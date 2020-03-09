Chicago - Mar. 9, 2020
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Beachwood Ethics Statement
How We Roll
Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.
The [Monday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

So much journalistic failure.

-

Uncle Joe
Two years ago:

Some of us are right a lot more often than other, more highly compensated folk: Area Man Regrets Helping Turn Joe Biden Into A Meme.

Similarly: The Problem With @MayorEmanuel.

*

No, Joe, it didn't. Many people said so at the time. It was hardly inevitable. In fact, it was a tough fight. You were on the wrong side - as you have been on virtually every issue your whole career.

*

The record.

Screen Shot 2020-03-09 at 11.21.15 AM.png

*

Biden has been particularly dicey about race, from opposing busing to championing his friendships with congressional segregationists to his statements equating poor kids with black kids and positing Obama as the first clean-cut, articulate, mainstream African American in politics.

*

Meanwhile . . . from day one.

+

-

Novel Coronavirus

*

*

*

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Allstate's Secret Suckers List
'Insurance should be priced fairly, based on the risk posed by the driver, not on other factors that have nothing to do with their driving record.'

*

Chicago's Other (Better) 78
It's not for everyday use, clearly. But it is special.

-

ChicagoReddit

When Graham Crackers Comics of Chicago was broken into - and the thief called his girlfriend for advice on what to steal from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Nekro Drunkz at Reggies on Saturday night.

-

BeachBook

How A Reporter Revealed There Were More Than 70 Alaskan Communities With No Police.

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

-

The Beachwood Tip Line: Old tricks, new marks.



Posted on March 9, 2020
