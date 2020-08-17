Chicago - Aug. 17, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Weather Derby
Tribune: 51/37
Sun-Times: Ferro/McKinney
Weather Channel: 44/41
Ntl Weather Service: 54/43
BWM*: 82/12
Beachwood Bookmarks
K-Tel Classics
WKRP in Cincinnati
So You've Decided To Be Evil
St. Paul Saints
Nye's Polonaise Room
The Arcata Eye
Roadside USA
This Day In . . .
Onion History
Weird Al History
Baseball History
Beachwood History
History History
Spy Magazine History
#OnThisDate History
Chicago
Indicted!
Under Suspicion
Find Your Towed Car
Cable TV Complaints
Freedom of Information
The Expired Meter
The Mob & Friends
Stolen Bike Registry
O'Hare Music Tracker
Rats
Report Corruption (city)
Report Corruption (state)
Beyond
Scoundrels, State
Scoundrels, Federal
The Odds
Random Flight Tracker
Casting Calls
Cosmic Log
Buy Stamps
Beachwood Blogroll
A Handy List
Beachwood Ethics Statement
How We Roll
Today's Horoscope
Liberties will be taken.
Do We Sudoku?
No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.
Losing Lottery Numbers
8, 25, 39
Daily Affirmation
I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)
Ellie
Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.
Now Playing
Psychodrama/Marshall Law
Letters to the Editors
FAQ
About
Tip Line
"The Papers" archive
RSS
Beachwood Link Buttons
Media Kit/Advertising
 

The [Monday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

I'll tell you this, too: The polls are actually distressingly too close, even with Joe Biden's relatively large leads in swing states. It's alarming, and I don't see the situation likely to change.

-

Programming Note
Today was supposed to be a day off from the census for me, but then the bosses had to schedule not one but two conference calls. And then I will have a ton of information to relay to my team, and then . . . well, let's just say a proper column isn't likely to happen (again). And for completists, there was no column on Friday because . . . well, same reason, basically. Just think, I'm missing the big Jussie Smollett news! (Actually, Kim Foxx's office royally screwed that case up, which I can say confidently without even having read the Webb report yet. But like Hillary's e-mails, which were a real issue, it's not nearly as significant as the Kassian cultists make it out to be. That office deserves to be knocked, and I've always thought - and written - that Kim Foxx might not be quite up to the job, but it's like Chicago's Benghazi. If that's all you got, well . . . maybe turn your gaze to your own "side" for perspective.)

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

Good In The Clubhouse
Our very own Roger Wallenstein will take a team full of bad attitudes any day if they perform.

*

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #317: Sick Sad World
Another solo effort by me with Jim "Coach" Coffman at an undisclosed location, possibly working on a COVID-19 cure.

Killing in the name of. Plus: Blackhawks' House Money Running Out; The Infectious Cardinals Way; More Cubs Truths Emerge; The Return Of Ricky Rentamanager; Kollege Football Kills; Bye, Bye Boylen; More Bears Truths!; Sky & Fire; and The Weight Of Gold.

-

ChicagoReddit

All interested in renting electric scooters heads up from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

The History Of Negro Leagues Baseball On The South Side Of Chicago

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

*

*

*

I stopped paying attention to Robert F. Kennedy several years ago.

*

-

The Beachwood Tip Line: Ride, Postman, ride.



Permalink

Posted on August 17, 2020
MUSIC - Guitar Villain?
TV - Virtually Funny Family Guy.
POLITICS - Public Health Officials Under Attack.
SPORTS - Good In The Clubhouse.

BOOKS - The Pandemic May Be The Least Of It.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - The Futile Quest For Brain Sex Diffs.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company