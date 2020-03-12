Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Thursday] Papers

"Worker cooperatives will gather [Friday, 9:30 a.m.] at the Secretary of State's office in Chicago to submit their registration forms to incorporate under the Illinois Limited Worker Cooperative Association Act (LWCA) and be recognized as worker cooperatives in the State of Illinois," Centro de Trabajadores Unidos (United Workers' Center) says in a press release today.

"Last spring session, efforts from the Illinois Coalition for Cooperative Advancement were successful as they worked towards passing the LWCA which received unanimous bi-partisan support in both chambers.

"The Illinois Limited Worker Cooperative Association Act enables worker owners to register the cooperative as a new corporate entity to develop and thrive as worker owned business in Illinois. In the state of Illinois there are more than a thousand (1,032) cooperative businesses that support over 3 million cooperative members and nearly nineteen thousand jobs.

"Worker co-ops are excited to take advantage of the new limited worker cooperative association entity. This moment marks significant progress in building and supporting the emerging worker cooperative ecosystem in Illinois," states Renee Hatcher, Director of the Community Enterprise & Solidarity Economy Clinic, UIC John Marshall Law School.

"The Cooperation Chicago: Building a Worker Cooperative Ecosystem in Chicago study conducted in partnership by the Illinois Worker Cooperative Alliance and John Marshall Law School demonstrates that nearly a third of U.S. worker cooperatives operating today were established since 2010, and over 60% of new cooperative worker-owners are people of color and more than 66% of total worker-owners are women.

"We have worked for so many years under the employment of owners that mistreat us in the workplace," says Socorro Paz, Worker Cooperative Owner from Cooperativa Visionarias. "We decided to form this women-run worker cooperative business because we want to be self-sustaining, independent and financially stable."



New on the Beachwood . . .

Can Gambling Juice Fandom For Women's Sports?

The numbers looks good.

Some Personal News

I've accepted an eight-week job for the Census as a field office supervisor. So I encourage everyone to fill out their forms. I'm also worried the coronavirus threatens the money I'm about to make if I get sick or the Census is forced to change plans somehow. (No start date yet.) https://t.co/ZcrlVSCrPk — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 12, 2020

What to know about the 2020 census:

▪️The census counts everybody who lives in the U.S., including foreign citizens and unauthorized immigrants.

▪️ From May to July, census workers will knock on the doors of households that haven't responded.https://t.co/LNuIG4oi0t pic.twitter.com/U92ElDdnDY — Pew Research Fact Tank (@FactTank) March 12, 2020

Today's Coronavirus Novel

Trump's Oval Office comments today were so thoroughly dishonest it's hard to know which ones to lead with. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 12, 2020

If only we were in the midst of a presidential election campaign in which one candidate has made health care the centerpiece ... https://t.co/BEy1z69Mt4 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 12, 2020

Because there is no God. https://t.co/eVAnPcXad3 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 12, 2020

What's weird is how suddenly this hit an inflection (tipping?) point (in the US). The tone of coverage changed in a day too. https://t.co/pTuOHPRwJv — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 12, 2020

'When elected officials' words are treated as worthy of seriousness just because of the nature of their office, it both gives them added weight and casts any dissent as mere political disagreement, rather than a factual correction.' https://t.co/BsPWlgoJz4 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 12, 2020

When a pathological liar is the president and 40 percent of the country plus the party that controls the United States Senate doesn't care. https://t.co/TT7Zeh0MbO — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 12, 2020

Trump then suggests people are to blame if they can't get a test, saying, "If you go to the right agents, if you go to the right area, you get the test." He doesn't say who are the right agents or what are the right areas. https://t.co/VLQUeSYSoR — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 12, 2020

If only we had a presidential candidate who understood the fissures of our health care system. https://t.co/u1vKJP4uqY — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 12, 2020

This is the Trump/Coronavirus article John Kass retweeted this morning. https://t.co/ITTIhJUikD — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 12, 2020

Hey, @670TheScore, the Corona beer thing you keep mention has been debunked: https://t.co/mnAiRWrhpN — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 12, 2020

Paloma Mami at Schubas on Monday night.

U.S. Women's Soccer Players Protested Unequal Pay At A Match By Turning Their Jerseys Inside Out.

Confessions Of A Call Center Scammer.

President's re-election campaign debates how to falsely depict its opponent. Media treats it as story about political strategy, instead of one about deceit. https://t.co/MXDAZRVDfd — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 12, 2020

Buffalo Wild Wings switches back to selling wings by the numbers https://t.co/z5RvAupn77 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 12, 2020

