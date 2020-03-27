The [Monday] Papers

Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
ICYMI: The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #297: The Opening Day That Wasn't A visit to Ernie Banks' grave instead. Plus: Curly Neal Made Life Better; Tokyo Drift; The McCaskeys Absolutely Did Not 'Step Up;' Ryan Pace's Pathetic Record Just Got Worse; Bears Re-Sign Tyler Bray!; Biggs Time; Cubs, White Sox Minor Transactions; and UIC Screws Steve McClain.
Trump has told people he wants his signature to appear on the direct payment checks that will go out to many Americans. Normally, a civil servant--the disbursing officer for the payment center--would sign federal checks. @AndrewRestuccia scoop: https://t.co/7ZE1n8rceB
This is one of those things where you'd really like to see it written about the way it would be if it were happening elsewhere--"Ahead of elections, the regime is channeling aid and medical supplies to loyalists and withholding it from regions controlled by the opposition," etc https://t.co/w7D820jVzz