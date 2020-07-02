|
The [Thursday] Papers
"The Taste of Chicago is back this year as 'Taste of Chicago To-Go' with safe ways to participate in the yearly tradition during the pandemic," Block Club Chicago reports.
I'm not exactly a fan of Taste of Chicago, but this is a decent idea.
Instead of a massive event in Grant Park, this year's Taste - happening virtually between July 8 and 12 - will include community meals hosted by Chicago residents, online cooking classes, and virtual music and dance events.
I'm not claiming to be the first or only one who said something like this, but . . . well, I can't find where I wrote what I thought I wrote, which was that Chicago ought to consider doing what some folks in Minnesota have done to replace canceled state fair booths. (I got the idea when my brother called me from a Menard's parking lot, where he was enjoying some kind of state fair food or another.)
Thinking I might have tweeted what I thought I wrote, I came across some archival Taste of Chicago tweets that still hold up (IMHO).
And: The New And Improved Taste of Chicago.
New on the Beachwood today . . .
Your Move, Dan
ChicagoReddit
New study concludes that the official US COVID-19 death toll may be underestimating the true pandemic death burden by 28%, and Illinois's may be 45-60% higher from r/chicago
ChicagoGram
ChicagoTube
TV Report Of Nina Hagen At The Metro For Estrojam In 2006
BeachBook
Yes!
TweetWood
