The [Monday] Papers

We are now living in a country where we have to give instructions on how to make sure your vote counts and the possibility that the incumbent does not leave office after losing re-election and the media treats each as if they are just another story. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 7, 2020

At the beginning of Trump's presidency, American white supremacists carried German flags.



At the end of Trump's first term, German white supremacists are carrying American flags...https://t.co/WumhsnhkgO pic.twitter.com/FLhq3TIFB2 — Michel Paradis (@MDParadis) September 7, 2020

Holy shit ⁦@BrianKempGA⁩ stole the damn election.



Of the more than 300,000 names that were purged from the rolls, the study discovered that 198,351 Georgia voters were wrongly purged, a 63.3% error rate. https://t.co/T5AFcx9iXB — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) September 6, 2020

If you're like me, I get sick and tired of arguing with sheeple who automatically subscribe to any fake news story from anonymous sources without researching anything on their own. It is an exercise in futility. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) September 6, 2020

Programming Note

I honestly thought Labor Day was last weekend until about midweek when people started talking about it as if it hadn't happened yet.

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Are CEOs Worth $20 Million?

"I don't mean are they worth $20 million in any moral sense. I am asking a simple economics question; does the typical CEO of a major company add $20 million of value to the company that employs them or could they hire someone at, say one-tenth of this price ($2 million a year) who would do just as much for the company's bottom line?"

TrackNotes: Authentically Depraved

"Aided and abetted by NBC Sports, Churchill Downs shape-shifted its 146th Kentucky Derby in the service of turning its back on the modern world," our man on the rail Tom Chambers writes.

A Craftsman Remembers Tom Seaver

The Tom Seaver folks knew in Napa had traded in his spikes and glove for a shovel and pruning shears. His passion switched from striking out big league hitters to growing cabernet grapes on 3½ acres of Diamond Mountain outside of Calistoga, our very own Roger Wallenstein writes.

ChicagoReddit

ChicagoGram

ChicagoTube

Chicago Tornado Siren But . . .

-

TweetWood

Stop hurting America, AP.

Trump: 2+2=5

Biden: 2+2=4

AP: Candidates disagree on basic math. — Jim Gon (@DrJamesJTeeth) September 6, 2020

AP, appearing in the Springfield State Journal-Register and who knows how many other papers across the country. Not uncommon. See, Twitter actually *is* real life. The nation's newspapers are not. pic.twitter.com/ZOZmkoyMAp — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 6, 2020

.@670TheScore wonders: Will #Bears Actually Commit To Running Game?



Next: Will The Sun-Times Actually Commit To Print? — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 6, 2020

The Beachwood Establish The Run Line: Establishit.

