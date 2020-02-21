|
The [Monday] Papers
As I mentioned last week, things will be touch-and-go this week because I'm moving next weekend.
Hey, I just got "last week," "this week" and "next week(end)" into the same sentence!
I still have a lot to do to prepare for the move - mainly in terms of packing shit up - so the column may lag a bit. I have tons of crap to go through in an effort to pare down before the move as well; the new place is pretty well furnished without a whole lot of room for my stacks of papers and decades of reporting notebooks and general newsroom vibe, so there's still a lot of work ahead of me.
I'll still be in Logan Square, about six or eight blocks north. More on that later.
New on the Beachwood . . .
MSNBC In Full-Blown Freakout
The Mind Is The Body
Out Of Broadview: A Breath Sanitizer For Blowing Out Birthday Candles
SportsMonday: Vacate This Lineup
And if you missed it Friday afternoon . . .
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #292: Alert Cooperstown, We Have An Idea
ChicagoReddit
I'm tired of people blowing stop signs. from r/chicago
ChicagoGram
ChicagoTube
Beach Bunny at the Metro on Saturday night.
BeachBook
Well, she wasn't "remarkably ordinary" - she was a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. And her scrapbook isn't really art, but it is fun to look at.
TweetWood
Posted on February 24, 2020
