The [Monday] Papers

The Data Shows Joe Biden Will Win And It Won't Be Particularly Close

Analysis by our very own Dr. Nick.

The Political Odds

How The Fed Is Screwing Your Retirement By Taking Care Of The Rich

The Federal Reserve has bailed out the stock and bond markets and stabilized the economy with its rock-bottom rates - at the expense of Social Security and pension funds.

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #328: Matt Ugly

In four weeks the Bears will be the worst 5-7 team in the league. Plus: Tony La Russia. And: The Red Stars vs. The Men In Red.

The Banditos Spooktacular!

"From backwoods bluegrass, to slinky nods to Muscle Shoals soul and unexpected bits of doo-wop sweetness, the Banditos recall many, but sound like no one but themselves."

The Artificial Scarcity Of E-Books In Education

If technology enables us to share, reproduce and update educational materials so effectively that we can give them away for free, it's our moral duty to do so.

Nicklaus, Cutler, La Russa & Baffert Walk Into A Bar

And ruin it for everyone.

A Slow Look: Monet & Chicago

Especially resonant in this period when our own looking is confined and a particular window or walk may be what reassures us that the world is still there.

24 Hours With Showtime Women

It's me, sugar.

Octopuses Can Taste What Their Arms Touch, And Scientists Have Figured Out How.

How Jerry Falwell Jr. Kept His Grip on Liberty Amid Sexual 'Games,' Self-Dealing.

Ilhan Omar's Remarkable Life.

The president has now started assessing Biden's body while fantasizing about beating him up. He says, "Those legs. Those legs have gotten very thin. Not a lot of base. You wouldn't have to close - you wouldn't have to close the fist." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 2, 2020

Just the former U.S. director of national intelligence spreading disinformation on eve of an election. (The photo is from 2019) https://t.co/F7JqPBDZ6o — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) November 2, 2020

Trump tells his usual lie about CNN turning off its camera after he insults CNN, the crowd chants "CNN sucks," Trump proceeds to mocking Biden's sunglasses and saying, "He's very threatening all the time. You know, he's so agitated." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 2, 2020

Trump's Dismissal of Covid Risk Paved Way to White House Outbreak https://t.co/8bk44OSYSY — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) November 2, 2020

Dr. Khalilah Gates, a Chicago lung specialist, said many of her hospitalized COVID-19 patients still have coughing episodes, breathing difficulties and fatigue three to four months after infection. https://t.co/e1DDbX1gvX — snopes.com (@snopes) November 2, 2020

There's No Such Thing as Ethical Grocery Shopping https://t.co/TNLY15ye8R — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) November 1, 2020

"Sponsored by Make Mount Greenwood Great Again, Back the Blue and Keep Illinois Open." https://t.co/TLgDFqq1ZZ — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) November 1, 2020

That's nothing. On Wednesday they're gonna ask the Supreme Court to throw out 70 million votes. https://t.co/bzAKXEv1LS — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) October 31, 2020

"Werewolves of London" may be a fun song, but it doesn't really make any sense. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) October 31, 2020

Hey #Chicago, I'm buying everyone Old Styles. Just tell 'em to put it on #StevesTab! https://t.co/qOpkwyt8Ov — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) October 31, 2020

