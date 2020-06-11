The [Thursday] Papers

Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

Lori Lightfoot was at her best today when she absolutely ripped a handful of Chicago police officers caught on video inside the burgled office of U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush making popcorn, taking naps and lounging about while the rest of the city burned. Follow the A.D. Quig's thread:

Mayor Lori Lightfoot talking now about a piece of information Congressman Bobby Rush brought to her attention that "shocked" her and her team, "and frankly enraged us." https://t.co/67oudhhetN — A.D. Quig (@ad_quig) June 11, 2020

Also:

Lightfoot: "There will be a reckoning for FOP, and I think that moment is now." — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) June 11, 2020

Plus:

Police chief David Brown was asked about newish police Chicago FOP president John Catanzara's declaration that officers who took a knee alongside protestors are subject to removal from the union. I didn't get the exact quote down, but he marveled that, with everything going on, that question would even float anywhere near the top of the list. Then he refused to "dignify" the question with a comment.

Meanwhile:

NEW: Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Superintendent David Brown declined to specify what would happen to officers caught engaging in the condemned practice of covering or removing badges or name tags, as seen at recent protests. https://t.co/ILKenrhiZw — The Chicago Reporter (@ChicagoReporter) June 11, 2020

And:

Today @loevyandloevy filed suit for @JCB_Journo against Chicago PD, who used a chemical agent on him while covering protests near Trump Tower, in violation of the 1st & 4th Amendments. https://t.co/1SOQVBwrCb — Matt Topic (@mvtopic) June 11, 2020

Back to Rush: He was so effusive in his praise of Lightfoot that I thought he was going to endorse her re-election right then and there. Reminder:

Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle on Monday stood by controversial comments made by U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush that her opponent Lori Lightfoot says were "essentially saying that voters who support me somehow are going to have blood on their hands." https://t.co/aAcpCZV1n3 — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) March 26, 2019

Rush today reminded me of Chance the Rapper in April:

Man. Lori Lightfoot is doing a damn good job. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 1, 2020

I wouldn't say "damn good," but ok.

Yet, there are the deadenders still pining for a City Hall run by the unyielding ally of Joe Berrios, whose office which she defended perpetrated one of the greatest acts of institutional racism in our history, and who is probably lunching at this very moment with John Daley as she contemplates more party purges.

Reading comments by some Left critics of the Mayor who are focused on mocking Congressman Rush's popcorn story while ignoring that fact that FOP members were hiding in his office while stores next door were looted. Shameless. — Fred Klonsky (@fklonsky) June 11, 2020

Contrary to the bizarre CTU-approved script, Lightfoot has spoken out against the far more egregious offenses committed by Chicago police officers during the recent protests. In this case, it's not Rush's popcorn that is the issue, it's that they abandoned their posts when they were needed most, putting their fellow cops and citizens in more danger than they were already in.

I'm not cheerleading for Lightfoot, but this was her at her best. (In fact, she was starting to lose me. I'm 50-50 on her job performance so far, but starting to get discouraged. This, however, is her wheelhouse, and now a golden opportunity for police accountability and a reordering of priorities is at hand. I hope she keeps an open mind and invites some imagination into the possibilities.)

CPD's Records Are A Mess

"Such a scattershot system has real-life consequences for prosecutors, who need complete documentation to build a case; criminal defendants, who have a right to see evidence that may exonerate them; and for the city itself, which has been chastised in court for its failure to produce relevant documents in civil suits.

"One staffer told the Office of Inspector General Joseph Ferguson that to determine if an investigative file was complete, they would simply look to see if it seemed thick enough - and if it was too thin, they would search digital records."

Dogs Still Biting Mail Carriers

Post Office releases national rankings.

Trump in a 2017 interview: "People don't realize, you know, the Civil War, um -- you think about it: why? People don't ask that question. But why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?" https://t.co/HLa9ojBakP — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 11, 2020

A QAnon believer is poised to win the GOP nomination in a heavily Republican district, meaning QAnon will likely soon be in Congress. https://t.co/dMTO9naFYA — Will Sommer (@willsommer) June 11, 2020

A warning Fauci gave his own team weeks ago > https://t.co/0pASFxhuNP — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 11, 2020

The US can expect that another 100,000 people will die from #coronavirus by September, Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute#COVID19 — Michael Holmes (@holmescnn) June 10, 2020

At least 8 Alabama football players reportedly have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. https://t.co/rI8zy7dX8W — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) June 11, 2020

U.S. Soccer Repeals National Anthem Policy https://t.co/qfLSYWx6Pz "A rule created after Megan Rapinoe took a knee was rescinded as the federation, like the NFL and FIFA, reconsidered its views on athletes who choose to peacefully protest." — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) June 11, 2020

As senator Biden repeatedly pushed for Police Officer's Bill of Rights that critics said would have made investigating police officers for misconduct more difficult. https://t.co/y6FyucI7vW — Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) June 11, 2020

The P stands for Phredo. https://t.co/TI0Y2ECfqr — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) June 10, 2020

