The [Monday] Papers
Now that the U.S. Supreme Court abetted Donald Trump's census fuckery . . .
I suppose writing about it is inevitable, so . . .
It's Like We Haven't Made Any Progress At All
"Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the most visible figure next to Gov. J.B. Pritzker in managing the coronavirus pandemic in Illinois, says it was Covid fatigue that prompted her to cry in front of cameras on Friday while sharing the latest statistics about cases and deaths during the governor's daily COVID-19 press briefing," Shia Kapos writes for her Politico Illinois Playbook.
"I can't break down why. I think it's probably just a culmination of the frustration of seeing that we are repeating history," Ezike, the head of the state's Department of Public Health, told Playbook on Sunday.
There's a little bit more, click through.
It turns out the biggest mistake Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot have made is not being tough enough. And truthfully, I don't really blame them. The political headwinds starting from the White House on down have done nothing but gum up the works. Republicans wear the jacket - the jacket of death. Never forget.
New on the Beachwood today . . .
Workers Fired For Reporting COVID Safety Violations
The Season In Verse | We Watched Them Rehearse
The Sox took great care.
Ha ha, I love Roger's end-of-season poems.
If you read through them - links to the previous years provided at the bottom of this new one - you totally get a read on the trajectory of this team.
Let The Children Starve
A Lab Of Her Own
Fender Breaks Record
Polyak Promoted
Newish on the Beachwood . . .
Remembering The Amazing James Randi
Tupperware In Space
How CPL Books Get From Here To There
Greedy Goldman Guilty
More from the Beachwood Sports Desk . . .
100 People Who Would Be A Better Choice Than Tony La Russa To Manage The White Sox
*
Neither Hinch Nor LaRussa
MLB's First Commissioner Was A Racist Enabled By White Sportswriters
*
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #326: Fire Matt Nagy
*
Hulu To Sinclair Sports: Drop Dead
*
The 2000 Sydney Paralympics Changed The Games
ChicagoReddit
Unemployed / broke folks in the city: how are you fighting off that sweet, sweet depression? from r/chicago
ChicagoGram
ChicagoTube
Kirk Fletcher: '60s Chicago Blues And Earl Hooker.
BeachBook
The Catholic Theocracy Is Strong In This One.
Unless I missed it, this piece didn't even mention Barr's role in the pardons of several Iran-Contra figures, who, notably, were in need of pardons.
Like Bill Barr, Even A Car Can't Kill This Beetle.
Originalism.
*
More Originalism.
Whale Shark With Over 50 Fish In Its Mouth Wins Underwater Photo Contest.
Does the shark have to wear a mask to the ceremony to collect his prize?
TweetWood
You know what's bullshit about this, though? It's only available in Miami-Dade, if I understand correctly. C'mon, the moon isn't over my hammy everywhere? This pandemic sucks.
I learned a few things about David Frum from this article that I never bothered to know. Eh.
*
Ald. Brendan Reilly, too, who wants to throw every shoplifter in the clink and keep them there.
I feel like they could've done more with the umbrella girl.
*
In large part because they're needed more than ever, what with people staying home so much and therefore breaking things at what looks like a record pace.
*
Thread.
The Beachwood Bojangles Line: Dance.
Posted on October 26, 2020
