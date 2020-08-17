The [Monday] Papers

Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
I'll tell you this, too: The polls are actually distressingly too close, even with Joe Biden's relatively large leads in swing states. It's alarming, and I don't see the situation likely to change.
Yet he still has the support of about 40% of Americans, which is the real problem that has kept the Senate under his control and will tear the country apart in November. Trump is the tip of the iceberg. https://t.co/eV2bl0nyKI
Programming Note
Today was supposed to be a day off from the census for me, but then the bosses had to schedule not one but two conference calls. And then I will have a ton of information to relay to my team, and then . . . well, let's just say a proper column isn't likely to happen (again). And for completists, there was no column on Friday because . . . well, same reason, basically. Just think, I'm missing the big Jussie Smollett news! (Actually, Kim Foxx's office royally screwed that case up, which I can say confidently without even having read the Webb report yet. But like Hillary's e-mails, which were a real issue, it's not nearly as significant as the Kassian cultists make it out to be. That office deserves to be knocked, and I've always thought - and written - that Kim Foxx might not be quite up to the job, but it's like Chicago's Benghazi. If that's all you got, well . . . maybe turn your gaze to your own "side" for perspective.)
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #317: Sick Sad World
Another solo effort by me with Jim "Coach" Coffman at an undisclosed location, possibly working on a COVID-19 cure.
Killing in the name of. Plus: Blackhawks' House Money Running Out; The Infectious Cardinals Way; More Cubs Truths Emerge; The Return Of Ricky Rentamanager; Kollege Football Kills; Bye, Bye Boylen; More Bears Truths!; Sky & Fire; and The Weight Of Gold.
💯And then journalists decided what to publish in the public's interest and what to hold back for various reasons, including national security issues and protecting people's lives. So anyone who is mad should be mad at the journalists. Also: Snowden was proven right. https://t.co/MJwj2Y4k9w
The Trump administration finalized plans Monday to open up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling, a move that will auction off oil and gas rights in the heart of one of the nation's most iconic wild places. https://t.co/DxuMVd6k27
"In Ohio, where mail voting is likely to double, piles of undelivered mail are sitting in a Cleveland distribution center. In rural Michigan, diabetes medicine that used to arrive in three days now takes almost two weeks." https://t.co/q5dWNfsxJ5