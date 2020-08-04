Chicago - Aug. 6, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Weather Derby
Tribune: 51/37
Sun-Times: Ferro/McKinney
Weather Channel: 44/41
Ntl Weather Service: 54/43
BWM*: 82/12
Beachwood Bookmarks
K-Tel Classics
WKRP in Cincinnati
So You've Decided To Be Evil
St. Paul Saints
Nye's Polonaise Room
The Arcata Eye
Roadside USA
This Day In . . .
Onion History
Weird Al History
Baseball History
Beachwood History
History History
Spy Magazine History
#OnThisDate History
Chicago
Indicted!
Under Suspicion
Find Your Towed Car
Cable TV Complaints
Freedom of Information
The Expired Meter
The Mob & Friends
Stolen Bike Registry
O'Hare Music Tracker
Rats
Report Corruption (city)
Report Corruption (state)
Beyond
Scoundrels, State
Scoundrels, Federal
The Odds
Random Flight Tracker
Casting Calls
Cosmic Log
Buy Stamps
Beachwood Blogroll
A Handy List
Beachwood Ethics Statement
How We Roll
Today's Horoscope
Liberties will be taken.
Do We Sudoku?
No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.
Losing Lottery Numbers
8, 25, 39
Daily Affirmation
I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)
Ellie
Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.
Now Playing
Psychodrama/Marshall Law
Letters to the Editors
FAQ
About
Tip Line
"The Papers" archive
RSS
Beachwood Link Buttons
Media Kit/Advertising
 

The [Thursday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

*

-

Programming Note
It's 7 p.m. Thursday and I'm happy to report that I'm off from census duty until Sunday. They will have to count America without me. Behave accordingly.

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

TrackNotes: 22-Year Temper Tantrum Approaches Endgame
"Unless a rumored group rides in to buy the jewel - at least physically - of American racing, it will become another array of condos, apartments and strip shopping that has already made Arlington Heights just so special," writes our man on the rail Tom Chambers.

-

ChicagoReddit

DuPage County from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

"Ricardo Mondragon is a Mexican artist and music composer born and raised in Mexico City (1984). Ricardo graduated with a Post-Baccalaureate of Arts in Music Composition at Columbia College Chicago.

"Topics of his work include harmony, frequency, waveforms, vibrations, modulations, particles, color, and light. Ricardo's work finds harmonies and materializes them, making the invisible, visible through sculptures, paintings, and installations.

"Each work is an exact representation of harmonies, musical chords, intervals, and waveforms. When waves travel through space they create beautiful patterns that flow and resonate in our universe. With the help of different materials, these waveforms can take form and be perceived as a snapshot of time, unveiling new sensorial experiences that usually go unnoticed.

"Ricardo currently resides in Chicago, Illinois."

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find at @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

-

The Beachwood We Count Hedz Line: Ah-one and ah-two . . .



Permalink

Posted on August 6, 2020
MUSIC - At Home Chicago Blues.
TV - Chicago Smash Sets Ratings Record.
POLITICS - The Remote Learning Divide.
SPORTS - 22-Year Temper Tantrum Approaches Endgame.

BOOKS - How The South Won The Civil War.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Speak At Your Own Funeral.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company