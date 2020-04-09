|
The [Thursday] Papers
"Across the globe, the coronavirus pandemic is affecting almost all aspects of daily life. Travel is down; jobless claims are up; and small businesses are struggling.
"But not all businesses are experiencing a downturn. The world's largest pornography website, Pornhub, has reported large increases in traffic - for instance, seeing an 18% jump over normal numbers after making its premium content free for 30 days for people who agree to stay home and wash their hands frequently. In many regions, these spikes in use have occurred immediately after social distancing measures have been implemented."
Yes, wash your hands.
"In the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic, it has become easier to buy alcohol than toilet paper or eggs.
"Across the U.S., governors are terming alcohol sales an essential business and loosening restrictions to permit home delivery and carryout cocktails, throwing an economic lifeline to one group of small businesses.
"Are alcohol sales actually essential? According to the federal government, just over half of Americans age 18 and above (55.3%) drank alcohol in the past 30 days; just over a quarter binged - more than four drinks on an occasion for women, or five for men - and 1 in 17 (5
"For those in this latter group who are actually dependent on it, alcohol may indeed be essential."
Chicago Doctors Noticing Bump In Injuries From People Cooking, Exercising At Home During The Coronavirus.
IDES Of April
"The $2 trillion federal stimulus bill that was approved on March 27 cleared the way to expand jobless benefits to many workers who had not previously been eligible, including the vast ranks of drivers for Uber, Lyft and other ride-share apps.
"But nearly two weeks later, the officials who run the unemployment system for Illinois have not come up with a process to accept applications from such workers, much less get the promised money into their pockets."
At least porn is free for 30 days.
Mayor Mom
This is something I'd like to see. She should wear a body cam.
Peter Meter
The combative and cocksure approach that mark his arguments for the use of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine are familiar to California Democrats who assisted Navarro's early political forays in Southern California, when he unsuccessfully ran for office in San Diego five times between 1992 and 2001.
Sure, but have you met his boss?
The Beachwood Q-Tip Line: Lock. Them. Up.
