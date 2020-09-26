Chicago - Sep. 28, 2020
The [Monday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

Start thread here . . .

*

*

*

-

Programming Note
At some point, we will run out of addresses to count. #CensusLife

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

Chicago's Dreadful Cowboy
"This sonuvabitch, who is nothing but a grandstanding maniacal egotist and says he loves horses, absolutely cannot love horses, if he knows anything about horses," writes our very own Tom Chambers.

*

Europe's Better Way Of Picking Top Judges
"In some European countries, judicial appointments are designed to ensure the court's ideological balance, and the entire process, from nomination to confirmation, is generally not seen as partisan. By choice and by law, high court justices in those places work together to render consensus-based decisions."

*

The Astonishing World Of The Penis
"A wry look at what the astonishing world of animal penises can tell us about how we use our own."

*

Nihilism & Personal Identity
Aesthetics aside, who are you?

*

Beverly Hills Welcomes Visitors Back To Famed City Where There Is Always Something To Feel Good About
"Based on the concepts of Your Safety is Our Priority, Simple Pleasures Bring Joy, Take Some Time for Yourself, and Shopping Local Has Never Mattered More, the campaign encourages travelers to remember that, even in the midst of an unprecedented year, There Is Always Something To Feel Good About in Beverly Hills."

*

Welcome To The Ice Life
A Chicagoan's journey filled with plot twists, wrong turns, and pivots on the way to becoming an Olympian and World Champion.

*

From the Beachwood Sports Desk . . .

White Sox Playoffs Panic
"Obviously the White Sox need to turn the page. The last 10 games have been distressing," writes our very own Roger Wallenstein.

*

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #323: Slumpsville
All our teams are winning and nobody's happy. Including: The Return Of Rickey Rentamanager; Same Old New Cubs; Gale's Song; Bears Extend Part-Time Player Instead Of All-Pro; Mitch Cutler & The Kings Of The Tomato Cans; The Bulls Are All Growns Up; Killer College Football; Red Stars Align; and The Dynamo Stinks.

*

The Big Ten's Blood Money
"There is no appropriate compensation paid for the risks assumed by the student-athletes."

-

ChicagoReddit

Discovered this bird's hangout along the Riverwalk under the Clark Street bridge. from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Chicago's Historic Raber House In Ruins.

-

BeachBook

Robert F. Kenney's Covert Anti-Vax Group.

*

Racism Is Baked Into Philosophy.

*

The Biggest Wave Surfed This Year.

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

*

*

Or every QB they've ever had.

-

The Beachwood Tipped Pass Line: Pass it on.



Permalink

Posted on September 28, 2020
MUSIC - Muddy Waters Museum Has Mojo.
TV - WGN Now Trump TV.
POLITICS - Europe's Better Way Of Picking Judges.
SPORTS - White Sox Playoff Panic.

BOOKS - The Astonishing World Of The Penis.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Beverly Hills Wants You.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






