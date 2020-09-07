Chicago - Sep. 7, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Weather Derby
Tribune: 51/37
Sun-Times: Ferro/McKinney
Weather Channel: 44/41
Ntl Weather Service: 54/43
BWM*: 82/12
Beachwood Bookmarks
K-Tel Classics
WKRP in Cincinnati
So You've Decided To Be Evil
St. Paul Saints
Nye's Polonaise Room
The Arcata Eye
Roadside USA
This Day In . . .
Onion History
Weird Al History
Baseball History
Beachwood History
History History
Spy Magazine History
#OnThisDate History
Chicago
Indicted!
Under Suspicion
Find Your Towed Car
Cable TV Complaints
Freedom of Information
The Expired Meter
The Mob & Friends
Stolen Bike Registry
O'Hare Music Tracker
Rats
Report Corruption (city)
Report Corruption (state)
Beyond
Scoundrels, State
Scoundrels, Federal
The Odds
Random Flight Tracker
Casting Calls
Cosmic Log
Buy Stamps
Beachwood Blogroll
A Handy List
Beachwood Ethics Statement
How We Roll
Today's Horoscope
Liberties will be taken.
Do We Sudoku?
No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.
Losing Lottery Numbers
8, 25, 39
Daily Affirmation
I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)
Ellie
Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.
Now Playing
Psychodrama/Marshall Law
Letters to the Editors
FAQ
About
Tip Line
"The Papers" archive
RSS
Beachwood Link Buttons
Media Kit/Advertising
 

The [Monday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

*

*

*

-

Programming Note
I honestly thought Labor Day was last weekend until about midweek when people started talking about it as if it hadn't happened yet.

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Are CEOs Worth $20 Million?
"I don't mean are they worth $20 million in any moral sense. I am asking a simple economics question; does the typical CEO of a major company add $20 million of value to the company that employs them or could they hire someone at, say one-tenth of this price ($2 million a year) who would do just as much for the company's bottom line?"

*

TrackNotes: Authentically Depraved
"Aided and abetted by NBC Sports, Churchill Downs shape-shifted its 146th Kentucky Derby in the service of turning its back on the modern world," our man on the rail Tom Chambers writes.

*

A Craftsman Remembers Tom Seaver
The Tom Seaver folks knew in Napa had traded in his spikes and glove for a shovel and pruning shears. His passion switched from striking out big league hitters to growing cabernet grapes on 3½ acres of Diamond Mountain outside of Calistoga, our very own Roger Wallenstein writes.

-

ChicagoReddit

I, too, will smile when Trump is out of office and I take a 5 lb victory dump. Seen outside of the church on Wilson and Hermitage. from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Chicago Tornado Siren But . . .

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

Stop hurting America, AP.

+

*

*

-

The Beachwood Establish The Run Line: Establishit.



Permalink

Posted on September 7, 2020
MUSIC - Farm Aid 2020.
TV - Straight To Vape.
POLITICS - Are CEOs Worth $20 Million?
SPORTS - A Craftsman Remembers Tom Seaver.

BOOKS - The Tragedy Of Heterosexuality.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Area Companies Win Safety Awards.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company