Chicago - Jul. 13, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Weather Derby
Tribune: 51/37
Sun-Times: Ferro/McKinney
Weather Channel: 44/41
Ntl Weather Service: 54/43
BWM*: 82/12
Beachwood Bookmarks
K-Tel Classics
WKRP in Cincinnati
So You've Decided To Be Evil
St. Paul Saints
Nye's Polonaise Room
The Arcata Eye
Roadside USA
This Day In . . .
Onion History
Weird Al History
Baseball History
Beachwood History
History History
Spy Magazine History
#OnThisDate History
Chicago
Indicted!
Under Suspicion
Find Your Towed Car
Cable TV Complaints
Freedom of Information
The Expired Meter
The Mob & Friends
Stolen Bike Registry
O'Hare Music Tracker
Rats
Report Corruption (city)
Report Corruption (state)
Beyond
Scoundrels, State
Scoundrels, Federal
The Odds
Random Flight Tracker
Casting Calls
Cosmic Log
Buy Stamps
Beachwood Blogroll
A Handy List
Beachwood Ethics Statement
How We Roll
Today's Horoscope
Liberties will be taken.
Do We Sudoku?
No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.
Losing Lottery Numbers
8, 25, 39
Daily Affirmation
I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)
Ellie
Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.
Now Playing
Psychodrama/Marshall Law
Letters to the Editors
FAQ
About
Tip Line
"The Papers" archive
RSS
Beachwood Link Buttons
Media Kit/Advertising
 

The [Monday] Papers

"Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration closed a West Loop bar and cited a handful of other venues over the weekend for flouting COVID-19 capacity or social distancing rules, part of her promised crackdown on violators aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus cases throughout the city," the Tribune reports.

"Wise Owl Drinkery & Cookhouse was shut down because it was over capacity and groups of patrons weren't at least 6 feet away from each other, wearing masks or seated, according to the city Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection."

Wise Owl - which is neither wise nor an owl - bills itself as "a refreshing return of the local neighborhood tavern." It's hardly that, either.

But I digress.

"Wise Owl's operator could not immediately be reached for comment. City officials did not respond to questions about whether the establishment had reopened.

"On Monday morning, Wise Owl's Twitter account advertised a Wednesday night screening of the Janet Jackson-Tupac Shakur movie Poetic Justice at the bar."

It looks like that tweet has been deleted.

*

Wise Owl opened in 2015.

In 2016:

"Donald Trump supporters from different backgrounds found common ground watching the inauguration at the Wise Owl Drinkery and Cookhouse in the West Loop, each supportive of the new president and what's to come," CBS2 Chicago reported.

But again, I digress.

*

"In all, six businesses were issued citations for failing to meet the city's current guidelines to operate during the pandemic."

For some inexplicable reason, the Tribune doesn't name the other five businesses.

*

Block Club Chicago has more.

"As part of the shutdown, the Wise Owl was shut down on Saturday and Sunday evenings and received four citations that could total up to $40,000, city officials said.

"Because of the violations, the city revoked the bars expanded outdoor dining permit and will not allow the Wise Owl to operate on their parking lot.

"The closing only impacted Saturday and Sunday operations but [the city] is pursuing additional disciplinary actions, city officials said."

Sounds like it was really going off at the Drinkery; the coronavirus liked this post.

*

"Chicago Lakefront Cruises was also shut down for egregiously violating social distancing requirements."

That's too bad, because it's the Summer of George at CLC.

*

"Lightfoot said the tour boat operator had allowed nearly 100 people to cram onto the top deck of one of their vessels," CBS2 Chicago reported.

"That was unbelievably irresponsible, and there's going to have to be consequences for them. They had no pretense of social distancing," she said. "It's just outrageous."

The mayor said she wouldn't repeat the words she uttered when she first saw images of the crowd aboard the Chicago Lakefront Cruises boat.

"You can be sure that I let off a few colorful words at the stupidity of this boat, and there will be consequences for them," she said.

According to the mayor, a Chicago Police Department Marine Unit boat escorted the tour boat back to shore after discovering the violations, and everyone was told to leave the boat.

I'm trying to remember: Was "doing the opposite" part of the Summer of George?

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

We Tortured Some Folks
"During rendition flights, victims were often stripped naked, sexually assaulted, diapered, chained, and strapped down to the floor of an airplane as part of a brutal procedure known as 'capture shock' treatment."

-

New from the Beachwood sports desk . . .

A Blackhawks Proposal
A way for the team to honor Black Hawk's legacy by ensuring a better future for his cultural heirs.

*

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #312: Options & Futures
We're day-to-day, folks. Including: Play (COVID) Ball!; Unless Someone Dies, Part 2; Blackhawk's Life Mattered; Cubs Closer Posers; If The Pros Can't Get It Together, How Can High Schools And Colleges?; Oh, Canada; WNBA Dedicates Season To Social Justice; Red Stars Life, and more!

*

Gold Stars For The Red Stars
The future is (almost) here.

*

The Revolution, Evolution & Devolution Of Cuban Baseball
From the Sugar Kings to the South Side, Castro to Trump.

-

ChicagoReddit

Rush "Hemispheres" Tour Pictures - International Amphitheatre, Chicago, Illinois 12/14/1978 from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

"Born In Chicago" / Gravenites-Cipollina Band, Sweden 1979

-

BeachBook

3 Things ZeroZeroZero Gets Right About The Cocaine Trade.

*

Climate Change Is Changing The Flavor Of French Wine.

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

*

*

-

The Beachwood VIP Line: VIP it good.



Permalink

Posted on July 13, 2020
MUSIC - Pandemophenia.
TV - NBC's Bicentennial Special.
POLITICS - We Tortured Some Folks.
SPORTS - Gold Stars For The Red Stars.

BOOKS - The Slave Who Escaped George And Martha Washington.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Flex You.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company