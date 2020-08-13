Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Thursday] Papers

If the Democrats refuse to impeach the President for sabotaging an election in broad daylight (and admitting to it on camera) what is left of our democracy? https://t.co/rxmPyrnXHN — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) August 13, 2020

NEW: @MALDEF, @AAAJ_AAJC are asking a federal judge to find Trump admin decision to cut short #2020Census counting unconstitutional & to order counting through Oct. 31. Their amended complaint also launches the 8th lawsuit over Trump's apportionment memo. https://t.co/oPOAjSw3BA — Hansi Lo Wang • 4️⃣8️⃣ DAYS (@hansilowang) August 13, 2020

Programming Note

I actually have the day off from census work, at least technically, but I've had real life stuff to do and it's already almost 4 p.m. as I write this, so I'll talk to you tomorrow. Maybe.

(And for completists, there was no column yesterday. I actually spent part of my day in the field observing one of my new enumerators. It's not easy counting y'all, let me tell ya.)

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Da Region's Unabated Crime Spree

Mr. Fish, meet Mr. Guy with a shotgun.

ChicagoReddit

ChicagoGram

ChicagoTube

Juice WRLD - Back in Chicago

TweetWood

"Aerosols can accumulate, remain infectious in indoor air for hours, and be easily inhaled deep into the lungs. For society to resume..universal masking and regular, widespread testing to identify and isolate infected asymptomatic individuals" are needed. https://t.co/A3YI0M0GoG — Alderman Hopkins (@AldermanHopkins) August 13, 2020

It appears he has since unretweeted it.

Trump on how he, he says, let someone else choose the FBI director, it wasn't him: "I said, 'Go ahead, put whoever you want.' I'm so honest that I said, 'You could put anybody you want. Let's see how Wray turns out." https://t.co/qy6tGv6OQZ — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 13, 2020

Amazon Music Adding Podcasts, Walk Back Condition That Podcasters Don't Disparage Amazon https://t.co/mCEIX5dU3A via @pitchfork — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 13, 2020

Trump recites some of his accomplishments. Bartiromo, his Fox Business "interviewer," interjects: "And there was still a coup against you!" — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 13, 2020

Makes sense; the dead are becoming the party's largest constituency. https://t.co/FURP3aK9wx — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 13, 2020

The Fandom Around R.B.G. Is Out of Step With Reality https://t.co/qSMWrs7Ejc — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 13, 2020

The other important detail in here: one of OAN's main "reporters" who has written about Biden's supposed links to Antifa SIMULTANEOUSLY WORKED FOR SPUTNIK, a known Russian gov propaganda outlet.



Wake up and smell the vodka! (I know, good vodka has no smell but humor me) https://t.co/Hmg3NeA9Pp — Alex Finley (@alexzfinley) August 13, 2020

