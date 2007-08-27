Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Monday] Papers

Hi! In case you missed it, the site is mostly on hiatus through the end of the year. However, that doesn't mean there won't be an occasional post and the occasional column - that's the mostly part.

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour will also go on as scheduled, though we've shifted from recording and posting every Friday to recording and posting the morning after every Bears game - for now.

Also, wear a damn mask and don't leave your home unless you absolutely must. Vaccines are on the way, but we've still got a dark, deadly winter ahead of us, and the toll is already beyond heartbreaking. Just like Dalton said, it's gonna get worse before it gets better. Try to make it at least a little less worse, because we're already drowning in awful.



New on the Beachwood . . .

How Illinois Democrats Accidentally Made Rutherford B. Hayes The President

Attempt to rig the 1876 election backfired.

The Ventures: Stars On Guitars

"Witness the rise and influence of the electric guitar and the relevance of the band in pop culture still today while rocking out to the soundtrack."

Newsmax: Why People Take Fox News's Betrayal So Seriously

YouTube note on this video: "The AP has called the presidential race for Joe Biden."

The Strange History Of Binding Books In Human Skin

"As Rosenbloom crisscrosses the globe to confirm the purported origins of skin-bound books - a cracking detective story in itself - her journey offers unusual insight into what defines informed consent, what separates homage from exploitation, and how power disparities can breed casual inhumanity."

Old Man With A Gold Chain

"This evocative character study is an early example of a type of subject that preoccupied the great Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn throughout his long career."

From the Beachwood Sports Desk . . .

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #331: Northworstern Now Northbestern

Not your father's punch line. Plus: Artie's Bulls; Bears Backups; and Theo Not All That.

Georgia Senator David Perdue Privately Pushed For A Tax Break For Rich Team Owners

If the regulation had been altered as Perdue wanted, it would have been a boon for some of his largest donors. Perdue has received hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from the owners of professional sports clubs, including now-fellow Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who co-owns Atlanta's WNBA team, the Dream.

New Mexico Basketball Teams Flee To Texas COVID Hotspots

Evading guidelines meant to save lives because for some reason the games must go on.

GTA 5 Chicago Trailer.

The Most Common Passwords Of 2020.

Don't Ice Sprains.

Chuck Todd's awfulness has a lot of folks pining for Tim Russert. They are also awful.



The Reality of Tim Russert: https://t.co/6wjnbwtmmN — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) November 22, 2020

Phyllis Jaskot, Queen of Division Street 1926-2020 https://t.co/9KfXXK8mel — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) November 23, 2020

A "smart person" pointed this out. https://t.co/WRo7HeDC04 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) November 22, 2020

Apple is lobbying against a bill aimed at stopping forced labor in China https://t.co/Q67Syz6Kgh — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) November 21, 2020

But let's not forget: It was Saint Obama who made Rahm Emanuel his chief of staff (followed by *Bill Daley*) and then dealt him into the mayor's office in Chicago. https://t.co/xaPtpNmnwb — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) November 21, 2020

