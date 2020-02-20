Chicago - Feb. 21, 2020
The [Thursday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

Assignment Desk: Who is Laura Ellman? Because, at least today, we love her.

*

I know I could check her out myself, but I don't want to ruin it by finding out she's just a hack like the rest of 'em. I'll do that tomorrow.

-

Programming Note
I'm tied up today, and things may be touch-and-go for the next week as I prepare to move on March 1st. I'll be staying in the neighborhood, moving over to Washtenaw off of Logan Boulevard. More on that later. Also, my back is killing me for some reason. Don't tell mom.

Hey, here's some things still for sale (inquire within for prices):

Charming Waterfall Dresser With Bakelite Pulls

dresser4.jpg

+

dresser2.jpg

+

dresser1.jpg

+

dresser3.jpg


-

Overstuffed Love Seat/Couch!
The material is leather or vinyl or something like that.

couch1.JPG

-

Minifridge!
Less blurry in real life.

minifridge.jpg

-

Magazine Rack!
Not required to use it for magazines.

magrack1.jpg

-

Beautiful Wood Futon Frame!
You can have the thick mattress too, but it's getting kind of hard to sleep on. Also, I will get better pictures, this hardly does it justice, it's a beautiful piece of work from the late, great Right-On Futon.

futon1.jpg

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Blago Is Back, WTF
Must we belabor the obvious? Yes, we must, and we will.

*

Welcome To The Camouflaged World Of Paramedical Tattoos
At Eternal Ink in downstate Illinois.

-

ChicagoReddit

Yak-Zies bartenders is the caretaker of Shoeless Joe's legacy from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

How Young Chop Helped Create Chicago Drill.

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

*

*

Sure, but all Roger Stone did was threaten a federal judge and cover up the crimes of the President of the United States.

Also, I'm sure all the Blago sympathizers are on these cases of prosecutorial overreach. They must just be away from Twitter today.

+

-

The Beachwood Tip Line: Uncover up.



Permalink

Posted on February 20, 2020
Beachwood Radio!






