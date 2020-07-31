|
The [Monday] Papers
"The number of new confirmed statewide COVID cases and the percentage of tests that come back positive now have climbed to levels last seen in May, when Illinoisans were pretty much told to stay home unless absolutely necessary," Greg Hinz writes for Crain's.
"Yesterday, for instance, another 1,467 cases were diagnosed in the state, way above the figures in the hundreds on some recent Sundays. Over the last week, totals are averaging well over 1,500 and, perhaps more significant, the positivity rate has crept from just above 2 percent to nearly 4 percent.
"It's for reasons like that that Pritzker late last week described the state as 'at a danger point' that could follow many states in the South and West into rough territory unless something changes."
Turn the car around, governor, and drive us back to the previous phase. We deserve it for misbehaving.
-
Oh Fish!
Common carp are still the species found most frequently by district biologists during their annual monitoring of the rivers and connected channels. Last year they pulled a nearly 40-pound carp swollen with eggs out of the Little Calumet River.
Why all the new fish? You'll have to click through - which I highly recommend!
-
True-Up Blew Up
Click through for the latest grisly details, but it's really just more of the same - even in a global pandemic.
-
No Mercy
"And with news that Mercy Hospital plans to close next year, the situation has suddenly become even more dire."
This is structural racism. The decision-makers (presumably) aren't bigots, but the results of their actions have a racist effect - meaning it disproportionately harms people of color - because of the socioeconomic structure of our city, state and country.
To wit:
"Even before the pandemic, Black women in Illinois were six times more likely to die from pregnancy-related conditions than white women, according to a 2018 report from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The gap here is twice as large as the national average. While this is a national problem, it's particularly acute in Chicago and Illinois. The vast majority of those deaths were preventable, according to the report."
Structural racism kills, even more than personal bigotry. And Chicago is particularly structurally racist.
-
See also: Detailed Explainer On How America Was Segregated By Design.
-
-
