The [Thursday] Papers

A PSA From Bloodshot Rob.





Suburban Mask Map

To follow up on the suburban coronavirus watch item in Wednesday's column, via WGN-TV:

Indiana Takeover Begins

Chicago Businessman Gene Staples Is The New Owner Of Indiana Beach.

"The sale hinges of a $3 million loan the county would make available to the new owner," RTV6 in Indianapolis reports.

Oh.

New on the Beachwood . . .

This Chicago Writer Warned Us 25 Years Ago

Zoonotic transfer of new, lethal viruses (that will wrongly be compared to the flu) made worse through social interdependency . . .

The Disaster That Led To Earth Day

It happened off the coast of Santa Barbara.

Chicago Band White Mystery Held A Stay-At-Home Fest

Watch it here - special guests included Fred Armisen, Jason Narducy and Jon Langford (natch).

Jonathan Pie On Lockdown Pt. 5: One Step Beyond

"Sometimes I find myself changing out of my pajamas before going to bed because I don't want to sleep in my work clothes."

Beware These Stimulus Check Scams

A message from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

From The Beachwood NFL Draft Desk . . .

A Last Dance Lesson For Ryan Pace

Never draft for need.

Is The Wonderlic Worthless?

The answer may surprise you!

ChicagoReddit

ChicagoGram

ChicagoTube

"Take Me Back To Chicago."

BeachBook

'I'm Frightened, Dismayed, Disgusted' - Jenny Holzer On How Artists Can Use Outrage To Expose The Hypocrisies Of Our Time.

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

What a horrible human being.

You could have just sent them through the mail. https://t.co/HBrctzqwcF — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) April 23, 2020

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nursing home deaths from the coronavirus surpass 10,000 as industry asks for more testing. https://t.co/040LDcgfv8 — Mike Klonsky (@mikeklonsky) April 23, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: Audio shows Governor Rick Snyder's 'Fixer' lied about warnings Snyder and his administration received on 'toxic' Flint water, attempted to pay off sick Flint couple, and the mystery of the stolen Flint pipe https://t.co/cLG4S8LquM — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) April 23, 2020

It seems like this should be an obvious problem to a poll like this, but nope!

OK, first do a poll to determine how many Americans know who Jerome Powell is. In fact, start with journalists. https://t.co/Sg43zCXM5d — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) April 23, 2020

Another evening, additional nonsense: The president falsely claims they're doing more tests than any governor wants, does at least his fifth *different* exaggeration about Pelosi in Chinatown, repeats false claims about his China policy and Michelle Obama: https://t.co/3bRUeDLKnW — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 23, 2020

