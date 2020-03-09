|
The [Monday] Papers
So much journalistic failure.
Uncle Joe
Some of us are right a lot more often than other, more highly compensated folk: Area Man Regrets Helping Turn Joe Biden Into A Meme.
Similarly: The Problem With @MayorEmanuel.
No, Joe, it didn't. Many people said so at the time. It was hardly inevitable. In fact, it was a tough fight. You were on the wrong side - as you have been on virtually every issue your whole career.
The record.
Biden has been particularly dicey about race, from opposing busing to championing his friendships with congressional segregationists to his statements equating poor kids with black kids and positing Obama as the first clean-cut, articulate, mainstream African American in politics.
Meanwhile . . . from day one.
Novel Coronavirus
March 9, 2020
New on the Beachwood today . . .
Allstate's Secret Suckers List
Chicago's Other (Better) 78
ChicagoReddit
When Graham Crackers Comics of Chicago was broken into - and the thief called his girlfriend for advice on what to steal from r/chicago
ChicagoGram
ChicagoTube
Nekro Drunkz at Reggies on Saturday night.
BeachBook
How A Reporter Revealed There Were More Than 70 Alaskan Communities With No Police.
TweetWood
The Beachwood Tip Line: Old tricks, new marks.
Posted on March 9, 2020
