The [Monday] Papers
The thing about moving is that there's the packing, then the transporting, and then the unpacking. So you're not really done until you're really done. So I'm not really done. I'm still unpacking.
But we still put together some new sports content today . . .
SportsMonday: Fire Try Not To Suck
The White Sox Report: Head First
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #293: Fire Stan Bowman?
And in case you missed it from last week . . .
Jersey Jack Pinball Relocating To Elk Grove Village
Monday Memory
Elsewhere . . .
ChicagoReddit
How Chicago managed the 1918-1919 Influenza Epidemic from r/chicago
ChicagoGram
ChicagoTube
Best Cosplay Of 2020 Chicago Comic Con C2E2
"The Chicago Comic Con and Entertainment Expo - aka C2E2 - was held from February 28th through March 1st at McCormick Place in Chicago."
-
BeachBook
Where Everyone Goes When The Internet Breaks.
The True Story Of Norman Rockwell's Awakening.
Australian Rules Football Confronts CTE.
TweetWood
Doesn't this tell you everything you need to know?
Guilty, guilty, guilty.
Ever.
Posted on March 2, 2020
