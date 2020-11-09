The [Monday] Papers

Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

We must govern with integrity and accountability. Laquan McDonald's life mattered. https://t.co/wDlIVe5zPl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 9, 2020

Remembering King Von

Bigger than Chicago drill.

The War Inside Your Printer

Printers are grifter magnets, and the whole industry has been fighting a cold war with its customers since the first clever entrepreneur got the idea of refilling a cartridge - or only filling it halfway.

Neanderthal Life

Love and art.

Moon TV

Get your proposals in!

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #329: Halas Hall Total Landscaping

Bears fraud abetted by Matt's miserable math. Plus: Out Of Lovie; Bulls Ball Game; Blackhawks' New Enforcer; Chicago Fire Playoff Hopes Snuffed Out.

TrackNotes: Keeneland's Climax

Ladies, land and just a little journalism.

TrackNotes: Environmental Contamination On Fantasy Island

Can Bob Baffert put another one over?

SportsMonday: Concessions

Like Donald Trump, Matt Nagy should concede - the play-calling.

Area Woman Asks Fox Chicago News Viewers Where Her Whores Are At.

You're quite late to the party, @FoxNews, but thank you for checking out this beautiful thing called #journalism. https://t.co/JfGorzCY7M — Katharina Borchert (@lyssaslounge) November 9, 2020

https://t.co/gkp5EzKYDr Springfield Fire Department has 12 people who tested positive for COVID-19, 37 quarantined — Bernie Schoenburg (@bschoenburg) November 9, 2020

All other life-saving medications, though, will continue to be sold on a for-profit basis. https://t.co/qFpN8OKKIU — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) November 9, 2020

