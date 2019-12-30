Chicago - Dec. 31, 2019
The [New Year's Week 2019] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

Like much of the world, we'll return for real on January 6. Thought I'd drop by in the meantime to freshen things up for the week.

-

Benny Bulletin
I spent last week with my favorite cat.

bennybulletin1.jpg(ENLARGE)

*

bennybulletin2.jpg(ENLARGE)

*

bennybulletin3.jpg(ENLARGE)

-

Made Their Mark
Maker's Mark wins for best ornament at my local liquor store.

makersmarkornament.jpg(ENLARGE)

-

New from the Beachwood Sports Desk . . .

SportsMonday: Not Even, Mitch
The only thing the Bears are close to is the capability of losing to a division rival's backups.

*

Edwin A Win
Despite what a local scribe says. In Roger Wallenstein's latest White Sox Report.

*

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #284: Rooting For Bears Clarity
Is that it for Trubisky, Pace? Plus: Has It Ever Been This Bad?; White Sox Making Moves, Starting Grooves; The Cubs Reckoning That Wasn't; Brent Seabrook Is The Kyle Long Of The Blackhawks; Patrick Kane Apparently 11th Best Player Of The Decade; The Bulls Still Suck; The Redbox Bowl Is Still On For Monday; and DePaul Is Still Our Last Hope.

-

The Beachwood Is Hiring - Volunteers!

-

Jan 1 and Dispensary Lines from r/chicago

-


Vintage Chicago TV Listings, Print Advertising, Local Stations

-

Sleepy LaBeef, A Rockabilly Mainstay, Is Dead At 84.

*

A 7-11 In Japan Might Close For A Day.

*

Year Of Reckoning For Nutritional Science.

-

Posted on December 30, 2019
