The [Monday] Papers

JUST IN: @ChicagoCOPA confirms that its "preliminary investigation" determined the officers involved in the incident when an officer shot a 20-year-old man Sunday afternoon *did not have body worn cameras.* @wttw — Heather Cherone (@HeatherCherone) August 10, 2020

The President Of The United States

Which will not be reflected, per usual, in the vast majority of newspapers across the country tonight online or tomorrow in print. https://t.co/cj8xDvlBja — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 10, 2020

Asked if he's raised with Putin the intel assessment that Russia is interfering in the election, Trump talks about the intel assessments about China and Iran, then says "the Democrats" are the ones meddling in the election, which is, again, nonsense. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 10, 2020

The president is being highly dishonest. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 10, 2020

New on the Beachwood today . . .

The Hamburglar Of Passion

What the sex scandal at McDonald's tells us.

Pitchers Can't Catch

"Once the season begins, the other eight defenders are given instruction and practice during pre-game drills. Not so with pitchers, and it shows."

Joan Mitchell's City Landscape

'The art of a privileged Chicago woman of the '30s who was simultaneously a member of the Communist Party and listed in the Chicago Blue Book, the social register.'

Olympic Athletes Are Dying

"Olympians including Michael Phelps, Apolo Anton Ohno, Jeremy Bloom, Shaun White, Lolo Jones and Sasha Cohen are opening up about their mental health struggles in a new sobering documentary about suicide and depression among the world's greatest athletes."

ICYMI: The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #316: Blackhawks, Baseball Barely Back

Me, solo, with "Coach" out of town . . .

Deflections and denial. Plus: David Ross Week; The White Sox Are Also Playing; Boylen Not Over; Breaking Bears Truths!; Sky & Fire; Smashville; 22-Year Temper Tantrum Approaches Endgame, and more!

Why We Should Cancel Black Grads' Debt

"Black college grads end up with $25,000 more in loans than whites. Canceling those loans for people who have been denied wealth-building opportunities is a moral and economic imperative."

The Fashion Paradox Of Modesty

'Dubai-based fashion writer Hafsa Lodi takes a deep dive into the expectations and debate surrounding modest fashion.'

The Family Guy (Virtual) Panel At (Virtual) Comic-Con 2020 Is (Virtually) Really Funny

Featuring a virtual table read from a 4th-season episode.

Chicago Worker Nails Trash Can Trick Shot

50 Purchases Buyers Almost Always Regret.

Why Isn't The UP Part Of Wisconsin?

That Mile is only Magnificent to a certain kind of person. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 10, 2020

To some, it represents everything wrong with Chicago and America.

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations now playing in local rec league. https://t.co/ENuyMk8kka — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 10, 2020

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell told the crowd: "We're all here together tonight! Fuck that COVID shit!"https://t.co/K4XWoCEMOl — NME (@NME) August 10, 2020

Gov. Pritzker just held a press conference in Chicago and nobody from the city's news media asked a question. — Rich Miller (@capitolfax) August 10, 2020

I originally saw this one yesterday on a sign being held by a white woman, but couldn't find that version this morning, fyi. pic.twitter.com/ChndpecLE7 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 10, 2020

