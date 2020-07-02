Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)

No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.

Liberties will be taken.

The [Thursday] Papers

"The Taste of Chicago is back this year as 'Taste of Chicago To-Go' with safe ways to participate in the yearly tradition during the pandemic," Block Club Chicago reports.



I'm not exactly a fan of Taste of Chicago, but this is a decent idea.

Instead of a massive event in Grant Park, this year's Taste - happening virtually between July 8 and 12 - will include community meals hosted by Chicago residents, online cooking classes, and virtual music and dance events. In early June, the city canceled the Taste of Chicago, Lollapalooza, and every large outdoor event held through Sept. 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Eateries participating in this year's festival include a mix of Chicago classics, neighborhood favorites, and food trucks, such as the Billy Goat Tavern, La Cocinita Food Truck, and the Original Rainbow Cone. The full list of restaurants, their menus, and their preferred method of ordering and food delivery can be found at the Taste of Chicago website.

*

I'm not claiming to be the first or only one who said something like this, but . . . well, I can't find where I wrote what I thought I wrote, which was that Chicago ought to consider doing what some folks in Minnesota have done to replace canceled state fair booths. (I got the idea when my brother called me from a Menard's parking lot, where he was enjoying some kind of state fair food or another.)

*

Thinking I might have tweeted what I thought I wrote, I came across some archival Taste of Chicago tweets that still hold up (IMHO).

Moody's downgrades Lollapalooza to Taste of Chicago. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 2, 2015

*

S&P lowers Taste of Chicago to junk food. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 9, 2015

*

Following Taste of Chicago, stick around for Waste of Chicago. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 9, 2015

*

Due to budget cuts, Taste of Chicago will feature Turkey Toes instead of Turkey Legs. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 9, 2015

*

Taste of Chicago Shrinks To Five Days. It was in the water. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 28, 2011

*

Because of budget cuts, Rahm cancels April Fool's Day; will be merged with Pulaski Day, Columbus Day and Taste of Chicago. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) April 1, 2012

*

And: The New And Improved Taste of Chicago.

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Your Move, Dan

Defund the racial slurs!

-

ChicagoReddit

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

TV Report Of Nina Hagen At The Metro For Estrojam In 2006

-

BeachBook

Yes!

-

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

"Trump's briefers discovered, "@jimsciutto writes, "that when his oral briefing included intelligence related to Russia's malign activities against the United States, including evidence of its interference in US politics, Trump would often blow up at them."https://t.co/5nUcOXRerH — David Priess (@DavidPriess) July 2, 2020

*

The latest twist in Sharpiegate: The inspector general says the Commerce Department is blocking the release of her investigation. https://t.co/DJawjrmmR2 — Christopher Flavelle (@cflav) July 2, 2020

*

Here are things the president has said about the coronavirus since June 15. pic.twitter.com/uaYLEt1Zr3 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 1, 2020

*

Just ludicrous. "Lying" doesn't capture this stuff -- it's aggressively anti-reality. https://t.co/6P01WuBwiG — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 1, 2020

-

The Beachwood Tip Line: Tip it good.

