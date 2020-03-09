Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Monday] Papers

So much journalistic failure.

Just not true, @AP.



Try: "President Trump Lies About Availability Of Virus Test." pic.twitter.com/UeMGCdt9de — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 9, 2020

Uncle Joe

Two years ago:

Some of us are right a lot more often than other, more highly compensated folk: Area Man Regrets Helping Turn Joe Biden Into A Meme.

Similarly: The Problem With @MayorEmanuel.

No, Joe, it didn't. Many people said so at the time. It was hardly inevitable. In fact, it was a tough fight. You were on the wrong side - as you have been on virtually every issue your whole career.

Biden Doesn't Regret NAFTA Vote: 'It Made Sense At The Moment' https://t.co/oQ4Imm6ZeU https://t.co/nFAkSAtosl — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 9, 2020

The record.

Biden has been particularly dicey about race, from opposing busing to championing his friendships with congressional segregationists to his statements equating poor kids with black kids and positing Obama as the first clean-cut, articulate, mainstream African American in politics.

Meanwhile . . . from day one.

Many of you have seen photos of college-age Bernie Sanders being arrested at a protest in 1963. What you may not know is how that protest intersects with school desegregation history and neighborhood disinvestment in Chicago, battles that are still raging today. (1/14) pic.twitter.com/kJUd3YpPAR — Soren Spicknall (he/him/his) (@SorenSpicknall) March 6, 2020

Sanders spoke in support of "Jackson while Democrats in the room turned their backs--and, as he walked off stage, a woman slapped him across the face. [He] was one of the few elected officials to cross racial lines & openly endorse Jackson" helping win VT https://t.co/ZUKFalTFBI — Brent Welder (@BrentWelder) March 9, 2020

Novel Coronavirus

Coronavirus climbs up keyword block lists, squeezing news publishers' programmatic revenues https://t.co/RFBVTyEWR0 via @digiday — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 9, 2020

'Wash your hands' was once controversial medical advice https://t.co/lFXykaxBv0 via @NatGeo — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 9, 2020

Better journalism than the network news by a long shot | Coronavirus: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) https://t.co/ZyMDSLkRwG — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 9, 2020

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Allstate's Secret Suckers List

'Insurance should be priced fairly, based on the risk posed by the driver, not on other factors that have nothing to do with their driving record.'

Chicago's Other (Better) 78

It's not for everyday use, clearly. But it is special.

ChicagoReddit

ChicagoGram

ChicagoTube

Nekro Drunkz at Reggies on Saturday night.

BeachBook

How A Reporter Revealed There Were More Than 70 Alaskan Communities With No Police.

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

VIDEO: 400 tires catch fire in Pembroke Township https://t.co/pfnD9EA3qg via @tdjnews — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 9, 2020

Food delivery apps are gouging you https://t.co/29GEIk4FTt — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 9, 2020

"We started the new decade with an old trick - inconspicuously reducing the package size of products as a sneaky way to raise prices." | Here We Downsize Again https://t.co/xQNn3fN8un — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 9, 2020

The Beachwood Tip Line: Old tricks, new marks.

