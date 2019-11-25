Chicago - Nov. 3, 2020
The [Monday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

The Data Shows Joe Biden Will Win And It Won't Be Particularly Close
Analysis by our very own Dr. Nick.

*

The Political Odds
Back just in time.

*

How The Fed Is Screwing Your Retirement By Taking Care Of The Rich
The Federal Reserve has bailed out the stock and bond markets and stabilized the economy with its rock-bottom rates - at the expense of Social Security and pension funds.

*

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #328: Matt Ugly
In four weeks the Bears will be the worst 5-7 team in the league. Plus: Tony La Russia. And: The Red Stars vs. The Men In Red.

*

The Banditos Spooktacular!
"From backwoods bluegrass, to slinky nods to Muscle Shoals soul and unexpected bits of doo-wop sweetness, the Banditos recall many, but sound like no one but themselves."

*

The Artificial Scarcity Of E-Books In Education
If technology enables us to share, reproduce and update educational materials so effectively that we can give them away for free, it's our moral duty to do so.

*

Nicklaus, Cutler, La Russa & Baffert Walk Into A Bar
And ruin it for everyone.

*

A Slow Look: Monet & Chicago
Especially resonant in this period when our own looking is confined and a particular window or walk may be what reassures us that the world is still there.

*

24 Hours With Showtime Women
It's me, sugar.

-

City is beginning to stage garbage trucks for closing down streets, blocking exits, etc. in anticipation of social unrest from r/chicago

-

-

Chicago Metallic 9" x 13" Slice Solutions Brownie Pan.

-

Octopuses Can Taste What Their Arms Touch, And Scientists Have Figured Out How.

*

How Jerry Falwell Jr. Kept His Grip on Liberty Amid Sexual 'Games,' Self-Dealing.

*

Ilhan Omar's Remarkable Life.

Posted on November 2, 2020
MUSIC - The Banditos Spooktacular.
TV - 24 Hours With Showtime Women.
POLITICS - Biden Is Winning, Comfortably.
SPORTS - Beachwood Sports Radio: Matt Ugly.

BOOKS - Ed's E-Books' Artificial Scarcity.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - A Slow Look: Monet & Chicago.

