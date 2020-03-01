Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Monday] Papers

The thing about moving is that there's the packing, then the transporting, and then the unpacking. So you're not really done until you're really done. So I'm not really done. I'm still unpacking.

But we still put together some new sports content today . . .



SportsMonday: Fire Try Not To Suck

Meet the new Fire, same as the old Fire.

The White Sox Report: Head First

Robert (& Co.) is gonna run.

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #293: Fire Stan Bowman?

Malcolm Subban is not the future. Plus: The White Sox Have A (Heads-First) Running Game: The Cubs' Unreckoning; The Tony LaRussa Rule; Fire Ryan Pace But What Else Is New; Meet The New Chicago Fire . . . ; Bulls Might Not Win Another Game This Season; and The Glorious Women (And Some Men) Of Illinois Hoops Nation.

And in case you missed it from last week . . .

Jersey Jack Pinball Relocating To Elk Grove Village

Looks like sponsoring that bowl game worked!

Monday Memory

OTD in 2016, I had some questions for then-new Tribune editor Bruce Dold: https://t.co/MkB5WlQBbj — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 2, 2020

Elsewhere . . .

ChicagoReddit

ChicagoGram

ChicagoTube

Best Cosplay Of 2020 Chicago Comic Con C2E2

"The Chicago Comic Con and Entertainment Expo - aka C2E2 - was held from February 28th through March 1st at McCormick Place in Chicago."

-

BeachBook

Where Everyone Goes When The Internet Breaks.

The True Story Of Norman Rockwell's Awakening.

Australian Rules Football Confronts CTE.

TweetWood

Pentagon Awards Oscar Mayer $102M For Military-Grade Hot Dog https://t.co/M5aLkM3JZo — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 2, 2020

How Things Have Changed: The History of Winter Sports in #Chicago's Parks https://t.co/JgKrzqgV4s — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 2, 2020

Doesn't this tell you everything you need to know?

On K street, a Sanders win means "you enter unchartered waters,"https://t.co/6vAqNY9k0v — OpenSecrets.org (@OpenSecretsDC) February 29, 2020

Guilty, guilty, guilty.

Newly released docs include August 26 email that shows Bolton, Esper and Pompeo all agreed then the hold on military aid for Ukraine should be lifted. But Trump himself was still holding it up. https://t.co/HhLgAizgxZ — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 29, 2020

A reasonable question from CNN? Can Bernie and the virus be stopped? SMH. pic.twitter.com/CZ5EQCZnMk — Fred Klonsky (@fklonsky) February 29, 2020

Debate Moderators Frame Questions to Define Acceptable Politics - https://t.co/CMEagTvQFY — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) February 29, 2020

Ever.

Supermassive black hole causes biggest explosion ever spotted in the universe https://t.co/baHQRAbSVk via @CBSNews — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) February 29, 2020

