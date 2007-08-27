Chicago - Nov. 23, 2020
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
The [Monday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

Hi! In case you missed it, the site is mostly on hiatus through the end of the year. However, that doesn't mean there won't be an occasional post and the occasional column - that's the mostly part.

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour will also go on as scheduled, though we've shifted from recording and posting every Friday to recording and posting the morning after every Bears game - for now.

Also, wear a damn mask and don't leave your home unless you absolutely must. Vaccines are on the way, but we've still got a dark, deadly winter ahead of us, and the toll is already beyond heartbreaking. Just like Dalton said, it's gonna get worse before it gets better. Try to make it at least a little less worse, because we're already drowning in awful.

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

How Illinois Democrats Accidentally Made Rutherford B. Hayes The President
Attempt to rig the 1876 election backfired.

*

The Ventures: Stars On Guitars
"Witness the rise and influence of the electric guitar and the relevance of the band in pop culture still today while rocking out to the soundtrack."

*

Newsmax: Why People Take Fox News's Betrayal So Seriously
YouTube note on this video: "The AP has called the presidential race for Joe Biden."

*

The Strange History Of Binding Books In Human Skin
"As Rosenbloom crisscrosses the globe to confirm the purported origins of skin-bound books - a cracking detective story in itself - her journey offers unusual insight into what defines informed consent, what separates homage from exploitation, and how power disparities can breed casual inhumanity."

*

Old Man With A Gold Chain
"This evocative character study is an early example of a type of subject that preoccupied the great Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn throughout his long career."

-

From the Beachwood Sports Desk . . .

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #331: Northworstern Now Northbestern
Not your father's punch line. Plus: Artie's Bulls; Bears Backups; and Theo Not All That.

*

Georgia Senator David Perdue Privately Pushed For A Tax Break For Rich Team Owners
If the regulation had been altered as Perdue wanted, it would have been a boon for some of his largest donors. Perdue has received hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from the owners of professional sports clubs, including now-fellow Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who co-owns Atlanta's WNBA team, the Dream.

*

New Mexico Basketball Teams Flee To Texas COVID Hotspots
Evading guidelines meant to save lives because for some reason the games must go on.

-

ChicagoReddit

Did they slow down the Divvy e-bikes? from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

GTA 5 Chicago Trailer.

-

BeachBook
Some recent posts.

The Most Common Passwords Of 2020.

*

Don't Ice Sprains.

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

*

*

*

-

The Beachwood McReuben Line: Never back.



Permalink

Posted on November 23, 2020
