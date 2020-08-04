Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Thursday] Papers

If you're still in denial about how Trump is planning to delegitimize this election and the result, if he loses, then, sorry, you're crazy. He is literally telling us his anti-democratic Orwellian game plan every single day. He's not hiding it. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 6, 2020

White House says Florida and Texas will continue to have their full coronavirus Guard costs covered while other states won't because "Florida and Texas were the only states to make special, direct cases to the President." @priscialva @JDiamond1: https://t.co/kufSZUxTRV — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 6, 2020

Programming Note

It's 7 p.m. Thursday and I'm happy to report that I'm off from census duty until Sunday. They will have to count America without me. Behave accordingly.

TrackNotes: 22-Year Temper Tantrum Approaches Endgame

"Unless a rumored group rides in to buy the jewel - at least physically - of American racing, it will become another array of condos, apartments and strip shopping that has already made Arlington Heights just so special," writes our man on the rail Tom Chambers.

ChicagoTube

"Ricardo Mondragon is a Mexican artist and music composer born and raised in Mexico City (1984). Ricardo graduated with a Post-Baccalaureate of Arts in Music Composition at Columbia College Chicago.

"Topics of his work include harmony, frequency, waveforms, vibrations, modulations, particles, color, and light. Ricardo's work finds harmonies and materializes them, making the invisible, visible through sculptures, paintings, and installations.

"Each work is an exact representation of harmonies, musical chords, intervals, and waveforms. When waves travel through space they create beautiful patterns that flow and resonate in our universe. With the help of different materials, these waveforms can take form and be perceived as a snapshot of time, unveiling new sensorial experiences that usually go unnoticed.

"Ricardo currently resides in Chicago, Illinois."

I'm not saying I'm the Official Mask Police of Logan Square but ...



"Do you need a mask, sir?"



"I have one."



"Oh, cool! An invisible mask! Where can I get one?" — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 6, 2020

CNN just discovered journalism in 2020 https://t.co/yIwp81TnSf — Matt Damon's Powered Exoskeleton (@punzerdragoon) August 5, 2020

No matter what happens, newspapers will always break your fucking heart. - Pete Hamill — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 6, 2020

