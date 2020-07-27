|
|
|
The [Monday] Papers
I'm back!
I've said it before - maybe not here, I really can't remember - but counting people is a lot more complicated than you may think. #CensusSideGig
*
Okay, I'm not really back, the census calls. Things will settle down soon, I hope.
-
New on the Beachwood . . .
Goodbye, Columbus
*
The Truth About Hamilton
*
Pie: Put On A Fucking Mask
-
See also:
*
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #314: Red Stars, Blue Skies, Bat Cracks & COVID-19
Note: Recorded before the Red Stars lost in the championship game for the second consecutive year. 😢
*
Ahhh, So That's Who Rosalind Franklin Is
*
Go Ahead, Eat Those Cheetos
*
Simply Cynicism
-
ChicagoReddit
Upcycling go-kart tires to house my first garden! Any and all tips for DIY balcony gardening welcome (and needed). North facing from r/chicago
-
ChicagoGram
-
ChicagoTube
Alice Hargrave.
"Visual artist, Alice Hargrave discusses her work with Marina Post of the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors. Hargrave is a photo-based artist working in Chicago. Hargrave incorporates sound and video within layered installations of her photographic imagery in space. Her work reflects on the notion of impermanence: environmental insecurity, habitat loss, and species extinctions."
-
BeachBook
They Agreed To Meet Their Mother's Killer. Then Tragedy Struck Again.
*
Statement On Burger Records And Artists.
-
TweetWood
*
*
-
+
+
-
-
The Beachwood McRibTipLine Is Back: Limited time only.
Posted on July 27, 2020
|
|
© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company