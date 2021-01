Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)

No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.

The [Monday] Papers

News outlets are publishing more videos, photos and testimonials from the pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill. And it's becoming clear that as heinous as the attack looked in real time, on live TV and in our social feeds, it was even worse than we knew then. https://t.co/nt8H3HUuK6 — CNN (@CNN) January 9, 2021



*

An AP review of posts and records of more than 120 people charged or otherwise connected to the Capitol riot shows that the mob was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including GOP officials and donors and far-right militants. https://t.co/3c3uk7EfJ8 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 11, 2021

*

Following the events of Wednesday, including sheltering with several colleagues who refused to wear masks, I decided to take a Covid test.



I have tested positive.https://t.co/wivlbwrmV0 — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) January 11, 2021

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #338: Halas Hell

No-man's land. Plus: Bye Bye Bam-Bam; As The Crow Retires; Zach LaVine Stuffs Stat Sheet; and Evanston vs. Champaign. Go Padres and Red Stars!

*

MLB's Sticky Situation

An amusing little scandal.

-

ChicagoReddit

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

How The Saints Beat The Bears In The Nickelodeon Bowl.

-

The Beachwood Tuna Piano Line: But you can't tuna fish.