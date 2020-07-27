Chicago - Jul. 27, 2020
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Weather Derby
Tribune: 51/37
Sun-Times: Ferro/McKinney
Weather Channel: 44/41
Ntl Weather Service: 54/43
BWM*: 82/12
The [Monday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

I'm back!

I've said it before - maybe not here, I really can't remember - but counting people is a lot more complicated than you may think. #CensusSideGig

*

Okay, I'm not really back, the census calls. Things will settle down soon, I hope.

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

Goodbye, Columbus
The real Lost Cause, our very own David Rutter writes.

*

The Truth About Hamilton
"Miranda has been confronted by these issues from the very beginning and acknowledged what he wrote is not close to the truth," our very own David Rutter also writes. "It's not even an artistic 'truth.'"

*

Pie: Put On A Fucking Mask
"It's not like you're being asked to shove a tin of beans sideways up your ass."

-

See also:

*

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #314: Red Stars, Blue Skies, Bat Cracks & COVID-19
Chicago's First 2020 Champions? Plus: The Cubs Are Back; The White Sox Are Back; Thibs Timeline; and Adam Bomb.

Note: Recorded before the Red Stars lost in the championship game for the second consecutive year. 😢

*

Ahhh, So That's Who Rosalind Franklin Is
Namesake of North Chicago medical school.

*

Go Ahead, Eat Those Cheetos
Advice about food-related health news: "Treat it like a kitten: Have fun playing with it, but don't let it change your life.''

*

Simply Cynicism
An antisociety antiphilosophy.

-

ChicagoReddit

Upcycling go-kart tires to house my first garden! Any and all tips for DIY balcony gardening welcome (and needed). North facing from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Alice Hargrave.

"Visual artist, Alice Hargrave discusses her work with Marina Post of the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors. Hargrave is a photo-based artist working in Chicago. Hargrave incorporates sound and video within layered installations of her photographic imagery in space. Her work reflects on the notion of impermanence: environmental insecurity, habitat loss, and species extinctions."

-

BeachBook

They Agreed To Meet Their Mother's Killer. Then Tragedy Struck Again.

*

Statement On Burger Records And Artists.

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

-

+

+

-

-

The Beachwood McRibTipLine Is Back: Limited time only.



Permalink

Posted on July 27, 2020
MUSIC - All 9 Free Credit Report.Com Commercials.
TV - Pie: Put A Fucking Mask On.
POLITICS - Goodbye, Columbus.
SPORTS - Weirdness Reigns.

BOOKS - Go Ahead, Eat Those Cheetos.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Ahhh, So That's Who Rosalind Franklin Is.

