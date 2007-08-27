Chicago - Oct. 5, 2020
The [Monday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

Wow, sorry for the week-long layoff in this space, we are trying to close out Chicago's Census Zone 5. We are oh so close. As we have been for a week.

I'm (ostensibly) off from the census Tuesday, so I'll try to fill up this column then. No promises, though. I might just sleep.

-

Now, the most I can muster right now . . .

*

*

This is only an issue because of Donald Trump's bullshit.

*

-

The Beachwood Bash & Pop Line: Kill it.



Permalink

Posted on October 5, 2020
MUSIC - The Chicago Immigrant Orchestra.
TV - The Comedic LA Dodgers.
POLITICS - Trump Complicit In Khashoggi Murder.
SPORTS - Beachwood Sports Radio: Rotten To The Core.

BOOKS - How America Criminalizes Immigrants.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Chicago Tour Guide's Final Confession.

