Chicago - Mar. 23, 2020
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
The [Monday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

Brilliant.


And for those who need a mood change, this may be the all-time "in emergency, break glass" song/video.

ICYMI: The Weekend Desk Report
Party like it's 1999?

Today's Coronavirus Novel
A sampling of Beachwood's coronavirus social media; get the full picture @BeachwoodReport.

As many have pointed out, Romney's wife has MS and is immunocompromised.

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Remembering Who Killed Cock Robin
It was someone famous.

ChicagoReddit

Unemployment office has been unavailable for over 1 week from r/chicago

ChicagoGram

ChicagoTube

WGN-TV's 2004 Cubs Season Tribute.

The Beachwood Tip Line: Distance learning.



Posted on March 23, 2020
MUSIC - Kenny Rogers In The Beachwood.
TV - 24 Hours With HGTV.
POLITICS - U.S. War Crimes In Afghanistan.
SPORTS - Beachwood Sports Radio: Foles Gold.

BOOKS - Poles In Illinois.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Recalling Who Killed Cock Robin.

