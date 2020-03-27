Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Monday] Papers

"Grocery workers, custodians, truckers and health care workers had better be Time's Person of the Year." - our very own Nick Shreders

Mayor Lori Lichtenfuss in action. https://t.co/WoN3yU23t4 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 28, 2020

Glenn Beck's Turn In The Volcano

Proposal accepted!

Virtual Wacos

Yard Dog Party lives.

TrackNotes: Dastardly Derby Drama

"I know it's a cliche, but times like these open the curtain on who or what people really are," our man on the rail Tom Chambers writes.

El Greco: Ambition & Defiance

"El Greco's dramatic and expressionistic style was met with puzzlement by his contemporaries . . . [He] has been characterized by modern scholars as an artist so individual that he belongs to no conventional school."

Unused Rental Cars Parked At Baseball Stadiums

Dodger and Angel Stadiums.

Elton John / "I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues" (2019)

Not a particularly good version - I don't like the uptempo and it's decidedly unimaginative with the band doing next to nothing - but it was just posted to YouTube. (I love the original, btw.)

Nature vs. Nurture? Add Noise To The Debate.

Tech Boom, MLB Programs Helping Women Find Jobs In Baseball.

"I think the president is doing very little other than watching media coverage right now," @maggieNYT told @brianstelter on Sunday's @ReliableSources. https://t.co/JXvGln62tm — Michael Kruse (@michaelkruse) March 30, 2020

The White House's new trick of turning off the microphone so reporters can't asks follow ups is pretty much what you need to know. — Anne Rumsey Gearan (@agearan) March 29, 2020

Fact check on tonight's briefing: Trump denies saying two things he said on television in the last four days. https://t.co/cq608GRtTr — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 30, 2020

Trump has told people he wants his signature to appear on the direct payment checks that will go out to many Americans. Normally, a civil servant--the disbursing officer for the payment center--would sign federal checks. ⁦@AndrewRestuccia⁩ scoop: https://t.co/7ZE1n8rceB — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) March 28, 2020

Jay Carney is a former Time magazine Washington bureau chief who later served as Barack Obama's press secretary. https://t.co/Zw0QR850xy — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 30, 2020

Your net worth is $15 million. https://t.co/TbrVJ7TdiW — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 29, 2020

This is one of those things where you'd really like to see it written about the way it would be if it were happening elsewhere--"Ahead of elections, the regime is channeling aid and medical supplies to loyalists and withholding it from regions controlled by the opposition," etc https://t.co/w7D820jVzz — Tim Marchman (@timmarchman) March 29, 2020

