The [New Year's Week 2019] Papers

Like much of the world, we'll return for real on January 6. Thought I'd drop by in the meantime to freshen things up for the week.

Benny Bulletin

I spent last week with my favorite cat.

Made Their Mark

Maker's Mark wins for best ornament at my local liquor store.

New from the Beachwood Sports Desk . . .

SportsMonday: Not Even, Mitch

The only thing the Bears are close to is the capability of losing to a division rival's backups.

*

Edwin A Win

Despite what a local scribe says. In Roger Wallenstein's latest White Sox Report.

*

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #284: Rooting For Bears Clarity

Is that it for Trubisky, Pace? Plus: Has It Ever Been This Bad?; White Sox Making Moves, Starting Grooves; The Cubs Reckoning That Wasn't; Brent Seabrook Is The Kyle Long Of The Blackhawks; Patrick Kane Apparently 11th Best Player Of The Decade; The Bulls Still Suck; The Redbox Bowl Is Still On For Monday; and DePaul Is Still Our Last Hope.

ChicagoReddit

ChicagoGram

ChicagoTube

Vintage Chicago TV Listings, Print Advertising, Local Stations

BeachBook

Sleepy LaBeef, A Rockabilly Mainstay, Is Dead At 84.

A 7-11 In Japan Might Close For A Day.

Year Of Reckoning For Nutritional Science.

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

There is a rise in hate at the White House. Start there. https://t.co/QD5H9GXygb — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 30, 2019

Laura Loomer is a reprehensible bigot who among other idiocies has labeled the FBI "the Federal Bureau of Islam." She was banned from Twitter. Trump retweeted a fundraising campaign message for her. Yesterday. This has become so common for him that most of us missed it. https://t.co/f9BpMzzk1O — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) December 30, 2019

Lee Zeldin who is Jewish points the finger at everyone & everything else for the rise of a Anti-Semitism while ignoring the fact there is a white supremacist -Stephen Miller - in the WH as well as a POTUS who called Neo- Nazis chanting "Jews will not replace us" very fine people pic.twitter.com/Wg2zSk6oVM — ❤️🖤Ellie Marie🖤❤️ (@MarieResists52) December 29, 2019

Trump shares post-Christmas tweet heralding president as 'heaven sent' - https://t.co/OaZzv2JsLV - @washtimes — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 29, 2019

People who don't want health care and education to be figuratively free are getting their government services literally free. pic.twitter.com/1MWN0AzFmE — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 30, 2019

But how will we be able to afford all the Democrats' plans? https://t.co/ElzCZsteKT — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 30, 2019

As it is with nearly all newspapers. A former editor of the Chicago Tribune once told me - boastfully - that she was taught that by a mentor. https://t.co/el8lBJ47O5 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 28, 2019

Longtime readers know I am a huge fan of "Sound Opinions," and of Kot and DeRogatis individually. "Sound Opinions" also is expertly produced and has an awesome website. Thank you, @soundopinions, you've made life - and rock 'n' roll better! https://t.co/NgGxJUg1Ry — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 28, 2019

The Beachwood Rip Line: Rip us a sound opinion.

