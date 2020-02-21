Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)

No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.

Liberties will be taken.

The [Monday] Papers

As I mentioned last week, things will be touch-and-go this week because I'm moving next weekend.

Hey, I just got "last week," "this week" and "next week(end)" into the same sentence!



I still have a lot to do to prepare for the move - mainly in terms of packing shit up - so the column may lag a bit. I have tons of crap to go through in an effort to pare down before the move as well; the new place is pretty well furnished without a whole lot of room for my stacks of papers and decades of reporting notebooks and general newsroom vibe, so there's still a lot of work ahead of me.

I'll still be in Logan Square, about six or eight blocks north. More on that later.

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

MSNBC In Full-Blown Freakout

"Nazi comparisons, commentators near tears, and even a stunning admission that maybe they don't understand the country anymore."

*

The Mind Is The Body

Yet more evidence arrives that mental illness is actually every bit as biological as, say, cancer or a diabetes.

*

Out Of Broadview: A Breath Sanitizer For Blowing Out Birthday Candles

Protect that cake against spittle!

*

SportsMonday: Vacate This Lineup

Yikes.

-

And if you missed it Friday afternoon . . .

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #292: Alert Cooperstown, We Have An Idea

Cleaning up Manfred's mess. Plus: The Unprecedented Nature Of Kris Bryant; Baseball's New Freaky Rules; Marquee Media Moves; End Of The World According To GarPax?; Bulloney; Ben & Eddy; We're Confused Too, Breadman; Derek Carr's Eyelashes vs. Casey Urlacher's (Alleged) Offshore Gambling Ring; Illinois Hoops Nation Update, and more!

-

ChicagoReddit

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Beach Bunny at the Metro on Saturday night.

-

BeachBook

Remembering Pop Smoke, A Rapper Who Brought Brooklyn To The World.

*

A Supreme Court For The Rich.

*

Unlock Congress.

*

The Price Of Wells Fargo's Fake Account Scandal Grows By $3 Billion.

*

The Skeptics Movement Can't Afford To Ignore Racial Inequality.

*

U.S. Women's Soccer Team Sets Price For Ending Lawsuit: $67 Million.

*

This Remarkably Ordinary Woman Took Photos With Hundreds of Celebrities - And Her Scrapbook Is An Accidental Work Of Art.

Well, she wasn't "remarkably ordinary" - she was a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. And her scrapbook isn't really art, but it is fun to look at.

*

Mourning The Missing Memories.

-

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

'Virtually every national and swing state poll shows Sanders tied with or beating Trump. Instead of asking if Sanders is unelectable, ask another question: What if Sanders is actually the MOST electable Democrat?' https://t.co/9dGJmD0Nff #axiosam — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) February 24, 2020

*

Bernie Sanders even won the moderate/conservative vote.

Perhaps someone is uniting the party after all. pic.twitter.com/5X5mgRtpap — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) February 24, 2020

*

Bernie Sanders is the 1st candidate to win the popular vote in the first 3 Dem primary contests in modern history.



Joe Biden has yet to win a primary/caucus in 3 separate campaigns for president - & had never finished higher than 4th until his 2nd-place finish in Nevada on Sat. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) February 24, 2020

*

Amazon says its success owes to being "obsessed with the consumer." In fact, the record shows the company's rise was fueled by growth-boosting economic network effects, horrifying levels of labor exploitation, and a fortunate sales tax exemption. https://t.co/abNY4FU5Xn — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) February 24, 2020

*

Miracle on Ice team defends decision to appear at Trump rally https://t.co/akoEQusaft via @YahooSports — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) February 24, 2020

Are CVS Customers Better Than Most at Taking Their Pills? https://t.co/by5e4NAPoa — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) February 24, 2020

*

Yelp Publicly Shames Burger Chain for Buying Fake Reviews https://t.co/Jer98WH99I via @Eater — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) February 24, 2020

*

BeerAdvocate Purchased by Untappd's Ownership Group https://t.co/co5k3Whgd0 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) February 24, 2020

*

3-D printed chocolate to start reaching consumer market https://t.co/TWAT5rXHkJ via @indytribune — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) February 24, 2020

-

The Beachwood Tip of the Spear Line: All dimensions.

