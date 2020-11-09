Chicago - Nov. 9, 2020
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
The [Monday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

Remembering King Von
Bigger than Chicago drill.

*

The War Inside Your Printer
Printers are grifter magnets, and the whole industry has been fighting a cold war with its customers since the first clever entrepreneur got the idea of refilling a cartridge - or only filling it halfway.

*

Neanderthal Life
Love and art.

*

Moon TV
Get your proposals in!

-

From the Beachwood Sports Desk . . .

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #329: Halas Hall Total Landscaping
Bears fraud abetted by Matt's miserable math. Plus: Out Of Lovie; Bulls Ball Game; Blackhawks' New Enforcer; Chicago Fire Playoff Hopes Snuffed Out.

*

TrackNotes: Keeneland's Climax
Ladies, land and just a little journalism.

+

TrackNotes: Environmental Contamination On Fantasy Island
Can Bob Baffert put another one over?

*

SportsMonday: Concessions
Like Donald Trump, Matt Nagy should concede - the play-calling.

-

Has anyone heard back from Illinois housing authority from r/chicago

-

Area Woman Asks Fox Chicago News Viewers Where Her Whores Are At.

-

