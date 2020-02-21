Chicago - Feb. 24, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Weather Derby
Tribune: 51/37
Sun-Times: Ferro/McKinney
Weather Channel: 44/41
Ntl Weather Service: 54/43
BWM*: 82/12
Beachwood Bookmarks
K-Tel Classics
WKRP in Cincinnati
So You've Decided To Be Evil
St. Paul Saints
Nye's Polonaise Room
The Arcata Eye
Roadside USA
This Day In . . .
Onion History
Weird Al History
Baseball History
Beachwood History
History History
Spy Magazine History
#OnThisDate History
Chicago
Indicted!
Under Suspicion
Find Your Towed Car
Cable TV Complaints
Freedom of Information
The Expired Meter
The Mob & Friends
Stolen Bike Registry
O'Hare Music Tracker
Rats
Report Corruption (city)
Report Corruption (state)
Beyond
Scoundrels, State
Scoundrels, Federal
The Odds
Random Flight Tracker
Casting Calls
Cosmic Log
Buy Stamps
Beachwood Blogroll
A Handy List
Beachwood Ethics Statement
How We Roll
Today's Horoscope
Liberties will be taken.
Do We Sudoku?
No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.
Losing Lottery Numbers
8, 25, 39
Daily Affirmation
I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)
Ellie
Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.
Now Playing
Psychodrama/Marshall Law
Letters to the Editors
FAQ
About
Tip Line
"The Papers" archive
RSS
Beachwood Link Buttons
Media Kit/Advertising
 

The [Monday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

As I mentioned last week, things will be touch-and-go this week because I'm moving next weekend.

Hey, I just got "last week," "this week" and "next week(end)" into the same sentence!

I still have a lot to do to prepare for the move - mainly in terms of packing shit up - so the column may lag a bit. I have tons of crap to go through in an effort to pare down before the move as well; the new place is pretty well furnished without a whole lot of room for my stacks of papers and decades of reporting notebooks and general newsroom vibe, so there's still a lot of work ahead of me.

I'll still be in Logan Square, about six or eight blocks north. More on that later.

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

MSNBC In Full-Blown Freakout
"Nazi comparisons, commentators near tears, and even a stunning admission that maybe they don't understand the country anymore."

*

The Mind Is The Body
Yet more evidence arrives that mental illness is actually every bit as biological as, say, cancer or a diabetes.

*

Out Of Broadview: A Breath Sanitizer For Blowing Out Birthday Candles
Protect that cake against spittle!

*

SportsMonday: Vacate This Lineup
Yikes.

-

And if you missed it Friday afternoon . . .

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #292: Alert Cooperstown, We Have An Idea
Cleaning up Manfred's mess. Plus: The Unprecedented Nature Of Kris Bryant; Baseball's New Freaky Rules; Marquee Media Moves; End Of The World According To GarPax?; Bulloney; Ben & Eddy; We're Confused Too, Breadman; Derek Carr's Eyelashes vs. Casey Urlacher's (Alleged) Offshore Gambling Ring; Illinois Hoops Nation Update, and more!

-

ChicagoReddit

I'm tired of people blowing stop signs. from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

View this post on Instagram

1951

A post shared by Pilsen Community Books (@pilsencommunitybooks) on

-

ChicagoTube

Beach Bunny at the Metro on Saturday night.

-

BeachBook

Remembering Pop Smoke, A Rapper Who Brought Brooklyn To The World.

*

A Supreme Court For The Rich.

*

Unlock Congress.

*

The Price Of Wells Fargo's Fake Account Scandal Grows By $3 Billion.

*

The Skeptics Movement Can't Afford To Ignore Racial Inequality.

*

U.S. Women's Soccer Team Sets Price For Ending Lawsuit: $67 Million.

*

This Remarkably Ordinary Woman Took Photos With Hundreds of Celebrities - And Her Scrapbook Is An Accidental Work Of Art.

Well, she wasn't "remarkably ordinary" - she was a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. And her scrapbook isn't really art, but it is fun to look at.

*

Mourning The Missing Memories.

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

Bernie Sanders even won the moderate/conservative vote.

*

*

*

*

*

*

-

The Beachwood Tip of the Spear Line: All dimensions.



Permalink

Posted on February 24, 2020
MUSIC - The Last 10 Songs I Shazamed.
TV - MSNBC In Full-Blown Freakout.
POLITICS - Cook County's Soda Tax Worked.
SPORTS - Beachwood Sports Radio: Alert Cooperstown.

BOOKS - The Mind Is The Body.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - A Breath Sanitizer For Blowing Out Birthday Candles!

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company