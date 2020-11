Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Monday] Papers

North Dakota is waaaayyy beyond just merely "hit hard". It ranks as the #1 hotspot for #COVID19 mortality rate ***in entire world***. South Dakota, Cook County (Chicago), Wisconsin and Montana not far behind. (HT @greg_travis and @VanGennepD) https://t.co/1dSpAQIz75 pic.twitter.com/X3VZ6sYKC5 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 16, 2020

*

A report from French TV:



Cases surge across US as #Chicago enters lockdown "In a country where health care is incredibly expensive ... "https://t.co/Wzzkm25JNY — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) November 16, 2020

*

A video by the German government about coronavirus is going viral. Here it is with English subtitles. pic.twitter.com/BttXBwH79w — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) November 14, 2020

*

The President's preferred coronavirus adviser (who is not a public health expert or epidemiologist) calls on people to "rise up" against new Covid restrictions imposed by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.



Whitmer was the target of a kidnapping plot that was foiled last month. https://t.co/WKlGl7fsbE — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) November 16, 2020

-

John Lennon's Most Revealing Album Was His Last.



Carl Bernstein suggests reporters reveal anti-Trump GOP senators who were assured anonymity https://t.co/4HblpA32J8 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) November 16, 2020

Instead, how about a list of every "journalist" who granted these senators anonymity? Then let's ask them why, and if it was worth it.

*

.@chucktodd: "We invited every single Republican senator to appear here on @MeetThePress this morning. They all declined." — NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) November 15, 2020

*

Good, I've been wondering just what their views are and I haven't been able to find out anywhere. https://t.co/6tRcM7cZ6s — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) November 14, 2020

*

Having a difficult time putting into words the feeling I had when I left the hospital after doing chest compressions on a coding young person who lost their fight with COVID, to see a normal packed Friday night at bars and restaurants... — Mackenzie Bennett (she/her/hers) (@M_Bennett9) November 14, 2020

-

The Beachwood MC line: Check out the hook while my DJ revolves it.