black President
"[Jason] Wright spent seven years as a running back in the NFL with stops in San Francisco, Atlanta, Cleveland and Arizona, where he was the Cardinals' team captain and union representative during the league's 2011 lockout.

"Upon his retirement from the gridiron, he received his MBA, graduating with high honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and building on his undergraduate studies in psychology at Northwestern University, where he was also an Academic All-American and captain of the football team."

*

Adults Need Vaccines, Too
"An estimated 40,000 to 50,000 adults in the United States die from vaccine-preventable infectious diseases or their complications each year."

-

Team Captain Talks About Chicago Origins of America's First All-Black High School Rowing Team from r/chicago

-

-

Grant Wood's American Gothic

-

Photographer Reveals Unglamorous Behind-The-Scenes Shots Of Magical Instagram Photos.

-

It's a really good piece and y'all should click through and give it a read.

The Beachwood Tip O' The Rib Line: Rib it.



Posted on August 20, 2020
