Chicago - Aug. 10, 2020
The [Monday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

+

-

The President Of The United States

*

*

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

The Hamburglar Of Passion
What the sex scandal at McDonald's tells us.

*

Pitchers Can't Catch
"Once the season begins, the other eight defenders are given instruction and practice during pre-game drills. Not so with pitchers, and it shows."

*

Joan Mitchell's City Landscape
'The art of a privileged Chicago woman of the '30s who was simultaneously a member of the Communist Party and listed in the Chicago Blue Book, the social register.'

*

Olympic Athletes Are Dying
"Olympians including Michael Phelps, Apolo Anton Ohno, Jeremy Bloom, Shaun White, Lolo Jones and Sasha Cohen are opening up about their mental health struggles in a new sobering documentary about suicide and depression among the world's greatest athletes."

*

ICYMI: The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #316: Blackhawks, Baseball Barely Back
Me, solo, with "Coach" out of town . . .

Deflections and denial. Plus: David Ross Week; The White Sox Are Also Playing; Boylen Not Over; Breaking Bears Truths!; Sky & Fire; Smashville; 22-Year Temper Tantrum Approaches Endgame, and more!

*

Why We Should Cancel Black Grads' Debt
"Black college grads end up with $25,000 more in loans than whites. Canceling those loans for people who have been denied wealth-building opportunities is a moral and economic imperative."

*

The Fashion Paradox Of Modesty
'Dubai-based fashion writer Hafsa Lodi takes a deep dive into the expectations and debate surrounding modest fashion.'

*

The Family Guy (Virtual) Panel At (Virtual) Comic-Con 2020 Is (Virtually) Really Funny
Featuring a virtual table read from a 4th-season episode.

-

ChicagoReddit

How long does it take for animal control to respond? from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Chicago Worker Nails Trash Can Trick Shot

-

BeachBook

50 Purchases Buyers Almost Always Regret.

*

Why Isn't The UP Part Of Wisconsin?

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

To some, it represents everything wrong with Chicago and America.

*

*

*

*

-

The Beachwood McMasters & Johnson Line: Mixed meta.



Posted on August 10, 2020
