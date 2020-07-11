|
The [Monday] Papers
"Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration closed a West Loop bar and cited a handful of other venues over the weekend for flouting COVID-19 capacity or social distancing rules, part of her promised crackdown on violators aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus cases throughout the city," the Tribune reports.
"Wise Owl Drinkery & Cookhouse was shut down because it was over capacity and groups of patrons weren't at least 6 feet away from each other, wearing masks or seated, according to the city Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection."
Wise Owl - which is neither wise nor an owl - bills itself as "a refreshing return of the local neighborhood tavern." It's hardly that, either.
But I digress.
"Wise Owl's operator could not immediately be reached for comment. City officials did not respond to questions about whether the establishment had reopened.
"On Monday morning, Wise Owl's Twitter account advertised a Wednesday night screening of the Janet Jackson-Tupac Shakur movie Poetic Justice at the bar."
It looks like that tweet has been deleted.
*
Wise Owl opened in 2015.
In 2016:
"Donald Trump supporters from different backgrounds found common ground watching the inauguration at the Wise Owl Drinkery and Cookhouse in the West Loop, each supportive of the new president and what's to come," CBS2 Chicago reported.
But again, I digress.
*
"In all, six businesses were issued citations for failing to meet the city's current guidelines to operate during the pandemic."
For some inexplicable reason, the Tribune doesn't name the other five businesses.
*
Block Club Chicago has more.
"As part of the shutdown, the Wise Owl was shut down on Saturday and Sunday evenings and received four citations that could total up to $40,000, city officials said.
"Because of the violations, the city revoked the bars expanded outdoor dining permit and will not allow the Wise Owl to operate on their parking lot.
"The closing only impacted Saturday and Sunday operations but [the city] is pursuing additional disciplinary actions, city officials said."
Sounds like it was really going off at the Drinkery; the coronavirus liked this post.
*
"Chicago Lakefront Cruises was also shut down for egregiously violating social distancing requirements."
That's too bad, because it's the Summer of George at CLC.
*
"Lightfoot said the tour boat operator had allowed nearly 100 people to cram onto the top deck of one of their vessels," CBS2 Chicago reported.
"That was unbelievably irresponsible, and there's going to have to be consequences for them. They had no pretense of social distancing," she said. "It's just outrageous."
I'm trying to remember: Was "doing the opposite" part of the Summer of George?
-
-
-
