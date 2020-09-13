Chicago - Sep. 14, 2020
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
The [Monday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

*

If Trump really did not want to cause a panic, what's his excuse now for downplaying the virus? C'mon.

*

Trump goes from state to state telling people lies about the places where they live - and they believe it. (Last week he told folks in Michigan that he had brought them "so many car plants." How many, in reality: 0.)

*

They knew. I said it at the time, when so many thought Fauci was a hero, that he was an enabler. And I dubbed Deborah Birx "Baghdad Birx." Pay closer attention, people.

*

+

USPS, the Census Bureau, the CDC . . .

*

Also: the coverage of Tom Seaver's death focused on Lewy body dementia, but much of it ignored the fact that it was COVID-19 that did him in.

*

Right before our eyes.

+

+

The president of the United States is telling his supporters to vote twice. Don't underestimate what we are up against. This is the moment.

*

You don't have to be a socialist to understand how Americans are as indoctrinated as anyone else - if not more, because elsewhere people tend to know they're being lied to because the propaganda is so obvious. Here, it's not only textbooks but advertising, Hollywood and your local newspaper and TV stations.

*

*

Screen Shot 2020-09-14 at 10.22.07 AM.png

Hmm, I wonder . . .

Screen Shot 2020-09-14 at 10.14.47 AM.png

*

+

*

Previously:

Local news organizations should be embarrassed to be so wrong about perhaps the most salient fact of Chicago census operations, but I learned a long time ago they are incapable of embarrassment.

*

-

New on the Beachwood since my last column . . .

Busted: OIG Slams COPA's BS On CPD
Agency improperly disposing of police misconduct allegations.

Just stop to let it sink in that police misconduct is such a systemic issue we need multiple layers of oversight to address it - and even that doesn't work.

*

Why Mocking The Marines At Belleau Wood Is A Blood Libel
"They likely saved France that month in 1918," our very own David Rutter writes. "They might have saved Western civilization, at least until they had to do it all again with Adolf Hitler. All they had to do was what we always ask of them. Be our heroes, and die."

The news cycle - i.e., life - has moved on, but take a minute to read this angry, exasperated tribute/scolding to understand why Donald Trump's failure to attend this ceremony was particularly egregious.

*

Preserved!
Illinois' best historic preservation projects of the year.

Click through - and click through again! - to see some really cool projects that show us how it can be done.

3_Aurora_Arts_Center_at_Night_-_credit_Mark_Ballogg.jpg

*

Searching For The World's Largest Owl
"They turn out to be just as otherworldly as the harsh landscape itself - 'defiant, floppy goblin(s),' and 'like one of Jim Henson's darker creations.'"

2.-FishOwl_moss_Slaght-scaled-e1598990858987.jpg

*

🚨 Michael McDonald Alert System
Will headline security, strategy and technology events.

*

Shtupping America
Some people, like genital warts, just never go away.

P.S.: We can now add this guy to the list.

*

Critics Hated Comic-Con@Home. Fans Loved It.
'The sense of community mattered more than the relative absence of Hollywood buzz and hype.'

Screen Shot 2020-09-14 at 11.19.59 AM.png

*

Recall! Cher-Make Sausage
429 pounds, some of it shipped to Illinois.

-

From the Beachwood Sports Desk . . .

SportsMonday: Bears Outluck Lions
Jim "Coach" Coffman stands by his 6-10 prediction - unless they go 4-12.

*

Home Field Hankering
"Surely the chance to witness a big league ballgame in person doesn't even make the Top 100 of issues that need solving. But that's just it. What we have always taken for granted has been robbed from us," our very own Roger Wallenstein writes.

*

Dak Prescott Is The Hero Skip Bayless Will Never Be
John Edward "Skip" Bayless II owns decades of insufferable arrogance as a sports opinionator; seldom has he seemed so clearly trapped in the wrong century, our very own David Rutter writes.

*

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #321: The Bears Will Not Win 8½ Games This Year
Beachwood taking the under. Plus: NFL Lifts Lid With Mitch Bowl; George And Virginia Really On It This Year; The White Sox' Superlicious Schedule; Cubs Cling To Lead Over COVIDY Cards; Sky Falling, Crying; Fire Down Below; Red Stars Restart; Breaking Baffert, and more!

*

The Robust Undercurrent Of The Sports Flooring Market
Rising investments in athletic and fitness facilities.

-

ChicagoReddit

Smoke from fires out west causing hazy skies in Chicago from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Tuner Evolution Chicago 2020.

Held Saturday outside the Schaumburg Convention Center, which isn't in Chicago but 🤷‍♂️.

-

BeachBook

The Layered Deceptions Of Jessica Krug, The Black Studies Professor Who Hid That She Was White.

*

Shere Hite, Who Challenged Myths Of Female Sexuality, Dies At 77.

*

One Sperm Donor. 36 Children. A Mess Of Lawsuits.

*

In The Woodpecker Kingdom, War Is A Spectator Sport.

*

Wesley Willis In Madison.

*

The Real Deep State.

-

The Beachwood Tipping Point Line: Tip it over and point.



Permalink

Posted on September 14, 2020
MUSIC - 🚨 Michael McDonald Alert.
TV - Comic-Con 2020: Fans vs. Critics.
POLITICS - OIG Blasts COPA's BS Over CPD.
SPORTS - Bears Outluck Lions.

BOOKS - Searching For The World's Largest Owl.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Recall! Cher-Make Sausage.

