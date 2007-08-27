|
The [Monday] Papers
Wow, sorry for the week-long layoff in this space, we are trying to close out Chicago's Census Zone 5. We are oh so close. As we have been for a week.
I'm (ostensibly) off from the census Tuesday, so I'll try to fill up this column then. No promises, though. I might just sleep.
Now, the most I can muster right now . . .
This is only an issue because of Donald Trump's bullshit.
Posted on October 5, 2020
