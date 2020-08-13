The [Thursday] Papers

Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
NEW: @MALDEF, @AAAJ_AAJC are asking a federal judge to find Trump admin decision to cut short #2020Census counting unconstitutional & to order counting through Oct. 31. Their amended complaint also launches the 8th lawsuit over Trump's apportionment memo. https://t.co/oPOAjSw3BA
Programming Note
I actually have the day off from census work, at least technically, but I've had real life stuff to do and it's already almost 4 p.m. as I write this, so I'll talk to you tomorrow. Maybe.
(And for completists, there was no column yesterday. I actually spent part of my day in the field observing one of my new enumerators. It's not easy counting y'all, let me tell ya.)
"Aerosols can accumulate, remain infectious in indoor air for hours, and be easily inhaled deep into the lungs. For society to resume..universal masking and regular, widespread testing to identify and isolate infected asymptomatic individuals" are needed. https://t.co/A3YI0M0GoG
Trump on how he, he says, let someone else choose the FBI director, it wasn't him: "I said, 'Go ahead, put whoever you want.' I'm so honest that I said, 'You could put anybody you want. Let's see how Wray turns out." https://t.co/qy6tGv6OQZ