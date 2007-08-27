|
|
|
The [Monday] Papers
Hi! In case you missed it, the site is mostly on hiatus through the end of the year. However, that doesn't mean there won't be an occasional post and the occasional column - that's the mostly part.
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour will also go on as scheduled, though we've shifted from recording and posting every Friday to recording and posting the morning after every Bears game - for now.
Also, wear a damn mask and don't leave your home unless you absolutely must. Vaccines are on the way, but we've still got a dark, deadly winter ahead of us, and the toll is already beyond heartbreaking. Just like Dalton said, it's gonna get worse before it gets better. Try to make it at least a little less worse, because we're already drowning in awful.
-
New on the Beachwood . . .
How Illinois Democrats Accidentally Made Rutherford B. Hayes The President
*
The Ventures: Stars On Guitars
*
Newsmax: Why People Take Fox News's Betrayal So Seriously
*
The Strange History Of Binding Books In Human Skin
*
Old Man With A Gold Chain
-
From the Beachwood Sports Desk . . .
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #331: Northworstern Now Northbestern
*
Georgia Senator David Perdue Privately Pushed For A Tax Break For Rich Team Owners
*
New Mexico Basketball Teams Flee To Texas COVID Hotspots
-
ChicagoReddit
Did they slow down the Divvy e-bikes? from r/chicago
-
ChicagoGram
-
ChicagoTube
GTA 5 Chicago Trailer.
-
BeachBook
The Most Common Passwords Of 2020.
*
Don't Ice Sprains.
-
TweetWood
*
*
*
*
*
-
The Beachwood McReuben Line: Never back.
Posted on November 23, 2020
|
|
© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company