The [Monday] Papers

Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
How the media is blowing the Trump tax story: If you only report that he only paid $750 a year in taxes, a certain number of people will commend him for being smart. Who doesn't try to pay as little as possible? That's not the story. The story is how he arrived at that number ...
It's weird to support a SCOTUS nominee, whatever your politics are, based on how u think they will vote. It's a court, not a legislative body. It's not the Supreme Congress. I'd rather have judges who haven't shown any trace of ideology in their rulings but exceptional reasoning.
Programming Note
At some point, we will run out of addresses to count. #CensusLife
-
New on the Beachwood . . .
Chicago's Dreadful Cowboy
"This sonuvabitch, who is nothing but a grandstanding maniacal egotist and says he loves horses, absolutely cannot love horses, if he knows anything about horses," writes our very own Tom Chambers.
Beverly Hills Welcomes Visitors Back To Famed City Where There Is Always Something To Feel Good About
"Based on the concepts of Your Safety is Our Priority, Simple Pleasures Bring Joy, Take Some Time for Yourself, and Shopping Local Has Never Mattered More, the campaign encourages travelers to remember that, even in the midst of an unprecedented year, There Is Always Something To Feel Good About in Beverly Hills."
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #323: Slumpsville All our teams are winning and nobody's happy. Including: The Return Of Rickey Rentamanager; Same Old New Cubs; Gale's Song; Bears Extend Part-Time Player Instead Of All-Pro; Mitch Cutler & The Kings Of The Tomato Cans; The Bulls Are All Growns Up; Killer College Football; Red Stars Align; and The Dynamo Stinks.
NEWS: CDC Dir. Redfield is increasingly concerned about the expanding influence of Dr. Scott Atlas, telling a colleague in an overheard call that "everything he says is false" & suggesting Atlas is arming Pres. Trump with misleading pandemic information. https://t.co/F4dSrBmXaz
Three former administration officials tell us President Trump "pressured" government officials to direct wall contracts to Fisher Sand and Gravel. The company has been awarded almost $2 billion in contracts, despite questions about the quality of its work. https://t.co/EOvKj97JeVpic.twitter.com/dqL1TeZ64p