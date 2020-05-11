Chicago - May. 11, 2020
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Today's Horoscope
Liberties will be taken.
Do We Sudoku?
No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.
Losing Lottery Numbers
8, 25, 39
Daily Affirmation
I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)
Ellie
Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.
The [Monday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Little Richard In The Beachwood
Little Richard made a handful of appearances in the Beachwood over the last decade - none of them performing per se, and sometimes in sideways references, but those appearances demonstrate his wide and deep influence.

When Efforts To Halt Smallpox In Milwaukee Provoked Fear And Fury
Anti-vaxxers and stay-at-home protestors just made things worse.

The Sham Of Corporate Social Responsibility
Remember that Business Roundtable pledge? Neither do they.

Jonathan Pie On Lockdown, Pt. 6: Question Time
'What's with all this bullshit' is technically a question.

Will COVID-19 Cancel College Football?
Maybe!

ChicagoReddit

O'Hare Parking Lot E permanently closing. from r/chicago

ChicagoGram

View this post on Instagram

Wherever this door is going to, I'm totally in. As I wandered around Chicago today looking for interesting things to take pictures of, I saw this door and it struck me. Almost symbolic. Do I open the door and walk through, chasing passion, prioritizing self, growing, learning and moving forward? Or do I make the same mistakes, give the same half-ass effort, and continue to associate with those who aren't rooting for me? I think we know the answer to that question.

A post shared by TJ (@chicagocaferacer) on

ChicagoTube

"The shortcut to Chicago" / Jet America, 1982

-

BeachBook

What We Don't Know About Coronavirus Origins Might Kill Us.

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

Just think what it's gonna be like if Trump loses . . .

The Beachwood Q-Tip Line: Tippecanoe.



Posted on May 11, 2020
