The [Monday] Papers

"Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration closed a West Loop bar and cited a handful of other venues over the weekend for flouting COVID-19 capacity or social distancing rules, part of her promised crackdown on violators aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus cases throughout the city," the Tribune reports.

"Wise Owl Drinkery & Cookhouse was shut down because it was over capacity and groups of patrons weren't at least 6 feet away from each other, wearing masks or seated, according to the city Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection."



Wise Owl - which is neither wise nor an owl - bills itself as "a refreshing return of the local neighborhood tavern." It's hardly that, either.

But I digress.

"Wise Owl's operator could not immediately be reached for comment. City officials did not respond to questions about whether the establishment had reopened.

"On Monday morning, Wise Owl's Twitter account advertised a Wednesday night screening of the Janet Jackson-Tupac Shakur movie Poetic Justice at the bar."

It looks like that tweet has been deleted.

Wise Owl opened in 2015.

In 2016:

"Donald Trump supporters from different backgrounds found common ground watching the inauguration at the Wise Owl Drinkery and Cookhouse in the West Loop, each supportive of the new president and what's to come," CBS2 Chicago reported.

But again, I digress.

"In all, six businesses were issued citations for failing to meet the city's current guidelines to operate during the pandemic."

For some inexplicable reason, the Tribune doesn't name the other five businesses.

Block Club Chicago has more.

"As part of the shutdown, the Wise Owl was shut down on Saturday and Sunday evenings and received four citations that could total up to $40,000, city officials said.

"Because of the violations, the city revoked the bars expanded outdoor dining permit and will not allow the Wise Owl to operate on their parking lot.

"The closing only impacted Saturday and Sunday operations but [the city] is pursuing additional disciplinary actions, city officials said."

Sounds like it was really going off at the Drinkery; the coronavirus liked this post.

"Chicago Lakefront Cruises was also shut down for egregiously violating social distancing requirements."

That's too bad, because it's the Summer of George at CLC.

"Lightfoot said the tour boat operator had allowed nearly 100 people to cram onto the top deck of one of their vessels," CBS2 Chicago reported.

"That was unbelievably irresponsible, and there's going to have to be consequences for them. They had no pretense of social distancing," she said. "It's just outrageous." The mayor said she wouldn't repeat the words she uttered when she first saw images of the crowd aboard the Chicago Lakefront Cruises boat. "You can be sure that I let off a few colorful words at the stupidity of this boat, and there will be consequences for them," she said. According to the mayor, a Chicago Police Department Marine Unit boat escorted the tour boat back to shore after discovering the violations, and everyone was told to leave the boat.

I'm trying to remember: Was "doing the opposite" part of the Summer of George?

New on the Beachwood today . . .

We Tortured Some Folks

"During rendition flights, victims were often stripped naked, sexually assaulted, diapered, chained, and strapped down to the floor of an airplane as part of a brutal procedure known as 'capture shock' treatment."

New from the Beachwood sports desk . . .

A Blackhawks Proposal

A way for the team to honor Black Hawk's legacy by ensuring a better future for his cultural heirs.

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #312: Options & Futures

We're day-to-day, folks. Including: Play (COVID) Ball!; Unless Someone Dies, Part 2; Blackhawk's Life Mattered; Cubs Closer Posers; If The Pros Can't Get It Together, How Can High Schools And Colleges?; Oh, Canada; WNBA Dedicates Season To Social Justice; Red Stars Life, and more!

Gold Stars For The Red Stars

The future is (almost) here.

The Revolution, Evolution & Devolution Of Cuban Baseball

From the Sugar Kings to the South Side, Castro to Trump.

ChicagoReddit

ChicagoGram

ChicagoTube

"Born In Chicago" / Gravenites-Cipollina Band, Sweden 1979

-

BeachBook

3 Things ZeroZeroZero Gets Right About The Cocaine Trade.

Climate Change Is Changing The Flavor Of French Wine.

-

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

Red Stars honor victims of police brutality on warm-up jerseys https://t.co/k5DukfvnxR via @SunTimes — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 13, 2020

As Mayor of Minneapolis, I Saw How White Liberals Block Change https://t.co/GqvezZ3nWp — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 13, 2020

"Until just a few months ago, Argus Brewery occupied a comfortable niche in #Chicago's beer scene ... By late May, the entire brewery was up for sale on Craigslist."https://t.co/iRI2elpStP — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 13, 2020

"Chatham is led by Anthony Melchiorre, a #Chicago-area native who worked on Wall Street at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, where he led its junk bond division." https://t.co/ILdyXl5NF1 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 12, 2020

"And over that July Fourth weekend, Michael Flynn, Trump's first national security adviser, recorded a video of himself taking the QAnon loyalty pledge, a slightly altered version of the U.S. oath of office." https://t.co/Ltwy0bD1fY via @politico — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 12, 2020

The Beachwood VIP Line: VIP it good.

