Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Monday] Papers

It doesn't matter who you are or what you're doing. When you gather like this, you are putting yourself and your loved ones in serious danger. https://t.co/rNIwDJlo1i — Mayor Lightfoot #StayHomeSaveLives (@chicagosmayor) May 11, 2020

Chicago too damn small. Everybody done had sex with each other. Where all the bottoms that keep the booty on lockdown 😭 — Michael (@BONchi94) May 11, 2020

The federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago has emerged as a #COVID19 hotspot. 20% of the people tested at the facility are positive for the coronavirus. https://t.co/33TXJWORRt pic.twitter.com/dLj8SJu3VP — Sister Helen Prejean (@helenprejean) May 11, 2020

Not sure why Yoko Ono is trending, but her Skylanding sculpture in Jackson Park, Chicago, is a thing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/IRDho6gUGs — 𝐑𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐁 𝐇𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐬 🇺🇸 (@PresRBHayes) May 11, 2020

Can wait to argue "I was acting based on Science and Data" after my next City of Chicago parking ticket. — AK Tweets (@AKtweetin) May 11, 2020

Again, I'm not sure who needs to hear this but living in Chicago is not a personality trait. — Michael Callahan (@RV3Productions) May 11, 2020

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Little Richard In The Beachwood

Little Richard made a handful of appearances in the Beachwood over the last decade - none of them performing per se, and sometimes in sideways references, but those appearances demonstrate his wide and deep influence.

When Efforts To Halt Smallpox In Milwaukee Provoked Fear And Fury

Anti-vaxxers and stay-at-home protestors just made things worse.

The Sham Of Corporate Social Responsibility

Remember that Business Roundtable pledge? Neither do they.

Jonathan Pie On Lockdown, Pt. 6: Question Time

'What's with all this bullshit' is technically a question.

Will COVID-19 Cancel College Football?

Maybe!

ChicagoReddit

ChicagoGram

ChicagoTube

"The shortcut to Chicago" / Jet America, 1982

BeachBook

What We Don't Know About Coronavirus Origins Might Kill Us.

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

" Very, very ugly ending to that one hour appearance by the President in the Rose Garden" pic.twitter.com/yiBtbIWkpF — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 11, 2020

As coronavirus spreads in meat plants, nearly 200 USDA inspectors test positive https://t.co/4AkSFEoDjX via @FoodDive — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 11, 2020

Just think what it's gonna be like if Trump loses . . .

Ahead of an armed rally planned for the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, this coming Thursday, groups are promoting violence against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Facebook, in violation of the social media company's policies. #mileg



https://t.co/KxoIWS0wzT pic.twitter.com/XG20HOBiFO — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 11, 2020

That's not Republicans describing President Donald Trump, but state stay-at-home orders designed to save massive amounts of lives. pic.twitter.com/YGCx2IvH45 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 11, 2020

'God Bless Our Heroes!' Written Where Tip Should Be https://t.co/jxN5lR8CRI pic.twitter.com/PRAINt7cg1 — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 11, 2020

