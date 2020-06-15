Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Monday] Papers

You know who else protected it? The mainstream media, which for years ignored the deep reporting of the Chicago Reader: https://t.co/BWg9sH1GbA That part always goes unmentioned, probably because the media hasn't learned anything about itself from Burge: https://t.co/Prlh5DnsHp https://t.co/3jP3KaZBnJ — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) June 15, 2020

The Chicago media's continuing Burge blindspot is the work of a structurally racist media.

John Kass is also structurally racist.

Nearly 1 in 4 Workers At High Risk Of Serious Illness From COVID-19

"Many of these people may be out of work right now or working remotely, but would be at greater risk if they had to return to in-person work."

SportsMonday: Pro-Millionaire

Baseball's owners are awful people.

Judge Inexplicably Dismisses Walmart Homeopathy Fraud Lawsuit

Earth to Judge Florence Pan!

Heavy Metal Now Has A Pinball Machine

"The Heavy Metal pinball machine commemorates the 300th issue of Heavy Metal, which has been running since 1977 and inspired the 1981 animated movie of the same name.

Constellation Evolution Through Record Album Covers

Adler Planetarium dude needs a bigger record collection, though, maybe.

Southern California Food Review: The Portillo's In Buena Park

The Unpresident And The Unredeemed Promise.

Trading Sportsbooks For Brokerages, Bored Bettors Wager On Stocks, Moving The Markets.

Probiotics Don't Do Much For Most People's Gut Health, Review Finds.



If you don't think police culture needs busting up, note that the 911 dispatcher who showed a shred of concern was worried about being a "snitch." (I wonder if the firefighter at the story's end was heard on the initial citizen video lecturing Thao about "academy" procedure.) https://t.co/sODQ38UrQC — David Brauer (@dbrauer) June 15, 2020

Major California police unions call for reforms, removal of racist officers https://t.co/8oYOkDprDD via @mercnews pic.twitter.com/4futJ64rS5 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) June 15, 2020

BREAKING: Micheal Madigan, Ed Burke and Robert Martwick release joint statement on #BlackLivesMatter



"We have always believed black lives matter. After all, someone has to make up the difference after we get million dollar breaks for our rich property tax clients" — Jeff O (@JeffO773) June 15, 2020

Inspectors general warn that Trump administration is blocking scrutiny of coronavirus bailout programs https://t.co/xlr7vyv4Lw — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) June 15, 2020

The coronavirus won't be loosening its grip on the U.S. any time soon, infectious disease experts said on Sunday. Experts have estimated that without a vaccine, about 70% of the population will need to be infected and develop immunity to stop the spread. https://t.co/fhFoSm8aG6 — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 14, 2020

City Enters Phase 4 Of Pretending Coronavirus Over https://t.co/A5ZJbWnQP2 pic.twitter.com/GUrredUKxL — The Onion (@TheOnion) June 15, 2020

