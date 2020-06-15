Chicago - Jun. 15, 2020
The [Monday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

The Chicago media's continuing Burge blindspot is the work of a structurally racist media.

-

John Kass is also structurally racist.

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Nearly 1 in 4 Workers At High Risk Of Serious Illness From COVID-19
"Many of these people may be out of work right now or working remotely, but would be at greater risk if they had to return to in-person work."

*

SportsMonday: Pro-Millionaire
Baseball's owners are awful people.

*

Judge Inexplicably Dismisses Walmart Homeopathy Fraud Lawsuit
Earth to Judge Florence Pan!

*

Heavy Metal Now Has A Pinball Machine
"The Heavy Metal pinball machine commemorates the 300th issue of Heavy Metal, which has been running since 1977 and inspired the 1981 animated movie of the same name.

*

Constellation Evolution Through Record Album Covers
Adler Planetarium dude needs a bigger record collection, though, maybe.

-

ChicagoReddit

Anyone else having trouble with T-Mobile? Over 90K problems reported on Down Detector. from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Southern California Food Review: The Portillo's In Buena Park

-

BeachBook

The Unpresident And The Unredeemed Promise.

*

Trading Sportsbooks For Brokerages, Bored Bettors Wager On Stocks, Moving The Markets.

*

Probiotics Don't Do Much For Most People's Gut Health, Review Finds.


-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

*

*

*

-

The Beachwood Tip Tac Toe Line: X gets the square.



Permalink

Posted on June 15, 2020
MUSIC - Constellation Album Covers.
TV - There's A Unicorn Riot Goin' On.
POLITICS - 1 In 4 Workers Fucked If They Get The Rona.
SPORTS - SportsMonday: Pro-Millionaire.

BOOKS - Heavy Metal's Pinball Machine.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Homeopathic Judge's Dubious Walmart Ruling.

Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

