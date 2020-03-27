Chicago - Mar. 30, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Weather Derby
Tribune: 51/37
Sun-Times: Ferro/McKinney
Weather Channel: 44/41
Ntl Weather Service: 54/43
BWM*: 82/12
Beachwood Bookmarks
K-Tel Classics
WKRP in Cincinnati
So You've Decided To Be Evil
St. Paul Saints
Nye's Polonaise Room
The Arcata Eye
Roadside USA
This Day In . . .
Onion History
Weird Al History
Baseball History
Beachwood History
History History
Spy Magazine History
#OnThisDate History
Chicago
Indicted!
Under Suspicion
Find Your Towed Car
Cable TV Complaints
Freedom of Information
The Expired Meter
The Mob & Friends
Stolen Bike Registry
O'Hare Music Tracker
Rats
Report Corruption (city)
Report Corruption (state)
Beyond
Scoundrels, State
Scoundrels, Federal
The Odds
Random Flight Tracker
Casting Calls
Cosmic Log
Buy Stamps
Beachwood Blogroll
A Handy List
Beachwood Ethics Statement
How We Roll
Today's Horoscope
Liberties will be taken.
Do We Sudoku?
No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.
Losing Lottery Numbers
8, 25, 39
Daily Affirmation
I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)
Ellie
Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.
Now Playing
Psychodrama/Marshall Law
Letters to the Editors
FAQ
About
Tip Line
"The Papers" archive
RSS
Beachwood Link Buttons
Media Kit/Advertising
 

The [Monday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

Screen Shot 2020-03-30 at 11.19.13 AM.png- Source unknown

*

"Grocery workers, custodians, truckers and health care workers had better be Time's Person of the Year." - our very own Nick Shreders

*

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

Glenn Beck's Turn In The Volcano
Proposal accepted!

*

Virtual Wacos
Yard Dog Party lives.

*

TrackNotes: Dastardly Derby Drama
"I know it's a cliche, but times like these open the curtain on who or what people really are," our man on the rail Tom Chambers writes.

*

El Greco: Ambition & Defiance
"El Greco's dramatic and expressionistic style was met with puzzlement by his contemporaries . . . [He] has been characterized by modern scholars as an artist so individual that he belongs to no conventional school."

*

Unused Rental Cars Parked At Baseball Stadiums
Dodger and Angel Stadiums.

*

ICYMI: The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #297: The Opening Day That Wasn't
A visit to Ernie Banks' grave instead. Plus: Curly Neal Made Life Better; Tokyo Drift; The McCaskeys Absolutely Did Not 'Step Up;' Ryan Pace's Pathetic Record Just Got Worse; Bears Re-Sign Tyler Bray!; Biggs Time; Cubs, White Sox Minor Transactions; and UIC Screws Steve McClain.

-

ChicagoReddit

How are your respective grocery stores holding up? from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Elton John / "I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues" (2019)

Not a particularly good version - I don't like the uptempo and it's decidedly unimaginative with the band doing next to nothing - but it was just posted to YouTube. (I love the original, btw.)

-

BeachBook

Nature vs. Nurture? Add Noise To The Debate.

*

Tech Boom, MLB Programs Helping Women Find Jobs In Baseball.

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

-

The Beachwood Tip Line: Channeling.



Permalink

Posted on March 30, 2020
MUSIC - Virtual Wacos.
TV - Glenn Beck's Turn In The Volcano.
POLITICS - Paying The Price Of Science Denialism (Again).
SPORTS - The Opening Day That Wasn't.

BOOKS - Poles In Illinois.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - El Greco: Defiance & Ambition.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company