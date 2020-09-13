|
The [Monday] Papers
*
If Trump really did not want to cause a panic, what's his excuse now for downplaying the virus? C'mon.
*
Trump goes from state to state telling people lies about the places where they live - and they believe it. (Last week he told folks in Michigan that he had brought them "so many car plants." How many, in reality: 0.)
*
They knew. I said it at the time, when so many thought Fauci was a hero, that he was an enabler. And I dubbed Deborah Birx "Baghdad Birx." Pay closer attention, people.
*
+
USPS, the Census Bureau, the CDC . . .
*
Also: the coverage of Tom Seaver's death focused on Lewy body dementia, but much of it ignored the fact that it was COVID-19 that did him in.
*
Right before our eyes.
+
+
The president of the United States is telling his supporters to vote twice. Don't underestimate what we are up against. This is the moment.
*
You don't have to be a socialist to understand how Americans are as indoctrinated as anyone else - if not more, because elsewhere people tend to know they're being lied to because the propaganda is so obvious. Here, it's not only textbooks but advertising, Hollywood and your local newspaper and TV stations.
*
*
Hmm, I wonder . . .
*
+
*
Previously:
Local news organizations should be embarrassed to be so wrong about perhaps the most salient fact of Chicago census operations, but I learned a long time ago they are incapable of embarrassment.
*
-
New on the Beachwood since my last column . . .
Busted: OIG Slams COPA's BS On CPD
Just stop to let it sink in that police misconduct is such a systemic issue we need multiple layers of oversight to address it - and even that doesn't work.
*
Why Mocking The Marines At Belleau Wood Is A Blood Libel
The news cycle - i.e., life - has moved on, but take a minute to read this angry, exasperated tribute/scolding to understand why Donald Trump's failure to attend this ceremony was particularly egregious.
*
Preserved!
Click through - and click through again! - to see some really cool projects that show us how it can be done.
*
Searching For The World's Largest Owl
*
🚨 Michael McDonald Alert System
*
Shtupping America
P.S.: We can now add this guy to the list.
*
Critics Hated Comic-Con@Home. Fans Loved It.
*
Recall! Cher-Make Sausage
-
From the Beachwood Sports Desk . . .
SportsMonday: Bears Outluck Lions
*
Home Field Hankering
*
Dak Prescott Is The Hero Skip Bayless Will Never Be
*
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #321: The Bears Will Not Win 8½ Games This Year
*
The Robust Undercurrent Of The Sports Flooring Market
-
ChicagoReddit
Smoke from fires out west causing hazy skies in Chicago from r/chicago
-
ChicagoGram
-
ChicagoTube
Tuner Evolution Chicago 2020.
Held Saturday outside the Schaumburg Convention Center, which isn't in Chicago but 🤷♂️.
-
BeachBook
The Layered Deceptions Of Jessica Krug, The Black Studies Professor Who Hid That She Was White.
*
Shere Hite, Who Challenged Myths Of Female Sexuality, Dies At 77.
*
One Sperm Donor. 36 Children. A Mess Of Lawsuits.
*
In The Woodpecker Kingdom, War Is A Spectator Sport.
*
Wesley Willis In Madison.
*
The Real Deep State.
-
The Beachwood Tipping Point Line: Tip it over and point.
Posted on September 14, 2020
