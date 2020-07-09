Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Thursday] Papers

Three-and-a-half hour conference call for census training this morning set my day back. In that vein, enjoy these census tweets/stories (I am in no way officially representing the census):



Child born during the Census. https://t.co/9FvSXfkg5I — Andrea Picciotti-Bayer (@BayerPicciotti) July 9, 2020

I'll definitely be tuned in to watch the Coldest MC in the Game right now... @rapsody is the King and Queen to all these Sucka MCs https://t.co/j1VrAErbmL — Shawn White (@A_King_Of_1Self) July 9, 2020

The Census 2020 national response rate is 61.9%. We still have a long way to go. Make your voices heard by completing your Census 2020 form online today. #BeCounted #BlackCensus2020 https://t.co/psWFO7QGHP — The Black Caucus (@TheBlackCaucus) July 7, 2020

Latinos have a history of being undercounted in the Census, resulting in disadvantages that impact their families, communities, and neighborhoods. To learn more about how to fill out the Census, visit https://t.co/lUjjXO0Mah @UnivisionContigo #CuentaConmigo — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) July 8, 2020

We're launching a citywide challenge today to see which ward can deliver the biggest increase in Census responses over the next 10 days. The winning ward gets bragging rights and an ice cream delivery for their young people. #GetCounted today at https://t.co/tt2S9o2ivo. pic.twitter.com/yNAha4VjKn — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 7, 2020

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Blackhawk's Life Mattered

Blackhawks management and their fans are laboring under a self-enhanced delusion. Just because you stole something a long time ago does not make it yours.

Defund Private Schools

"Public schools are not the problem. Racism is. Parents don't need escape hatches; we need states to remove the structures that inhibit public school districts that serve Black and Brown children."

Beware Crooked Tow Truck Drivers

Some guidance for y'all.

ChicagoReddit

ChicagoGram

ChicagoTube

Chicago's Black Lives Matter Plywood Murals

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

COVID-19 Projections Suggest State-by-State Mitigation Strategy Will Fail Over Next Fouro Weeks Without National Standards https://t.co/bpYKVZESjN Transmission rates rising in suburbs of major cities, such as the counties surrounding Kansas City and #Chicago. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 9, 2020

Wait--isn't this a...MILITIA?!?



"ICE is launching a class for private citizens in Chicago on how to arrest undocumented immigrants."



The course will train non-agents in firearms and how to make targeted arrests. ICE will take the program national.@hrw https://t.co/xyObMR60SS — Gregory A. Maniatis (@gmaniatis) July 9, 2020

UN Special Rapporteur: US Drone Strike Killing Iranian Gen. Soleimani Was Unlawful - https://t.co/R6c3iP25T3 via @commondreams — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 9, 2020

NYC subway rolls out mask vending machines https://t.co/5vWRA5wOU2 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 9, 2020

NEW: The only pattern-or-practice probe of a police department launched during the Trump administration found that narcotics officers in Springfield, Massachusetts, routinely punch citizens in the face and use "excessive force without accountability." https://t.co/pCBD5i3rCP — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) July 9, 2020

NYPD's own stats debunk claims about bail reform link to shootings https://t.co/YdyrGMNJ2q — Dana Rubinstein (@danarubinstein) July 9, 2020

Alinea Made A Coronavirus-Themed Dish. It's Not Going Over Well https://t.co/yPl3kz50D1 via @BlockClubChi — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 8, 2020

