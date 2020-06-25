|
The [Thursday] Papers
So let me see if I have this straight:
The CTU is mad because the school board that voted Wednesday against removing cops from schools is unelected. But the vote leaves in place the option for Local School Councils, which are elected, to remove cops from schools. So in the end, it's up to the electeds. Isn't that what the CTU wants?
The CTU presumes, for some reason, that elected officials would have voted to remove cops from schools. Now we shall see!
Let me try this in another configuration: The CTU is against leaving the decision up to an unelected board or elected school councils. They're trying to find the sweet spot!
"Chicago's school board voted Wednesday not to remove cops from schools, a decision we find regrettable," the Sun-Times says in an editorial that basically echoes my position.
We'll stand by the evidence, some of which we offered in an editorial a couple of weeks ago, that the presence of police officers does not make schools safer, just a little more like the anteroom to prison.
I haven't made my way through the research on the matter, but I understand it's pretty unequivocal in finding that placing cops in schools is counterproductive, to say the least. But I also have to respect the parents, teachers and, yes, even students who welcome officers in their buildings - especially people like school board member Dwayne Truss, a longtime West Side activist and former Raise Your Hand board member who lives in Austin:
So I, too, oppose cops in schools - with a large dose of humility. I also oppose the CTU's disingenuous ways, no humility needed.
False Conviction
"Newly discovered evidence showed that Nathaniel Onsrud was not responsible for the death of his four-month-old son. Onsrud was released from the Illinois Department of Corrections Tuesday."
Whenever I see this stories, I always try to imagine what it's like being these people - the unworldly frustration and inner turmoil at being falsely convicted of murder. Your one life taken away from you. And in this case, accompanied by a dead child. What torture.
"Onsrud is the 15th Innocence Project client to be released or exonerated. The project, founded in 2001, is housed at the University of Illinois Springfield."
You have to wonder how many people spend their life in prison wrongly convicted. And sure, we hear about a handful of reversals in murder cases, but what about those wrongly convicted of all manner of other, lesser crimes? How sturdy, really, is our criminal justice system?
How does such a thing happen?
"Exculpatory documents were not disclosed to defense counsel."
Whoever is responsible for that should now occupy Onsrud's former cell.
"Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora A. Villarreal also announced her office will be auditing all cases handled by Margaret A. Osborn, the former assistant state's attorney who obtained Onsrud's guilty plea," the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reports.
Michael D. Oppenheimer, of Erickson & Oppenheimer Ltd., who represents Onsrud along with the Illinois Innocence Project, said police coerced Onsrud into confessing, and he later pleaded guilty to murder at the advice of his defense attorney.
Stengel retired in 2013.
McCOVID-19
"In issuing the preliminary injunction, Cook County Circuit Court Judge Eve Reilly said the restaurants were not enforcing their mask policies or training employees about social distancing in a way that is consistent with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's order, creating a public nuisance."
Bluff Snuff
How in the world does suggesting such a ridiculous bargain constitute calling the mayor's bluff?
"One proposed disciplinary change would allow anonymous complaints - without a sworn affidavit.
"If they want to get rid of the [sworn] affidavit, then take the residency requirement out of the frickin' contract and also take the no-strike clause out of our contract and then, let's see how serious you really are. Give us the same ability that teachers have and give us the ability to live outside the city and then we'll entertain the conversation about getting rid of the affidavit," Catanzara told the Sun-Times.
Emphasis mine because it shows that, far from calling a bluff, in which one party makes an offer that tests the sincerity of the other party in its very doableness, Catanzara admits what he is proposing is dead-on-arrival - even acknowledging that he himself would not agree to the deal!
But that's Fran. Tomorrow she'll check in with Ray Lopez again.
-
-
-
Posted on June 25, 2020
