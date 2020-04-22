Chicago - Apr. 23, 2020
The [Thursday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

A PSA From Bloodshot Rob.


-

Suburban Mask Map
To follow up on the suburban coronavirus watch item in Wednesday's column, via WGN-TV:

-

Indiana Takeover Begins
Chicago Businessman Gene Staples Is The New Owner Of Indiana Beach.

*

"The sale hinges of a $3 million loan the county would make available to the new owner," RTV6 in Indianapolis reports.

Oh.

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

This Chicago Writer Warned Us 25 Years Ago
Zoonotic transfer of new, lethal viruses (that will wrongly be compared to the flu) made worse through social interdependency . . .

*

The Disaster That Led To Earth Day
It happened off the coast of Santa Barbara.

*

Chicago Band White Mystery Held A Stay-At-Home Fest
Watch it here - special guests included Fred Armisen, Jason Narducy and Jon Langford (natch).

*

Jonathan Pie On Lockdown Pt. 5: One Step Beyond
"Sometimes I find myself changing out of my pajamas before going to bed because I don't want to sleep in my work clothes."

*

Beware These Stimulus Check Scams
A message from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

-

From The Beachwood NFL Draft Desk . . .

A Last Dance Lesson For Ryan Pace
Never draft for need.

*

Is The Wonderlic Worthless?
The answer may surprise you!

-

ChicagoReddit

Fellow dog owners of bucktown: from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

"Take Me Back To Chicago."

-

BeachBook

'I'm Frightened, Dismayed, Disgusted' - Jenny Holzer On How Artists Can Use Outrage To Expose The Hypocrisies Of Our Time.

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

What a horrible human being.

*

*

*

It seems like this should be an obvious problem to a poll like this, but nope!

*

-

The Beachwood Q-Tip Line: Forget it, Jake, it's State Farm.



Posted on April 23, 2020
MUSIC - White Mystery's Stay-At-Home Fest.
TV - Pie On Lockdown Pt 5: One Step Beyond.
POLITICS - The Disaster That Led To Earth Day.
SPORTS - Is The Wonderlic Worthless?

BOOKS - Chicago Writer Warned Us 25 Years Ago.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Beware These Stimulus Check Scams.

