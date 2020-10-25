Chicago - Oct. 26, 2020
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
The [Monday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court abetted Donald Trump's census fuckery . . .


I suppose writing about it is inevitable, so . . .

It's Like We Haven't Made Any Progress At All

"Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the most visible figure next to Gov. J.B. Pritzker in managing the coronavirus pandemic in Illinois, says it was Covid fatigue that prompted her to cry in front of cameras on Friday while sharing the latest statistics about cases and deaths during the governor's daily COVID-19 press briefing," Shia Kapos writes for her Politico Illinois Playbook.

"I can't break down why. I think it's probably just a culmination of the frustration of seeing that we are repeating history," Ezike, the head of the state's Department of Public Health, told Playbook on Sunday.

A new wave of the coronavirus has been sweeping across much of the Midwest in recent weeks, and all the harrowing stats we've become attuned listening for - positivity rates, hospitalizations and death - are stubbornly on the rise.

Despite "constant messaging," Ezike said she's anguished knowing families will come together on Thanksgiving with loved ones missing from the table. "There's some disappointment in myself that I have not been able to convey the message in the right way, in the right tone, the right style and to win over those that are not fully on board yet" with what's needed to be done to curb transmission of the virus.

There's also frustration at having to battle critics who have made regional mitigation efforts and mask-wearing political issues.

It's "confounding," Ezike said. "When we had the statewide order, people were complaining that it shouldn't be done as a state but [instead] region by region. Now we are doing region by region . . . So it shows that you're never going to please everyone."

There's a little bit more, click through.

It turns out the biggest mistake Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot have made is not being tough enough. And truthfully, I don't really blame them. The political headwinds starting from the White House on down have done nothing but gum up the works. Republicans wear the jacket - the jacket of death. Never forget.

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Workers Fired For Reporting COVID Safety Violations
What the fuck is wrong with people, seriously?

The Season In Verse | We Watched Them Rehearse

The Sox took great care.
The boys did as they oughta.
No one got the COVID
Except for Moncada.

Ha ha, I love Roger's end-of-season poems.

If you read through them - links to the previous years provided at the bottom of this new one - you totally get a read on the trajectory of this team.

Let The Children Starve
Like I said, what the fuck is wrong with people?

A Lab Of Her Own
"There's still sexism, which ranges from the criminal to the clueless. Like when someone comments to a woman scientist as she's going up to the podium to give a talk, that she looks attractive. That's the last thing you want to hear. You want to hear 'That's a great idea,' or 'Can we collaborate on the next stage of this experiment?'"

Fender Breaks Record
Now extends free offer.

Polyak Promoted
Way to go, Mike.

Newish on the Beachwood . . .

Remembering The Amazing James Randi
Truly a hero of mine.

Tupperware In Space
The problem is gravity.

How CPL Books Get From Here To There
The secret is the sorter.

Greedy Goldman Guilty
This is what's wrong with people.

More from the Beachwood Sports Desk . . .

100 People Who Would Be A Better Choice Than Tony La Russa To Manage The White Sox
Including the real Chairman.

Neither Hinch Nor LaRussa
Roger is right.

MLB's First Commissioner Was A Racist Enabled By White Sportswriters
'Baseball's color line existed as long as it did because the nation's white mainstream sportswriters remained silent about it, even as Black and progressive activists campaigned for integration.'

*

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #326: Fire Matt Nagy
If his title was offensive coordinator, that's exactly what everyone would be saying right now.

*

Hulu To Sinclair Sports: Drop Dead
Just the latest kick in the nuts for right-wing monsters.

*

The 2000 Sydney Paralympics Changed The Games
The day pass, a national education program and sport-specific training.

ChicagoReddit

Unemployed / broke folks in the city: how are you fighting off that sweet, sweet depression? from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

ChicagoTube

Kirk Fletcher: '60s Chicago Blues And Earl Hooker.

BeachBook

The Catholic Theocracy Is Strong In This One.

Unless I missed it, this piece didn't even mention Barr's role in the pardons of several Iran-Contra figures, who, notably, were in need of pardons.

Like Bill Barr, Even A Car Can't Kill This Beetle.

*

Originalism.

*

More Originalism.

*

Whale Shark With Over 50 Fish In Its Mouth Wins Underwater Photo Contest.

Does the shark have to wear a mask to the ceremony to collect his prize?

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

You know what's bullshit about this, though? It's only available in Miami-Dade, if I understand correctly. C'mon, the moon isn't over my hammy everywhere? This pandemic sucks.

I learned a few things about David Frum from this article that I never bothered to know. Eh.

*

Ald. Brendan Reilly, too, who wants to throw every shoplifter in the clink and keep them there.

*

I feel like they could've done more with the umbrella girl.

*

In large part because they're needed more than ever, what with people staying home so much and therefore breaking things at what looks like a record pace.

*

Thread.

The Beachwood Bojangles Line: Dance.



