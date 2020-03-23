The [Monday] Papers

Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Today's Coronavirus Novel A sampling of Beachwood's coronavirus social media; get the full picture @BeachwoodReport.
The President of the United States is a public health hazard. The media now faces perhaps its biggest ethical challenge ever. If history is a guide, they will do the wrong thing. https://t.co/Xg20oXICAL
Trump is retweeting random accounts, including those calling the press the "enemy of the people"--at a time when the press is crucial for disseminating accurate public health advice from actual experts. This will inevitably lead to more deaths.
THE MEDIA IS STUPID: The vote was 47-47; it was a procedural move that needed 60 to pass. There was no need for him to return to Washington to vote. Where was he instead? Raising millions for coronavirus relief. https://t.co/yewpLh13mL