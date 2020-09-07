The [Monday] Papers

Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
We are now living in a country where we have to give instructions on how to make sure your vote counts and the possibility that the incumbent does not leave office after losing re-election and the media treats each as if they are just another story.
If you're like me, I get sick and tired of arguing with sheeple who automatically subscribe to any fake news story from anonymous sources without researching anything on their own. It is an exercise in futility.
Programming Note
I honestly thought Labor Day was last weekend until about midweek when people started talking about it as if it hadn't happened yet.
-
New on the Beachwood today . . .
Are CEOs Worth $20 Million?
"I don't mean are they worth $20 million in any moral sense. I am asking a simple economics question; does the typical CEO of a major company add $20 million of value to the company that employs them or could they hire someone at, say one-tenth of this price ($2 million a year) who would do just as much for the company's bottom line?"
*
TrackNotes: Authentically Depraved
"Aided and abetted by NBC Sports, Churchill Downs shape-shifted its 146th Kentucky Derby in the service of turning its back on the modern world," our man on the rail Tom Chambers writes.
*
A Craftsman Remembers Tom Seaver
The Tom Seaver folks knew in Napa had traded in his spikes and glove for a shovel and pruning shears. His passion switched from striking out big league hitters to growing cabernet grapes on 3½ acres of Diamond Mountain outside of Calistoga, our very own Roger Wallenstein writes.
