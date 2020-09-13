Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Monday] Papers

Today was actually a really bad day for the #Bears. Why? Because the worst thing for them is to be stuck in QB never-never land. Trubisky needs to either suck or be great, but not both. That way lies Ryan Pace's madness. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 13, 2020

*

If Trump really did not want to cause a panic, what's his excuse now for downplaying the virus? C'mon.

The idea that he was sincere about not wanting to cause panic is perhaps the wrong frame for this discussion. https://t.co/mpvPOwRQug — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 13, 2020

*

Trump goes from state to state telling people lies about the places where they live - and they believe it. (Last week he told folks in Michigan that he had brought them "so many car plants." How many, in reality: 0.)

"Your state is shutdown," Trump says of Nevada.



"Except for riots."



"If you want to go to church, you can't do it."



The state is not shut down.



Casinos are open. Businesses are open.



"Open your schools."



They are. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) September 13, 2020

*

They knew. I said it at the time, when so many thought Fauci was a hero, that he was an enabler. And I dubbed Deborah Birx "Baghdad Birx." Pay closer attention, people.

March 4, 2020, history captured; looks of shame on faces of US Health officials as they agreed to the lie. They knew #covid was #airborne but said don't wear a mask. Beloved parents died in nursing homes w no ventilation. @ShellyMBoulder @CorsIAQ @CDCgov @NIH @realDrBirx @CNN pic.twitter.com/b8nI49XWhU — Dana Parish (@danaparish) September 12, 2020

*

NEW overnight: Emails from political appointees to CDC director Redfield demanded to review science reports on coronavirus so they didn't undermine Trump's optimistic claims https://t.co/mXPVSEoemb via @politico — Trip Gabriel (@tripgabriel) September 12, 2020

+

Trump has installed political officers at US agencies in the grand tradition of authoritarians. It's very Soviet. https://t.co/r8eiwfcVkL — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 12, 2020

USPS, the Census Bureau, the CDC . . .

*

Also: the coverage of Tom Seaver's death focused on Lewy body dementia, but much of it ignored the fact that it was COVID-19 that did him in.

This tweet doesn't mention it, but the cause of death was COVID-19. https://t.co/d0qjDxeLRz — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 14, 2020

*

Right before our eyes.

BREAKING: Temporary restraining order granted. The @USPS must stop sending misinformation to Colorado voters. — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) September 13, 2020

+

Trump says in Nevada "you don't have to have an authorized signature" on your mail ballot. Here's the Nevada secretary of state's "fact vs. myths" document, which says that ballots are rejected if the signatures on them do not match the signature on file: https://t.co/Jd6TKKviJL — Megan Messerly (@meganmesserly) September 13, 2020

+

North Carolina Attorney General: https://t.co/Z42dGjexY6 — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) September 12, 2020

The president of the United States is telling his supporters to vote twice. Don't underestimate what we are up against. This is the moment.

*

You don't have to be a socialist to understand how Americans are as indoctrinated as anyone else - if not more, because elsewhere people tend to know they're being lied to because the propaganda is so obvious. Here, it's not only textbooks but advertising, Hollywood and your local newspaper and TV stations.

"Americans are, of course, the most thoroughly and passively indoctrinated people on earth. They know next to nothing as a rule about their own history, or the histories of other nations ... "https://t.co/s5k6qc8ACP — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 13, 2020

*

The Trump campaign's ads and online videos are just so dishonest, way worse than your standard political spin.



My own video this week looks at how they've used deceptively clipped quotes and deceptively edited or labeled images to attack Biden: https://t.co/Nh4VPhEGSb pic.twitter.com/eKTdEMHB8Q — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 12, 2020

*

Hmm, I wonder . . .

*

I'm not sure its been fully reported - at least widely and in more than a sentence - that while the Census goes to Sept 30, court cases notwithstanding, it ends the 18th in #Chicago. That's Friday. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 12, 2020

+

As I was saying, this article misses the fact that in #Chicago the operation is scheduled to end Sept. 18, not Sept. 30. https://t.co/vBmOg51gKQ — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 12, 2020

*

Previously:

13 days left for the census in #Chicago, not 27. https://t.co/dlayOLhSkg — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 5, 2020

Local news organizations should be embarrassed to be so wrong about perhaps the most salient fact of Chicago census operations, but I learned a long time ago they are incapable of embarrassment.

*

Remake of "Point Break."



Keanu: "I. Am A. Census. Field. Supervisor!"



Bodhi: "I know. Wild, isn't it?" — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 12, 2020

-

New on the Beachwood since my last column . . .

Busted: OIG Slams COPA's BS On CPD

Agency improperly disposing of police misconduct allegations.

Just stop to let it sink in that police misconduct is such a systemic issue we need multiple layers of oversight to address it - and even that doesn't work.

*

Why Mocking The Marines At Belleau Wood Is A Blood Libel

"They likely saved France that month in 1918," our very own David Rutter writes. "They might have saved Western civilization, at least until they had to do it all again with Adolf Hitler. All they had to do was what we always ask of them. Be our heroes, and die."

The news cycle - i.e., life - has moved on, but take a minute to read this angry, exasperated tribute/scolding to understand why Donald Trump's failure to attend this ceremony was particularly egregious.

*

Preserved!

Illinois' best historic preservation projects of the year.

Click through - and click through again! - to see some really cool projects that show us how it can be done.

*

Searching For The World's Largest Owl

"They turn out to be just as otherworldly as the harsh landscape itself - 'defiant, floppy goblin(s),' and 'like one of Jim Henson's darker creations.'"

*

🚨 Michael McDonald Alert System

Will headline security, strategy and technology events.

*

Shtupping America

Some people, like genital warts, just never go away.

P.S.: We can now add this guy to the list.

*

Critics Hated Comic-Con@Home. Fans Loved It.

'The sense of community mattered more than the relative absence of Hollywood buzz and hype.'

*

Recall! Cher-Make Sausage

429 pounds, some of it shipped to Illinois.

-

From the Beachwood Sports Desk . . .

SportsMonday: Bears Outluck Lions

Jim "Coach" Coffman stands by his 6-10 prediction - unless they go 4-12.

*

Home Field Hankering

"Surely the chance to witness a big league ballgame in person doesn't even make the Top 100 of issues that need solving. But that's just it. What we have always taken for granted has been robbed from us," our very own Roger Wallenstein writes.

*

Dak Prescott Is The Hero Skip Bayless Will Never Be

John Edward "Skip" Bayless II owns decades of insufferable arrogance as a sports opinionator; seldom has he seemed so clearly trapped in the wrong century, our very own David Rutter writes.

*

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #321: The Bears Will Not Win 8½ Games This Year

Beachwood taking the under. Plus: NFL Lifts Lid With Mitch Bowl; George And Virginia Really On It This Year; The White Sox' Superlicious Schedule; Cubs Cling To Lead Over COVIDY Cards; Sky Falling, Crying; Fire Down Below; Red Stars Restart; Breaking Baffert, and more!

*

The Robust Undercurrent Of The Sports Flooring Market

Rising investments in athletic and fitness facilities.

-

Tuner Evolution Chicago 2020.

Held Saturday outside the Schaumburg Convention Center, which isn't in Chicago but 🤷‍♂️.

-

BeachBook

The Layered Deceptions Of Jessica Krug, The Black Studies Professor Who Hid That She Was White.

*

Shere Hite, Who Challenged Myths Of Female Sexuality, Dies At 77.

*

One Sperm Donor. 36 Children. A Mess Of Lawsuits.

*

In The Woodpecker Kingdom, War Is A Spectator Sport.

*

Wesley Willis In Madison.

*

The Real Deep State.

-

