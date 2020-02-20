Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Thursday] Papers

Assignment Desk: Who is Laura Ellman? Because, at least today, we love her.

State Senator Laura Ellman proposes a new bill to lift the 1911 era prohibition that bans drinking on trains. I'm just surprised to learn that I'm apparently an outlaw. I thought that was the whole point of taking the train. — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) February 20, 2020

I know I could check her out myself, but I don't want to ruin it by finding out she's just a hack like the rest of 'em. I'll do that tomorrow.

Programming Note

I'm tied up today, and things may be touch-and-go for the next week as I prepare to move on March 1st. I'll be staying in the neighborhood, moving over to Washtenaw off of Logan Boulevard. More on that later. Also, my back is killing me for some reason. Don't tell mom.

Richard Grenell's appointment as acting DNI means there are now three Cabinet-level officials who at one point served as Fox contributors. Eleven current Trump officials previously worked at Fox. https://t.co/96X0IdVaj2 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) February 20, 2020

Half a million children. CHILDREN. https://t.co/f6BHKuDvjK — margaret brennan (@margbrennan) February 19, 2020

Sure, but all Roger Stone did was threaten a federal judge and cover up the crimes of the President of the United States.

Also, I'm sure all the Blago sympathizers are on these cases of prosecutorial overreach. They must just be away from Twitter today.

Roger Stone was just sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison.



A man I represented is currently serving a sentence of 3-6 years in prison for stealing a jacket. — Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) February 20, 2020

Crystal Mason is a Black woman and mother of three currently serving five years because she "illegally voted" by casting a provisional ballot despite having a felony.



Five years.



But Roger Stone gets a little more than three years for impeding a federal investigation. https://t.co/8kPZ20pu0f — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 20, 2020

