The [Monday] Papers

I'm back!

I've said it before - maybe not here, I really can't remember - but counting people is a lot more complicated than you may think. #CensusSideGig



Okay, I'm not really back, the census calls. Things will settle down soon, I hope.

New on the Beachwood . . .

Goodbye, Columbus

The real Lost Cause, our very own David Rutter writes.

The Truth About Hamilton

"Miranda has been confronted by these issues from the very beginning and acknowledged what he wrote is not close to the truth," our very own David Rutter also writes. "It's not even an artistic 'truth.'"

Pie: Put On A Fucking Mask

"It's not like you're being asked to shove a tin of beans sideways up your ass."

American Lung Association Launches 'Buy 2, Give 2 Masks' Campaign to Help Slow Spread of COVID-19 https://t.co/u9PlzAh4PM For every two masks purchased, the Lung Association will donate two masks to those in need. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 27, 2020

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #314: Red Stars, Blue Skies, Bat Cracks & COVID-19

Chicago's First 2020 Champions? Plus: The Cubs Are Back; The White Sox Are Back; Thibs Timeline; and Adam Bomb.

Note: Recorded before the Red Stars lost in the championship game for the second consecutive year. 😢

Ahhh, So That's Who Rosalind Franklin Is

Namesake of North Chicago medical school.

Go Ahead, Eat Those Cheetos

Advice about food-related health news: "Treat it like a kitten: Have fun playing with it, but don't let it change your life.''

Simply Cynicism

An antisociety antiphilosophy.

ChicagoReddit

ChicagoGram

ChicagoTube

Alice Hargrave.

"Visual artist, Alice Hargrave discusses her work with Marina Post of the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors. Hargrave is a photo-based artist working in Chicago. Hargrave incorporates sound and video within layered installations of her photographic imagery in space. Her work reflects on the notion of impermanence: environmental insecurity, habitat loss, and species extinctions."

BeachBook

They Agreed To Meet Their Mother's Killer. Then Tragedy Struck Again.

Statement On Burger Records And Artists.

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

Perhaps the US's most renowned racial extremist has long supported what he sees as the president's white nationalist agenda https://t.co/nVlzJw6eZk — Mike Klonsky (@mikeklonsky) July 26, 2020

Vietnam vet links history of US military atrocities to domestic policing today. Gets maced in the face. https://t.co/lSTaYnAYsN — Elliott Young (@elliottyoungpdx) July 26, 2020

This nurse in scrubs gets blasted by spray while trying to grab someone away from police. Her "day job" is RN at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. She told me helping people is her calling and that's why she's here. And yes, her skin burns all over. #Q13FOX #SeattleProtests pic.twitter.com/fWxrCfl9Ph — Simone Del Rosario (@SimoneReports) July 26, 2020

Ditka (and many others) say "if you can't respect our national anthem, get the hell out of the country." What should we do with those who don't respect the Constitution which says we have the rights of free speech and freedom of assembly? https://t.co/VpAlJgR10o — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) July 26, 2020

The views expressed of Mike Ditka are nothing new for him. He's just playing his greatest hits on repeat. Wrote this in 2016. https://t.co/jUIu0aSYr0 — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) July 26, 2020

"He reeked of Jim Beam and Slim Jims": Your best Mike Ditka stories http://t.co/BGi91HohZZ — Deadspin (@Deadspin) November 6, 2014

Will Smith Responds To Dodgers Fan Who Asked For Home Run Ball That Hit Cardboard Cutout https://t.co/urYR6qVb0D via @DodgerBlue1958 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 26, 2020

The Beachwood McRibTipLine Is Back: Limited time only.

