The [Monday] Papers

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court abetted Donald Trump's census fuckery . . .





I suppose writing about it is inevitable, so . . .

By the way, if you have tales of the census - as a worker, supervisor, respondent, anything - send them to me at srhodes@beachwoodreporter.com. Include terms of use - anonymous, background, etc. In this case, I will presume anonymity unless we agree to something else later. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) October 21, 2020

It's Like We Haven't Made Any Progress At All

In an emotional briefing, Illinois' top health official teared up while she delivered the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state and urged residents not to get complacent in fighting the virus. https://t.co/U7tCzwcCKt pic.twitter.com/fjtSPPFyxy — ABC News (@ABC) October 24, 2020

"Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the most visible figure next to Gov. J.B. Pritzker in managing the coronavirus pandemic in Illinois, says it was Covid fatigue that prompted her to cry in front of cameras on Friday while sharing the latest statistics about cases and deaths during the governor's daily COVID-19 press briefing," Shia Kapos writes for her Politico Illinois Playbook.

"I can't break down why. I think it's probably just a culmination of the frustration of seeing that we are repeating history," Ezike, the head of the state's Department of Public Health, told Playbook on Sunday. A new wave of the coronavirus has been sweeping across much of the Midwest in recent weeks, and all the harrowing stats we've become attuned listening for - positivity rates, hospitalizations and death - are stubbornly on the rise. Despite "constant messaging," Ezike said she's anguished knowing families will come together on Thanksgiving with loved ones missing from the table. "There's some disappointment in myself that I have not been able to convey the message in the right way, in the right tone, the right style and to win over those that are not fully on board yet" with what's needed to be done to curb transmission of the virus. There's also frustration at having to battle critics who have made regional mitigation efforts and mask-wearing political issues. It's "confounding," Ezike said. "When we had the statewide order, people were complaining that it shouldn't be done as a state but [instead] region by region. Now we are doing region by region . . . So it shows that you're never going to please everyone."

It turns out the biggest mistake Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot have made is not being tough enough. And truthfully, I don't really blame them. The political headwinds starting from the White House on down have done nothing but gum up the works. Republicans wear the jacket - the jacket of death. Never forget.

-

Workers Fired For Reporting COVID Safety Violations

What the fuck is wrong with people, seriously?

The Season In Verse | We Watched Them Rehearse



The Sox took great care.

The boys did as they oughta.

No one got the COVID

Except for Moncada.

Ha ha, I love Roger's end-of-season poems.

If you read through them - links to the previous years provided at the bottom of this new one - you totally get a read on the trajectory of this team.

Let The Children Starve

Like I said, what the fuck is wrong with people?

*

A Lab Of Her Own

"There's still sexism, which ranges from the criminal to the clueless. Like when someone comments to a woman scientist as she's going up to the podium to give a talk, that she looks attractive. That's the last thing you want to hear. You want to hear 'That's a great idea,' or 'Can we collaborate on the next stage of this experiment?'"

Fender Breaks Record

Now extends free offer.

Polyak Promoted

Way to go, Mike.

Remembering The Amazing James Randi

Truly a hero of mine.

Tupperware In Space

The problem is gravity.

How CPL Books Get From Here To There

The secret is the sorter.

Greedy Goldman Guilty

This is what's wrong with people.

100 People Who Would Be A Better Choice Than Tony La Russa To Manage The White Sox

Including the real Chairman.

Neither Hinch Nor LaRussa

Roger is right.

I wish people asking if Tony La Russa is too old to manage the White Sox would ask if he's too white. Did the summer just not happen? — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) October 20, 2020

MLB's First Commissioner Was A Racist Enabled By White Sportswriters

'Baseball's color line existed as long as it did because the nation's white mainstream sportswriters remained silent about it, even as Black and progressive activists campaigned for integration.'

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #326: Fire Matt Nagy

If his title was offensive coordinator, that's exactly what everyone would be saying right now.

Hulu To Sinclair Sports: Drop Dead

Just the latest kick in the nuts for right-wing monsters.

The 2000 Sydney Paralympics Changed The Games

The day pass, a national education program and sport-specific training.

Kirk Fletcher: '60s Chicago Blues And Earl Hooker.

-

The Catholic Theocracy Is Strong In This One.

Unless I missed it, this piece didn't even mention Barr's role in the pardons of several Iran-Contra figures, who, notably, were in need of pardons.

Like Bill Barr, Even A Car Can't Kill This Beetle.

*

Originalism.

More Originalism.

Whale Shark With Over 50 Fish In Its Mouth Wins Underwater Photo Contest.

Does the shark have to wear a mask to the ceremony to collect his prize?

Blue Moon, Blue Breakfast: Denny's Turns Iconic "Moons Over My Hammy" Breakfast Sandwich Blue for Halloween https://t.co/4NEMdZSpnc — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) October 26, 2020

You know what's bullshit about this, though? It's only available in Miami-Dade, if I understand correctly. C'mon, the moon isn't over my hammy everywhere? This pandemic sucks.

I learned a few things about David Frum from this article that I never bothered to know. Eh.

Ald. Brendan Reilly, too, who wants to throw every shoplifter in the clink and keep them there.

Lester Munson in for a grand. https://t.co/qAmfpIG0nz — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) October 26, 2020

I feel like they could've done more with the umbrella girl.

Morton Salt Pours Out Modern New Look On Packaging https://t.co/qR86rYbWkT — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) October 25, 2020

In large part because they're needed more than ever, what with people staying home so much and therefore breaking things at what looks like a record pace.

Finding appliance repair people has become a pandemic nightmare https://t.co/RVJ01wKTW5 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) October 25, 2020

Thread.

I went to a Chicago radio station early one morning in 1993 because there was a rumor Pete Townshend might show up to do an interview. I was hoping I could meet Pete. I shared an elevator with a man carrying a guitar so I introduced myself. It was Jerry Jeff Walker. — Jason Narducy (@SplitSingleband) October 24, 2020

