Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)

No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.

Liberties will be taken.

The [Monday] Papers

Brilliant.





*

And for those who need a mood change, this may be the all-time "in emergency, break glass" song/video.

-

ICYMI: The Weekend Desk Report

Party like it's 1999?

-

Today's Coronavirus Novel

A sampling of Beachwood's coronavirus social media; get the full picture @BeachwoodReport.

The President of the United States is a public health hazard. The media now faces perhaps its biggest ethical challenge ever. If history is a guide, they will do the wrong thing. https://t.co/Xg20oXICAL — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 23, 2020

*

Trump is retweeting random accounts, including those calling the press the "enemy of the people"--at a time when the press is crucial for disseminating accurate public health advice from actual experts. This will inevitably lead to more deaths. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) March 23, 2020

*

*

Trump repeats his usual lie that he is the one who "started" the battle to end HIV/AIDS in America. (He did not specify this time that Obama failed to start it.) — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 22, 2020





You have to read to ¶10 of this story to discover that the reason there's not a bail-out bill is bc Trump wants $500B to give away with no oversight. https://t.co/rq27VS0DB6 — emptywheel (@emptywheel) March 23, 2020

*

Ah, now I understand why Trump hasn't invoked the Defense Production Act (which would compel companies to make what's needed).https://t.co/XA7gynzbrN pic.twitter.com/K5FaClr7aj — Eric Umansky (@ericuman) March 23, 2020

*

Here we go ... https://t.co/FW7NadP6Wg — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 23, 2020

*

Journalist Jon Cohen to Fauci: What Trump said about China, transparency and the virus timeline just doesn't comport with the facts.



Fauci: "I know, but what do you want me to do? I mean, seriously Jon, let's get real, what do you want me to do?" https://t.co/3ENBAMPUaS — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 23, 2020

*

The President of the United States is in the way. https://t.co/Fp2r5oF9oV — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 23, 2020

*

THE MEDIA IS STUPID: The vote was 47-47; it was a procedural move that needed 60 to pass. There was no need for him to return to Washington to vote. Where was he instead? Raising millions for coronavirus relief. https://t.co/yewpLh13mL — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 23, 2020

*

Trump's claims that GM, Ford making ventilators 'right now' not true https://t.co/Nxj3tXaeRm — Grand Rapids Press (@GRPress) March 23, 2020

*

HOW LONG WERE YOU GOING TO WAIT https://t.co/59bWljwOGj — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) March 23, 2020

*

As many have pointed out, Romney's wife has MS and is immunocompromised.

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Remembering Who Killed Cock Robin

It was someone famous.

-

ChicagoReddit

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

WGN-TV's 2004 Cubs Season Tribute.

-

The Beachwood Tip Line: Distance learning.

