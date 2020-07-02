Chicago - Jul. 2, 2020
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
The [Thursday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

"The Taste of Chicago is back this year as 'Taste of Chicago To-Go' with safe ways to participate in the yearly tradition during the pandemic," Block Club Chicago reports.

I'm not exactly a fan of Taste of Chicago, but this is a decent idea.

Instead of a massive event in Grant Park, this year's Taste - happening virtually between July 8 and 12 - will include community meals hosted by Chicago residents, online cooking classes, and virtual music and dance events.

In early June, the city canceled the Taste of Chicago, Lollapalooza, and every large outdoor event held through Sept. 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eateries participating in this year's festival include a mix of Chicago classics, neighborhood favorites, and food trucks, such as the Billy Goat Tavern, La Cocinita Food Truck, and the Original Rainbow Cone.

The full list of restaurants, their menus, and their preferred method of ordering and food delivery can be found at the Taste of Chicago website.

*

I'm not claiming to be the first or only one who said something like this, but . . . well, I can't find where I wrote what I thought I wrote, which was that Chicago ought to consider doing what some folks in Minnesota have done to replace canceled state fair booths. (I got the idea when my brother called me from a Menard's parking lot, where he was enjoying some kind of state fair food or another.)

*

Thinking I might have tweeted what I thought I wrote, I came across some archival Taste of Chicago tweets that still hold up (IMHO).

*

*

*

*

*

*

And: The New And Improved Taste of Chicago.

-

Your Move, Dan
Defund the racial slurs!

-

New study concludes that the official US COVID-19 death toll may be underestimating the true pandemic death burden by 28%, and Illinois's may be 45-60% higher from r/chicago

-

-

TV Report Of Nina Hagen At The Metro For Estrojam In 2006

-

Yes!

-

*

*

*

-

Permalink

Posted on July 2, 2020



Posted on July 2, 2020
