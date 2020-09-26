Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Monday] Papers

Start thread here . . .

How the media is blowing the Trump tax story: If you only report that he only paid $750 a year in taxes, a certain number of people will commend him for being smart. Who doesn't try to pay as little as possible? That's not the story. The story is how he arrived at that number ... — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 28, 2020

The IRS began its supposed audit of Donald Trump's taxes so long ago that Confederate statues still dotted the country. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 28, 2020

Donald Trump has supposedly been under audit by the IRS since Pat Quinn was governor. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 28, 2020

It's weird to support a SCOTUS nominee, whatever your politics are, based on how u think they will vote. It's a court, not a legislative body. It's not the Supreme Congress. I'd rather have judges who haven't shown any trace of ideology in their rulings but exceptional reasoning. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 28, 2020

Programming Note

At some point, we will run out of addresses to count. #CensusLife

New on the Beachwood . . .

Chicago's Dreadful Cowboy

"This sonuvabitch, who is nothing but a grandstanding maniacal egotist and says he loves horses, absolutely cannot love horses, if he knows anything about horses," writes our very own Tom Chambers.

Europe's Better Way Of Picking Top Judges

"In some European countries, judicial appointments are designed to ensure the court's ideological balance, and the entire process, from nomination to confirmation, is generally not seen as partisan. By choice and by law, high court justices in those places work together to render consensus-based decisions."

The Astonishing World Of The Penis

"A wry look at what the astonishing world of animal penises can tell us about how we use our own."

Nihilism & Personal Identity

Aesthetics aside, who are you?

Beverly Hills Welcomes Visitors Back To Famed City Where There Is Always Something To Feel Good About

"Based on the concepts of Your Safety is Our Priority, Simple Pleasures Bring Joy, Take Some Time for Yourself, and Shopping Local Has Never Mattered More, the campaign encourages travelers to remember that, even in the midst of an unprecedented year, There Is Always Something To Feel Good About in Beverly Hills."

Welcome To The Ice Life

A Chicagoan's journey filled with plot twists, wrong turns, and pivots on the way to becoming an Olympian and World Champion.

From the Beachwood Sports Desk . . .

White Sox Playoffs Panic

"Obviously the White Sox need to turn the page. The last 10 games have been distressing," writes our very own Roger Wallenstein.

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #323: Slumpsville

All our teams are winning and nobody's happy. Including: The Return Of Rickey Rentamanager; Same Old New Cubs; Gale's Song; Bears Extend Part-Time Player Instead Of All-Pro; Mitch Cutler & The Kings Of The Tomato Cans; The Bulls Are All Growns Up; Killer College Football; Red Stars Align; and The Dynamo Stinks.

The Big Ten's Blood Money

"There is no appropriate compensation paid for the risks assumed by the student-athletes."

ChicagoReddit

ChicagoGram

ChicagoTube

Chicago's Historic Raber House In Ruins.

BeachBook

Robert F. Kenney's Covert Anti-Vax Group.

Racism Is Baked Into Philosophy.

The Biggest Wave Surfed This Year.

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

Many say many people found it hard to understand the complicated scenario of a president firing the FBI director because he was investigating the president. https://t.co/myvZqdVPTT — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 28, 2020

NEWS: CDC Dir. Redfield is increasingly concerned about the expanding influence of Dr. Scott Atlas, telling a colleague in an overheard call that "everything he says is false" & suggesting Atlas is arming Pres. Trump with misleading pandemic information. https://t.co/F4dSrBmXaz — Monica Alba (@albamonica) September 28, 2020

Three former administration officials tell us President Trump "pressured" government officials to direct wall contracts to Fisher Sand and Gravel. The company has been awarded almost $2 billion in contracts, despite questions about the quality of its work. https://t.co/EOvKj97JeV pic.twitter.com/dqL1TeZ64p — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 27, 2020

The Time Has Come to End the PACER Paywall https://t.co/kw4rhadRRC via @eff — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 28, 2020

The #Bears should put cardboard cutouts of every QB they could have had instead of Trubisky in the Soldier Field stands. https://t.co/VX1LIQfKKI — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 27, 2020

Or every QB they've ever had.

